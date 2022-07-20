OK, it cost $1billion—about twice the original estimate—but it was high time Utah State Prison inmates got new digs. At the same time, we'll always have fond memories of the old joint at the Point of the Mountain where the likes of Gary Gilmore and Ronnie Lee Gardner met their firing squads. And it had great views of Lone Peak if you weren't in solitary.

Still, the place was hot in the summer, cold in the winter and lacked an Olympic-size swimming pool and tennis courts. Recently, inmates took the scenic bus ride from Draper to the new joint on Mosquito Flats, west of SLC's International Airport. The Salt Lake Tribune reported they all got goodie bags just like at the Amway convention—without the condoms, of course.

The move was only made possible by well-connected real estate hustlers and their buddies in the Legislature, who cleared the way to develop the old joint lands, the most valuable real estate around. Big wigs—er, uh "visionaries"—have a great plan: The Point, a 600-acre "model live-work community" that would create 40,000 "great, cutting-edge jobs," not to mention being a gold mine for the dudes on the ground floor.

It's going to be big, said the Deseret News, as in "Seattle Space Needle big or even Eiffel Tower big." And that's what they call buy-in—hook, line and sinker.

According to Plan

For four decades, the right has been yammering to end legal abortion. At the same time, Republicans have been less than obsessed with child-care funding or child tax credits.

It's a matter of principle: You're going to have that damn kid and you won't be getting any help from the federal government, which should keep its nose out of your business—except on certain matters, such as abortion.

Last year, Utah's own Sen. Mitt Romney proposed to give every family a monthly child tax credit that would amount to $350 per month for children 5 and under. It would reduce child poverty by about a third. So, of course, Senate Republicans put the kibosh on such unAmerican welfare because, according to Utah's other senator, Mike Lee, slacker parents are not "pro-work" and their children need to learn the hard way about Republican family values. "[It] undercuts the responsibility of parents to work to provide for their families," Lee said.

Personhood is sacrosanct, but once you're out of the womb it's a different story. If the aim is to promote families, the GOP ideology is pretzel logic. But, as Jamelle Bouie writes in The New York Times: "[I]f the goal is a more rigid and hierarchical world of untrammeled patriarchal authority, then, well, things are pretty much going according to plan."

Pigskin Greenbacks

College football is now more about greenbacks than quarterbacks—to wit: USC and UCLA just jumped from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten conference. The west coast teams will bring to 16 the number of schools in the midwestern Big Ten.

Technically, the Pac-12 is now the Pac-10 and the Big Ten is the Big Sixteen. Confused? There's more: Other Pac-12 schools—Oregon, Washington, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado—are considering similar moves.

Why all the musical chairs? UCLA and USC would make $80 million yearly in Big 10 TV revenue, compared to the $19.8 million from the Pac-12. And the Big Ten would clean up with the huge west coast media market. "Money is everything now," ACC commissioner Mike Aresco told The Wall Street Journal.

The SEC and Big 12 are also scheming to hatch big-buck expansions that, along with the Big Ten, could result in three huge conferences, leaving some smaller colleges out in the cold. The scramble by university athletic directors will shatter tradition, writes Sally Jenkins in The Washington Post. "[T]he destruction wrought by these administrative gluttons, with their combination of treachery and ineptitude, would give away a century [of tradition] to grab a television minute." True, but tradition is so passe and not very lucrative, either.

Postscript—That'll put another hot week in the cooler, here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of the effort to roll back gay marriage so you don't have to. Slimy Ted Cruz is beating the Back-to-Fred-Flintstone drum on the heels of the Supreme Court's reversal of Row v. Wade, where Justice Clarence Thomas opined that, "[If] any substantive due process decision is demonstrably erroneous ... we have a duty to correct the error established in those precedents." Translation: civil rights law is now akin to Roller Derby without rules.

From our It-Can-Always-Get-Worse file—this: Time magazine just named Park City one of the "best places to visit on earth." Yes, Wilson, they'll probably need a gondola from the airport to cram even more people into Park City.

P.T. Barnum said there's no such thing as bad publicity. Jeff Kirkham and Evan Hafer are proving him right. The veterans of Afghanistan and Iraq started Black Rifle Coffee Company in Salt Lake City in 2013 and it's been going gangbusters. A silhouette of an automatic rifle is their logo and has attracted fans and critics nationwide.

Black Rifle went public in February, has a marketing agreement with the Dallas Cowboys and has hired a former Wendy's CEO to help expand. And no, Wilson, we can't say they have, "Killer Coffee."

Well Wilson, are the guys in the band excited about the new prison? After all, the horn section matriculated at the old joint. OK yes, that was when drug laws and courts were more onerous—point taken. At any rate, almost all inmates join society again and it's best if we prepare them for their new lives. Although once you've done time, things are never quite the same.

