The Odd Barrels 

click to enlarge Mike Riedel

If you spend any time bumping around the craft beer world, you're bound to run into barrel-aged beers. Oftentimes the beers you'll encounter come from either whiskey or wine barrels, because frankly, their flavors just work well with various beers. Occasionally we will see some other less-typical barrel treatments, and that is what we have this week: interesting beers aged in uncommon barrels.

Templin Family - Großes Rauchbier: Pronounced [gro-sess rowk-beer], this lager is quite unique. This "smoke beer" has been aged in barrels that previously housed High West Distillery's Old Fashioned Barrel Finished cocktails.

Body color is a dark ruby, transparent and non-filtered. Lovely vanilla and herbal notes emerge first, with some oak. There are also bright fruity notes—orange peel, herbs and, of course peat. Definite whisky notes make themselves known as well, including maple and wood (but not oak), some cane sugar and amber malts. The barrel notes seem to clash a bit with the base beer, but there's some interesting stuff here. I just hope the flavor profile isn't as strong and assertive.

And it turns out to be less smokey than I was anticipating; the barrel has mellowed the smokiness a bit. The peat flavors are subtle, with some light vanilla and maple more towards the climax than up front. It's actually fairly light on the whiskey. You wouldn't confuse the whisky character with bourbon; it comes off more like Scotch whiskey. All malty flavors are paired with orange peel and herbal cocktail bitters.

Overall: The 7.7 percent base beer is never overwhelmed by the barrel; they barrel-aged this one only long enough to impart the flavors of the bitters into the beer, and it's clearly more interesting in that it emulates Scotch or peated whiskey than it is in adding nuance to beer. There's definitely some interesting barrel character here; the smokiness and peat in particular are really enjoyable, and I enjoy that aspect.

Bewilder - Gin Barrel-Aged Desert: For this beer, the brewers opted to go with various local barrels that have previously contained gin of various botanical profiles. The result is soft but distinctive, bold yet elegant. The brewers reach deep into the barrel for challenging and intriguing new flavors to liven up the Utah beer scene with gin, juniper and hops.

Unfiltered amber turbulence seems Belgian-esque upon the pour, and as the nose is greeted with the spicy floral fragrance of juniper and sage, those barrel notions really begin to take hold. But as the sprucy tang of juniper and gin float just above a fluffy white cap, what waits patiently below is the malty-sweet taste of pilsner malt, laced with honeysuckle, light bread and soft powdered sugar.

As the sweetness dissolves effortlessly on the tongue, an herbal and tea-like presence takes hold of the middle palate, teasing with prickling peppery goodness of gin and the tangy berry-like tartness from juniper. Sprucy, sappy and minty, the beer rounds into a lightly bitter botanical and hoppy finish.

Overall: The barrel medium provides all the comforting flavors that you'd expect from gin. The various distilleries don't add much focus to the barrel flavors, which are diced with everything from ginger to sage to wood tannins. That being said, these flavors are well suited for an 8.5 percent beer, and they may prove way too character-ful for a lighter IPA. Still, this double IPA finishes with nice spruce as its aftertaste is spicy and floral.

Beers like these don't have the same wide audience as a bourbon barrel stout or a wine-forward saisons, but these are excellent opportunities to expand your cerevisiae repertoire. These are, of course, only at their respective breweries. As always, cheers!