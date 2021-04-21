 The Less Than Usual Options | Drink | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly
April 21, 2021 Eat & Drink » Drink

The Less Than Usual Options 

Craft beer innovation combined with skill

By
dine-beer-nerd_mike-riedel.png

When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. And when life gives you hops, you are bound by beer nerd law to make an India Pale Ale. However, in a very competitive market like ours, breweries seek out the atypical options to keep us interested. This week's beers are both innovative, and tested with a high degree of skill.

Epic Tart 'N' Hazy: Epic is one of the few local breweries that has invested in having a full-time line of barrel-aged sour beers (Oak and Orchard Series). They took some of this oak-soured beer and blended it with some of their hazy pale ale—and this is the result. A cloudy golden body lurks beneath a finger's width of white foam. The head holds well, which is great for a sour beer. The aroma is mainly floral, gently sweetish with a bit minerality or chalkiness. There's a bit of citrus to it, but I can't really pick out any specific fruit; if pressed, I guess I'd say orange, but there's more going on as well. It's not a bold aroma, but it's pleasant, and the floral character is a refreshing change.

As for the flavor, it's surprisingly sweet. I don't find it to be jaw-lockingly tart at all, although there clearly is some funky acidity to it, which comes across like a SweetTart candy. It has that kind of nondescript fruitiness that a lot of candies do as well; I might say apple, pear, orange, lemon, pineapple, guava and mango. It's a refreshing, juicy beer. The floral and fruity character is really satisfying—soft, smooth and charming. Along with the balance of sweet and tart, it really works. Its 7.0 percent alcohol is medium-light in body, and gently crisp.

Overall: Traditional IPA drinkers may not connect with this one. However, if funky sours are your jam, the combo of tropical hops melding with oak-aged sour beer gives you rose petals and marigolds. I would have never guessed that; I didn't even know marigolds had an aroma. So overall, I think this is a really unique, refreshing, and well-rounded beer that's well worth trying.

Desert Edge - Better Days IPA: Desert Edge has been a staple in Utah's craft beer game for decades. It's only been in the high-point beer scene for about six months, but the quality of their product is very strong, and this IPA proves it. It pours a bright golden straw color with some bronze hues, topped by two fingers of fluffy white head with decent retention and a nice patchy amount of white lacing left behind around the brim of the glass. On the nose, it's a classic hop salad all the way, with tons of fruity goodness with orange and grapefruit being the primary contributors. A tiny bit of leafy hops is thrown in, but the tropical fusion takes the cake.

Plenty of orange and some grapefruit appear in the flavor, but also a green tea-like characteristic emerges along with some more fruity bitterness, maybe passion fruit. A little bit of honey shows up after a few sips. It's smooth, moderately carbonated, a little bit oily from the hop oils in the beer, and finishes dry with the 6.6 ABV and bitterness in check.

Overall: A solid West Coast style IPA that is simultaneously impressive, yet fits in without standing out into a group of similar beers. Still, a great nose, and worth a shot from this "sleeper" brewery.

West Coast IPA is in a new 16-ounce can, and can be purchased to go, or to enjoy at the pub. Epic's Tart 'N' Hazy comes in a 22-ounce bottle, and can be enjoyed in their pub (you don't have to order the whole bottle), and of course to take home. As always, cheers.

