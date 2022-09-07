THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR SEP 8 - 14 

John Kane

MOMIX

UVU's Noorda Series is widely recognized for sharing imaginative, intriguing works that define art in strikingly daring and different ways. That's especially true of the upcoming presentation by MOMIX, a dance company that integrates the grace and skill of their performers with the intrigue of illusion, defying preconceived notions of traditional choreography through both magic and movement.

Under Artistic Director Moses Pendleton, the company's performances have appeared on stage, screen and television, the latter of which include PBS's Dance in America series, national network appearances in Italy and France and repertory work broadcast to 55 nations worldwide. Their credits also include an International Emmy for Best Performing Arts Special, and the honor of being chosen to represent the U.S. at the European Cultural Center at Delphi as part of the Homage to Picasso in Paris. If any further proof is needed that culture and commerce are compatible, consider the fact that the company did commercials for Hanes underwear and ads for Target that premiered during the Golden Globe Awards, and was commissioned by Fiat and Mercedes Benz for special performances celebrating those companies' success. Then again, after astonishing audiences on five continents for more than 40 years, the company's ingenuity comes naturally.

MOMIX performs Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the NC 644 Smith Proscenium Theater (800 W. University Parkway, Orem). General admission tickets are $35 - $49, $17 - $39 for students, $28 - $39 for seniors and military, $15 - $39 for youth ages 6 - 17. Visit uvunoorda.universitytickets.com for tickets and additional information (Lee Zimmerman)

Courtesy Photo

Salt Lake City Greek Festival

According to the historical information provided by the Salt Lake City Greek Festival's website, the 1900 census included exactly three Greeks in the entire state of Utah. But within a decade, hundreds of Greek immigrants began arriving for work in places like the Bingham copper mine and on the railroads, and turning several blocks of what is now downtown Salt Lake City into an area called "Greek Town."

That rich history is part of the annual celebration of the Salt Lake City Greek Festival, now in its 46th year. Understandably, much of the appeal comes from the wonderful food that's always available from local vendors, filling visitors' bellies with gyros, dolmades and baklava. But it's also a chance to enjoy performances by several Greek dance groups, including Dionysios Dancers, Parthenon Dancers and Minotavros Dancers.

Guests can experience guided tours of the Holy Trinity Cathedral, hear a performance by the church choir at 4 p.m. daily, or check out the Hellenic Cultural Museum. The weekend also includes a presentation on classical Greek architecture on Friday at 6 p.m., offered in conjunction with the Utah Valley University Institute of Classical Architecture and Art, kicking off a lecture series that continues through November.

The 2022 Salt Lake Greek Festival takes place at Holy Trinity Cathedral (279 S. 300 West) on Sept. 9-11, with operating hours 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and noon – 8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is just $3, with children under 5 able to attend free. Visit saltlakegreekfestival.com for additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

via Facebook

Gangrene Comedy Festival

For more than 20 years, Craig Nybo and the weird folks at Gangrene Productions have brought an anarchic spirit to presenting comedy with a variety of strange, enticing themes. In 2017, for example, the group celebrated the goofy low-rent-talent-show spirit of the 1970s classic The Gong Show; 2019 brought an homage to old-school entertainer Lawrence Welk. From a band dressed in Bigfoot attire to a little-person KISS cover band, Gangrene has guaranteed that audiences will never know quite what to expect—and that's just the live performance part of the show.

In 2022, the 21st Gangrene Comedy Festival focuses its attention on the legacy of the genre that turned Clint Eastwood into a movie star more than 50 years ago: the "spaghetti Western." This will come most specifically in the form of the 20-piece Rust Monster Spaghetti Western Orchestra, playing classics of the form like Ennio Morricone's iconic theme from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. QuickWits improv will present a set thematically connected to vintage Westerns, and you'll get slam poetry that might be somewhat different—and more hilarious—than that term usually suggests. The evening also features the traditional film festival of comedic shorts, offering plenty of laugh-out-loud surprises.

The Gangrene Comedy Festival drops in at Layton's Ed Kenley Amphitheater (403 N. Wasatch Dr.) for one night only, Friday, Sept. 9, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 - $15 for the family-friendly event, with kids 3 and under free. Visit gangrenefilmfestival.com to buy tickets and for additional event information. (SR)

Rob Holysz

Hari Kondabolu is more than simply a stand-up type of guy. He's a comedian and commentator whose expressive, incisive monologues in a variety of media shine the spotlight on the disparities of race, inequality and immigration. An Indian-American, he speaks to those themes from a personal perspective, unafraid to tackle stereotypes, even if stirring up certain sentiments in the process. Indeed, it takes a fair amount of chutzpah to read from the U.S. citizenship application as part of a performance.

Nevertheless, his strategy seems to have worked; aside from his frequent appearances on late night television, he's managed to make his name in other ways as well. Much of his work—comedy albums Waiting for 2042 and Mainstream American Comic; the 2018 Netflix special Warn Your Relatives; his work as a writer and correspondent for the Chris Rock-produced FX show Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell; a truTV documentary, The Problem with Apu (inspired by an underrepresented minority character on The Simpsons); and his trademark topical podcasts—has received a fair share of critical acclaim. He's been hailed as one to watch by such stellar publications as Time, Cosmopolitan, "E! Online and Variety, and described as "one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today" by none other than The New York Times. That's no laughing matter. Indeed, Hari is a hero for our times.

Hari Kondabolu performs at Wiseguys Gateway location (194 South 400 West) on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. General admission tickets cost $20. Go to wiseguyscomedy.com for tickets and additional event information. (LZ)