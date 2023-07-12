The invertebrate Mike Lee is eating too much ice cream 

click to enlarge

It was bad enough when Sen. Mike Lee compared the reprobate/rapist/philanderer/fraudster/liar Donald Trump to the Book of Mormon hero Moroni—the same whose golden likeness stands atop the spires of Latter-day Saint temples worldwide. Yes, that was bad enough.

After all, Mormons believe that Moroni, unlike Trump, was a fearless leader who inspired his bone spur-less troops on to victory, and who was left with the sad, uneasy task of writing about the end of a people and an era.

When Lee named Trump a “modern Moroni,” there had certainly been a lot of rolling eyes and, frankly, every Mormon should have choked and vomited. The faux pas should have been Lee’s self-inflicted coup de grace, permanently dispersing his pious power base. Certainly, there were quite a few of his constituents who took offense, but Mike Lee has been long accustomed to the understanding that no matter how badly he sticks his foot in his mouth or how much he leans toward the downright unethical and unprincipled, the more ignorant part of the sheep will continue to support him.

After all, Lee is The West’s equivalent of a Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Green or Matt Gaetz, all of whom owe their legislative fame to their offensive clownsmanship and stark absence of a moral code. With all his rosy-cheeked, puffed up, self-accolades over his superior sense of right and wrong and his undying allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, Lee is still only a very little man, straining at the confines of his slightly-less-than-human skin, and understanding that his suit jacket buttons will eventually fail.

Somehow still extremely popular with Utah voters, Lee has managed to shrug away his failures, relying only on the gullibility of the electorate. Voters apparently didn’t bat an eye when Lee supported the overthrow of American democracy in offering his faithful services to a humiliated Donald Trump in attempting to reverse his electoral trouncing.

As the complicit are just as guilty as the perpetrators, Lee was very much a participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection, threatening to hang Mike Pence and declaring a solemn allegiance to his loser pussy-grabbing pal. Without actually having a plastic surgeon sew his lips to Trump’s butt, he’s shamelessly pursued a MAGA notoriety. Utahns should not have been cheering this spineless weasel and yet, Mike Lee was triumphant in the last election, solidly retaining his Senate seat.

Now, in the true tradition of Utah—as the U.S. state that consumes the most ice cream per capita—Lee is showing his shameless hypocrisy in his latest review of the best and worst ice creams. A longtime fan of Ben and Jerry’s, he’s claiming that their “once good ice cream now sucks.”

Ben and Jerry's has a history of embracing an ethical point of view on important issues, and its latest push is to return the lands stolen from the Sioux tribes by our government, in violation of the 1868 Ft. Laramie Treaty. That treaty gave a large swath of land west of the Mississippi—the Great Sioux Reservation—to the Dakota, Lakota, Nakota and Arapaho tribes, guaranteeing that it would remain “unceded Indian Territory.”

True to the U.S. commitment to expand its lands for any whim or reason, the 1868 treaty made perfect sense until gold was discovered in the Black Hills. The spoils of reneging on that treaty were simply too much for the government to overlook and the boundaries of the reservation were redrawn. The new boundaries left the tribes without their traditional hunting areas and forced them to a farming lifestyle—obliterating centuries of history and tradition.

In 1874, Gen. George Custer led an expedition of 800 prospectors in search of the Black Hills gold. The rest is history. The miners mined, the Indians fumed and, in 1876, Custer would make his famous “Last Stand” against the enraged tribes.

We, as Americans, should all be horrified. But the reality is that the U.S. has been a leader in disrespecting its agreements with others. Sadly, its treaties have meant nothing when greed rewrote the rules.

Mike Lee, considering the 1868 treaty, made the standard objections against trying to make things right. His response to Ben and Jerry’s support of the Indians was, “When you suggest ‘returning’ the land on which our country has been built for centuries, what exactly do you imagine? …Expungement of property rights? Repatriation of most Americans to Europe?” His response is not surprising. It’s the same excuse that has been used so many times before—that it’s simply too late to try to make things right. So, as Mike would have it, the lapse of time can justify or rectify any crime.

Ben and Jerry’s is certainly not the first to voice objection to the broken treaty. In 1980, the Supreme Court determined that our country had stolen the land from the Indians and that it must make reparations for the theft of the Black Hills. It ordered restitution of $100M—an amount that has grown, with interest, to over $1B today.

The tribes refused the money, declaring that the land still belonged to them, and that no compensation was sufficient. Claimed as the Indians’ sacred land, the U.S. designated one of the most important spots—Mt. Rushmore—as a shrine for America’s greatest leaders. That was just another indelible slap in the face for the land’s rightful, native American owners.

Lee is a sham. He embraces the evils that threaten our society and our form of democracy. He makes excuses for our country’s broken promises. He’s now giving high scores to Utah-based Brooker’s Ice Cream, exclaiming that it’s “real ice cream made by true American patriots.”

I don’t know about you, but if patriotism is about supporting the wrongs of our government against Native Americans, my choice will be Ben and Jerry’s.

