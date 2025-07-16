The new Superman is a woke immigrant—OMG! 

Hey Wilson, did you and the guys in the band ever think of Superman as an immigrant? Of course, we all knew he was from Krypton, but we didn't really think of him as an immigrant—undocumented or otherwise. He was just another nice guy in his disguise as the mild-mannered Clark Kent.

But the new Superman movie has some folks on the right really P.O.ed. They say director James Gunn overemphasized the man of steel's immigrant status.

“I mean, Superman is the story of America,” Gunn told the Times of London. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country. But for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Oh man, is that woke or what? All this empathy and human kindness business. “Superwoke” is what Fox News host Jesse Watters called the new Superman movie. “Iconic hero movie to embrace pro-immigrant themes.” Oh man.

Former Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway, who now is a Fox contributor, didn't care much for it, either. “We don’t go to the movie theater to be lectured to and to have somebody throw their ideology onto us,” she said.

This superhero movie is starting to look like what the Trump administration has alleged of various media: “political bias.” But as any good Superman fan knows, the only thing that can stop him is Kryptonite.

“People who say no to immigrants are against the American way,” Gunn told Variety. “They’re against what the American Dream is all about.”

Getting to the Bottom of the Epstein Files—Or Not

Are you telling us that serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein actually did commit suicide in jail—where he was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges—but did not have a list of powerful men he had set up with underage women?

That can't be possible. FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino insisted for years, before their current employment, that Epstein was murdered to keep the list secret. Right-wing bloggers suspected that Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and many others were on the list.

Donald Trump, who had a longstanding relationship with Epstein, said he would have no problem releasing the client list from federal investigations. Uh huh. Even last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi said she had the documents on her desk and would soon make them public.

MAGA peeps across the nation were jumping up and down with excitement—one of their pet conspiracies was about to be blown wide open. But wait, the folks who had been stoking the conspiracy since Epstein's August 2019 death are now saying there's no there, there.

But what about the guards who insisted they fell asleep when Epstein died? And why was security camera footage of Epstein's cell modified? MAGA World is pissed. Who cares about Ukraine, Iran and immigrants—this is the important stuff.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) wondered aloud about what's behind it: “Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?”

Butcher of Gaza Taps Bomber of Iran for Nobel Prize

If Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn't know a peacemaker when he sees one, who does? Still, it was a little strange to hear the words, “Nobel Peace Prize” cross his lips, particularly in proximity to the words, “President Trump.”

Most recently, Netanyahu is responsible for the deaths of some 57,000 Palestinians and counting in Gaza, most of whom were noncombatants—children, women, old folks. He had to kill them and bomb schools and hospitals to get to Hamas. That's the line anyway, one that the U.S. government seems to embrace.

It's kinda hard to turn your back on that kind of carnage, but we are an exceptional nation, after all. Some students at New York's Columbia University and elsewhere found America's underwriting of such butchery hard to swallow. But Donald J. Trump, the man Netanyahu would crown as peacekeeper extraordinaire, wasn't having it.

Student protestors found themselves in the crosshairs of the administration's signature retribution. You see, those students were aiding and abetting terrorists. Who knows, they may have been terrorists, themselves. In a police state you can't be too careful.

Last week, The New York Times ran a story under the headline, “How Netanyahu Prolonged the War in Gaza to Stay in Power.” Who better to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Trump won't win, of course, but maybe Netanyahu could invent a trophy that would salve Trump's ego—call it something like, the Golden Gaza Peace Prize. That's the ticket.

Postscript—That's gonna do it for another hysterical week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of immigration so you can try to ignore it. Last week, some 5,000 young Republicans cheered President Trump's deportation policies at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

Yep, ultra-conservative youth are all-in for sweeping up people with brown skin—including American citizens—throwing them into cages in so-called detention centers and, in some cases, deporting them to countries like El Salvador and South Sudan, where they've never been before. Oh, and of course, no due process. The Trump administration has no time for such things.

An ICE spokesman said, “This is the will of the American people.” Viktor and Amalija Knavs, First Lady Melania Trump's parents, immigrated from Slovenia, as did their daughter, but they don't have to worry about mask-wearing ICE agents in unmarked vans busting into their penthouse.

When they were privately sworn in as citizens, their attorney Michael Wildes said, "This golden experiment, these doors that are in America, remain hinged open to beautiful people as they have today." You're right Wilson, some people are just more equal than others.

But what happens when half of the California farm workers are deported? What happens when 20% of the construction workforce is deported? What happens when one million hospitality workers are deported? As Donald Trump likes to say, “We'll see.”

Well shucks Wilson, we're living in troubled times. People are rushing to the new Superman movie for some good vibes that hark back to a simpler time, when everyone believed that crazies like those in The John Birch Society would eventually dry up and blow away. Now they control Congress and the White House.

Maybe you and the guys in the band can take us back to an easier time when the president actually believed in the Constitution, or at least common decency:

Sunshine came softly through my window today

Could've tripped out easy but I've changed my ways

It'll take time, I know it but in a while

You're gonna be mine, I know it, we'll do it in style

'Cause I made my mind up you're going to be mine

I'll tell you right now

Any trick in the book now, baby, all that I can find

Everybody's hustlin' just to have a little scene

When I say we'll be cool, I think that you know what I mean

We stood on a beach at sunset, do you remember when?

I know a beach where, baby, it never ends

When you've made your mind up forever to be mine

I'll pick up your hand and slowly blow your little mind

'Cause I made my mind up you're going to be mine

I'll tell you right now

Any trick in the book now, baby, that I can find

Superman or Green Lantern ain't got nothin' on me

I can make like a turtle and dive for your pearls in the sea, yep

You you you can just sit there while thinking on your velvet throne

'Bout all the rainbows you can have for your own

When you’ve made your mind up, forever to be mine

“Sunshine Superman”—Donovan, 1966