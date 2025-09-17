THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR SEP 18 - SEP 24 

Courtesy photo

Side Hustle Dance Project

Making a living as an artist isn't easy—but that doesn't mean seeking to work creatively is an all-or-nothing proposition. That's one of the principles that led Elise Williams to form Side Hustle Dance Project in 2024, as an attempt to give opportunities for paid work to dancers who have to support themselves otherwise with full-time jobs.

Williams, a University of Utah dance program alum, learned the need for such a creative outlet after departing the world of professional ballet over frustrations with its overly-competitive nature, but also finding herself dissatisfied with a domestic life without dance. "I was miserable for years and years," she recalls. "But after COVID, I realized, 'No, I'm still a dancer. I'm always a dancer.' I decided to reclaim that part of myself."

Side Hustle Dance Project's debut performance, Shadow Works, established a few important templates: the shows would be somewhat ad hoc in terms of casting, allowing for the differences in individual dancers' schedules; dancers would get paid; and there would be a component of "arts activism" to the shows. This week's Choices: History of the Hustle and What's Next explores what Williams describes as "the history of capitalism over the past 120 years, and how it interacts with our politics," as well as offering a vision for a more community-oriented economic future.

Side Hustle Dance Project's Choices: History of the Hustle and What's Next comes to the Rose Wagner Center (138 W. 300 South) Sept. 18 – 20, 7:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $23 - $28 at saltlakecountyarts.org. (Scott Renshaw)

Danny Aquino

Odyssey Dance: Thriller

There was definitely a build-up of interest when Odyssey Dance returned to performances in 2024 after a nearly two-year hiatus for founder Derryl Yeager and his wife to serve an LDS mission. Shows for the annual Halloween spectacular Thriller regularly sold out as it came back to venues throughout the state. So now is the time to jump on the opportunity to get tickets in some of its slightly more far-flung locations before October turns everyone's thoughts to spooky stuff.

The format of the show has remained consistent for nearly 30 years, building lively sketches around energetic choreography with horror- and horror-adjacent themes: Frankenstein's monster, Friday the 13th's Jason, Child's Play's killer doll Chucky and, of course, the legendary Michael Jackson tune that gives the production its name. The company's dancers showcase a variety of styles from modern dance to hip-hop, all in creepy costumes and giving a family-friendly twist to some of the most iconic spooks and ghouls in popular culture.

Odyssey Dance's Thriller kicks off this week with performances at Weber State University's Val Browning Center (Sept. 19 – 20), before heading to Logan's Ellen Eccles Theatre (Sept. 23 – 24), Layton's Ed Kenley Amphitheater (Sept. 26 – 27) and Park City's Egyptian Theatre (Oct. 1 – 12). For those who want to stay local, you can catch the show at the Grand Theatre (1575 S. State) Oct. 13 – 25, before the season wraps in Tuacahn Oct. 28 – Nov. 1. Tickets begin at $28.50 depending on venue, $40 for Grand Theatre shows. Visit odysseydance.com to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)

Courtesy photo

TEDx Salt Lake City

"Thank you for coming to my TED talk" is a jokey meme construction about holding court on a subject of one's expertise—a construction that feels so contemporary that it seems hard to believe that TED itself is an organization that dates back more than 40 years. But since those Silicon Valley origins of conferences promoting innovation in "Technology, Entertainment and Design," TED has become a brand that has carried around the country and around the world, allowing opportunities for regional gatherings that continue the mission of "ideas worth spreading."

The 2025 Salt Lake City installment of TEDx brings together a dozen speakers as one of 18 "TED countdown" anchor events worldwide focused on the issue of climate change. Emcee Daryl Lindsey (pictured), founder of YardFarmer, headlines a list of presenters also including Olokun Minerals founder Lacey Reddix; journalist, author and climate scientist Matthew LaPlante; environmental activist and former U.S. Senate candidate Caroline Gleich; Atim Enyenihi, Salt Lake City's Strategic Industry Advisor for Technology & Innovation; plus music by The/Theys. As event co-organizer Joanne Gallagher told U.S. Insider, "Salt Lake City is experiencing significant growth in population and industry. At the same time, we have these incredible natural landscapes that draw people from all over the world. The balance between development, conservation, agriculture, clean energy, and recreation makes our area well-positioned to lead on climate solutions."

TEDx Salt Lake City takes place Monday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre (50 W. 200 South). Tickets are $39.50 - $83.50; visit saltlakecountyarts.org to purchase tickets, and tedxsaltlakecity.com for additional event information. (SR)