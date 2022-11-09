The Joys of Political Violence 

Hey Wilson, did you hear the joke about Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi who got his head beaten in by an intruder with a hammer at his San Francisco home? It's hilarious—if you can't laugh at that, you're not a Republican.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Donny Trump Jr. are among the comedians who had a good laugh when surgeons had to put Paul Pelosi's head back together.

Donny's Daddy suggested the attack was staged. Then Republicans had some real fun: Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins said the assailant was a "nudist hippie male prostitute." And his GOP colleagues just loved it and couldn't repeat it enough. Fox bloviators amplified it too—and voilà, it was a fact.

You're not laughing, Wilson. The assailant had planned to kidnap the Speaker of the House, who was in D.C. The GOP has had fun with Nancy for 20 years. The RNC ran a TV ad in 2009 with her face framed by the barrel of a gun, the sound of a gun shot and blood streaming down the screen. Hoo-hah!

These fusillades are now commonplace. But it's all in good fun. Sure, Donald Trump urges his supporters to be violent, but nobody listens. Anyway, it's too bad some people don't have a sense of humor. Did you hear the one about Liz Cheney? It's killer.

New Bosses Can Totally Suck

Ever get a new boss? It can be a total bummer. If they say, "Hey, everything is going to be bigger and better," you're probably screwed. But if they say, "We're going to change this place and get rid of all the dead wood," like Elon Musk did last week at Twitter, then you're toast.

Sound familiar? Let's say you work at a widget factory. The old boss retires and a new man or woman (Smart Bomb seeks potty parity or something like it) comes in, but he/she doesn't know a widget from third base. Nonetheless, they (gender neutral) believe they're brilliant and besides, they just have to change stuff, like it's a law of nature or something.

First thing the new boss will do is "streamline" everything to make it "more efficient." Of course that screws everything up—they do it to impress the owners (stockholders). Did you know the Saudis own a big chunk of Twitter? What if that prince guy was your new boss? Screw up and you not only lose your job, you could lose your head.

It's hard to say what's in the future for Twitter, but Musk has made use of the platform for years, including when he tweeted that he would buy Coca-Cola and put cocaine back in it. Yes Wilson, he really tweeted that—but it's a joke, so tell the band to chill. Don't you just hate new bosses—they never share the coke, well, almost never.

Cops Can't Say That

"There's nothing we can do." "Why did you wait to report this crime?" "What do you want me to do?"

Those are the things University of Utah police officers should no longer say to victims of crime, according to interim Chief Jason Hinojosa, as reported in The Salt Lake Tribune. Back when, Wilson and the band had to be briefed on how not to lip-off to cops so as not to get hand-cuffed. It's yes, officer; no, officer; whatever you say officer; no I haven't been drinking, officer, it's a new cologne; my eyes are bloodshot, officer, 'cause I have allergies.

How far we have come. There are two types of cops: nice cops and mean cops. But nice cops can be mean if they're having a bad day—they are human, after all. Of course, a university campus is a little different than, say, the area around Pioneer Park downtown.

Salt Lake City cops have a lot of patience, even when dealing with people stoned out of their minds. That requires special communication skills they don't teach at the academy.

Cops everywhere know not to say certain things, like, "How would you rate that dope?" But with new recruits on a college campus, you can't be too careful. The chief should also instruct them not say things like, "Show me what you got," or "What's in your pants." Being a cop can get complicated fast.

Postscript—That's a wrap for another bruising week here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of the blood sport called politics so you don't have to. This election season we got a taste of the competition for God's blessing. Both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis claim to be the Second Coming.

"There is a man by the name of Donald," said a booming voice at the ReAwaken America tour extravaganza. "God said, 'You have been determined through your prayers to influence this nation ... when it comes time for the election you will be elected." It gives new meaning to "taking the Lord's name in vain."

Meanwhile, DeSantis' campaign released a video of him with this voice over: "God said, 'I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, kiss his family goodbye, travel thousands of miles for no other reason than to serve the people, to save their jobs, their livelihoods, their liberty, their happiness.'" Coincidence or not, Trump called DeSantis, Ron "DeSanctimonious." So clever.

Since we're talking about righteousness, there is a new documentary out on the sordid drama of big time evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr., who coaxed a pool boy into sex with his wife so he could watch. When God is on your side, it opens all kinds of doors.

Well Wilson, you and the band probably don't know any churchy hymns, but you gotta come up with somethin' to go with all this religiosity, or whatever it is. These people throw the Lord's name around like he's Astros Coach Dusty Baker, and Trump and DeSantis are designated hitters. Dig deep, Wilson, we need somethin' with a lot of soul:

Please allow me to introduce myself

I'm a man of wealth and taste

I've been around for a long, long year

Stole many a man's soul and faith

I was 'round when Jesus Christ

Had his moment of doubt and pain

Made damn sure that Pilate

Washed his hands and sealed his fate

Pleased to meet you

Hope you guess my name

But what's puzzling you

Is the nature of my game

I stuck around St. Petersburg

When I saw it was a time for a change

Killed the Tzar and his ministers

Anastasia screamed in vain

I rode a tank

Held a general's rank

When the blitzkrieg raged

And the bodies stank

Pleased to meet you

Hope you guess my name

But what's puzzling you

Is the nature of my game

Just as every cop is a criminal

And all the sinners saints

As heads is tails

Just call me Lucifer

Cause I'm in need of some restraint

So if you meet me

Have some courtesy

Have some sympathy, and some taste

Use all your well-learned politesse

Or I'll lay your soul to waste

"Sympathy For the Devil"—Rolling Stones