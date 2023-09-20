THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR SEP 21 - 27 

Courtesy Photo

FanX

It has certainly been an odd summer for pop-culture and fan conventions, as the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG/AFTRA have changed the dynamic of what participating guests can talk about. Indeed, some guests are likely only available for appearances because they're not able to work on new productions at the moment. So while the vibe at FanX might be a bit different for this, its 10th anniversary incarnation, it's also boasting one of its most packed lineups ever for autographs and photo ops.

Among the biggest draws for 2023 are cast reunions, including the 1985 classic Back to the Future (Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Thomas Wilson), Smallville (Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum), and the original Scream (Neve Campbell, Jamie Kennedy, Skeet Ulrich, Rose McGowan and Matthew Lillard). But that's just the tip of the guest-list iceberg, which also features motion-capture legend Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings' Gollum, the Planet of the Apes series' Caesar); John Rhys Davies (Indiana Jones' Salah, The Lord of the Rings' Gimli); Zachary Levi (Shazam!); Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Who); Grant Gustin (TV's The Flash); and dozens more. And that's on top of the full three days of fascinating panel discussions, gaming, and the massive show floor of vendors, authors and artists.

FanX takes over the Salt Palace Convention Center (90 S. West Temple) Sept. 21 – 23. Single-day tickets are $20 for Thursday, $30 for Friday and $40 for Saturday, with some VIP and multi-day passes still available. Visit fanxsaltlake.com for full schedule and additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy Photo

Sting & Honey: Oleanna

More than 20 years before the #MeToo movement hit its full stride, David Mamet's 1992 play Oleanna was an incendiary piece of theatrical kindling, addressing he-said/she-said allegations of sexual impropriety and the manipulation of gendered power dynamics. But while Mamet's subsequent turn towards more conservative politics might have stacked the deck in terms of interpreting this challenging work, Sting & Honey Theater Company artistic director Javen Tanner believes that Oleanna—the story of a male college professor, his female student, and an allegation of sexual misconduct—offers a necessary complexity in addition to the dazzling dialogue characteristic of one of theater's greatest writers.

"This is not a comfortable social problem play, after which the sophisticated, arts-loving audience members get to leave the theater feeling like they are the righteous practitioners of the one true social faith," Tanner says via email. "You're not meant to decide who's right and who's wrong, or what's fair or unfair. Mamet won't let you off that easily. Rather, you're meant to see yourself in both characters, each of whom commits a truly heinous act in the course of the play. And when you see that, the question, in all its Richard III glory, becomes not about right and wrong, but about you and you."

The Sting & Honey Company's production of Oleanna runs at the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles Theater (144 S. Regent St.) Sept. 22 – Oct. 7, with performances Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m., plus 2 p.m. Saturday matinees. Tickets are $15 - $20 general admission; visit arttix.org for tickets and additional event information. (SR)

Fred Hayes

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company: Groundworks

It has been a time of transition in 2023 for Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, as Jena C. Woodbury departed the company as Executive Director, replaced by Thom Dancy. Yet while that transition provides an opportunity for new creative energy in this 60th season for the company, it also presents a chance to remind audiences of the firm foundation and legacy on which the company rests.

The season-opening production Groundworks serves that purpose by acknowledging several key touchstones in RWDC's history. Company co-founders Shirley Ririe and Joan Woodbury are honored in Then and Now, which combines elements from several of their most celebrated pieces, including Woodbury's 1991's "L'invasion," and Ririe's 1990 "Banners of Freedom." The company's long creative partnership with Alwin Nikolais receives an acknowledgement through the inclusion of the choreographer's 1983 work "Liturgies" (featuring guest performers from the BYU Department of Dance) and the fascinating 1955 piece "Tensile Involvement," which finds the dancers connected by elastic bands (pictured). And as a recognition of the exciting ongoing work of the company, the program features current Artistic Director Daniel Charon's 2021 piece "On Being," which emerged from the post-pandemic return to performance and serves as a reminder of the healing and connection provided by art and community.

Groundworks comes to the Rose Wagner Center Jeanne Wagner Theater (138 W. 300 South) on Sept. 21 – 23 at 7:30 p.m. nightly ($35 general admission), with a "Moving Parts" family- and sensory-friendly performance Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. ($10 general admission). Visit ririewoodbury.com to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)