 The Evil Dread | Film Reviews | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

August 05, 2020 Culture » Film Reviews

The Evil Dread 

She Dies Tomorrow recognizes the existential despair in our heads as a real plague.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

SHE DIES TOMORROW
Kate Lyn Sheil
Jane Adams
Kentucker Audley
R
Available via VOD Aug. 7

click to enlarge NEON FILMS
  • Neon Films
3.5.jpg

It is, perhaps, inevitable that we begin to read texts through the epoch-defining events of their time, even if those events had nothing to do with the texts' creation. Just like every significant movie, book or even album of late 2001 was read through the lens of 9/11, or in early 2017 as indicative of the Age of Trump, we're going to see current popular art works in the ways that they're pandemic stories. So while Amy Seimetz's She Dies Tomorrow was written and completed long before a certain deadly virus changed our lives forever, it gets a hell of a kick by emerging into a world where a whole lot of us are having trouble shaking the prospect of imminent death.

The tale begins with Amy (Kate Lyn Sheil), a young woman who has just purchased and moved into her first house. But instead of celebrating a beginning, Amy is obsessed with the certainty of ending—specifically, she knows that she is going to die tomorrow. When Amy's friend Jane (Jane Adams) is concerned enough about Amy's tone on the phone that she comes by to visit, she at first tries to dissuade Amy of her seemingly ridiculous conviction—until later that same night, when Jane too is struck by the same absolute belief in her own impending death.

Seimetz plays with the film structurally not just by following how this existential dread is passed forward, but by circling back a couple of days to discover how Amy herself contracted it. And that's perhaps just the simplest way the filmmaker experiments with She Dies Tomorrow, exploring the use of sound vs. silence as contributors to tension, and using images from microscope slides to suggest something real but undetectable making its way through the world. Her simplest conceit is perhaps the most effective: a shifting sequence of colored lights indicating that (for lack of a better word) the "death belief" has taken hold of a specific individual.

That's not to suggest that just because She Dies Tomorrow demonstrates an off-kilter style, it's not also simply entertaining. Seimetz demonstrates a wicked sense of humor, built on the realization that a sense of impending mortality is bound to lead people to unpredictable behavior. For some, that means an awkwardly blunt honesty about where a relationship is headed, as happens for one couple (Jennifer Kim and Tunde Adebimpe). For others, it's realizing how much time they've wasted on pointless activities. Everyone has their own sense for what works as comedy, but it gets funnier every time Amy indicates her spiral into despair by moving the needle back to the beginning of her record of Mozart's "Requiem."

The truth is that mordant humor is just one of the many perfectly legitimate ways humans deal with the terrifying voices in our heads, as the last few months have proven. That's perhaps the way that She Dies Tomorrow is most relevant to our time, even more so than the idea of not realizing that someone you've just been at a party with might have passed something on to you that portends death: This is a story not of a physical pathogen, but a psychological one, a sense of despair that we're facing the End of Days.

Seimetz's characters respond to the "death belief" through relapse into substance abuse, self-harm, reckless behavior and more, yet one of the hardest things these people face is convincing others that what is in their head is real. There's an almost absurdist scene early in the film where Amy and Jane exchange a series of "yes I am"/"no you're not" regarding Amy's statement that she's going to die tomorrow, one that gets a poignant parallel later when Jane's statement is met with a simple echo of recognition; one of the cruelest realities of mental illness is the personal feeling, and the ongoing societal notion, that it's somehow less "real" than a physical illness. While the world deals with insidious invaders that destroy the body, She Dies Tomorrow presents a reminder of the insidious invaders that destroy the mind—the little voices that tell you there's no hope, and how hard it can be to tell those voices they're wrong.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Film Reviews »

More by Scott Renshaw

Latest in Film Reviews

  • Comfort Food

    The Fight tells the ACLU documentary story people might want, but not necessarily the one they need.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Jul 29, 2020

  • Bio Feedback

    Radioactive both employs and upends cinematic biography clichés.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Jul 22, 2020

  • Halftime Report

    The best movies so far in a very weird movie year.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Jul 15, 2020
  • More »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • A Dream Come True

    After half a lifetime, Savannah Ostler's Twice the Dream becomes reality.
    • by Scott Renshaw
    • Apr 17, 2019
Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation