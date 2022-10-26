THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR OCT 27 - NOV 2 

Leanne Morgan

Leanne Morgan never shied away from sharing the problems and perplexities of life as a stay-at-home mom of three somewhat challenging children. Now, some 22 years after launching a career in comedy, her admiring audiences take her at her word. Her tumultuous tales have landed her prominent placement in Montreal's Just For Laughs Festival, and development deals for her own sitcoms with ABC, Warner Bros., TV Land and Sony Television. In the process, she's garnered over 1.5 million followers across social media, all in addition to the 50 million plus views on YouTube for "So Yummy," her popular stand-up special.

Her degree in Child and Family Studies from the University of Tennessee may have helped on background, but she really got her start as a housewife who hosted home jewelry sales parties, but chose to talk instead about breastfeeding, hemorrhoids, Jell-O recipes and her kids' calamities. Nevertheless, her employers were apparently impressed, and asked her to speak at their sales rallies. Leanne then heeded her audiences' advice and ventured out into the comedy club circuit. That led to appearances on The View and Nick at Nite's Funniest Mom, and tours with a group called The Southern Fried Chicks. Her current 100-city jaunt is dubbed "The Big Panties Tour" for a reason: No one else could fill Leanne's panties.

Live at the Eccles presents Leanne Morgan/The Big Panty Tour Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Delta Performance Hall of the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater (131 S. Main Street). Tickets cost $4.25 - $44.25; go to my.arttix.org. (Lee Zimmerman)

Courtesy Photo

Pygmalion Productions: Roe

It has been a dark year in 2022 for reproductive rights, with the Supreme Court decision nullifying Roe v. Wade—but it has also been a galvanizing one. And it has become a moment to reflect on the groundbreaking activists who fought for reproductive choice, learning about human stories that might have taken on the status of myth.

This week, Pygmalion Productions presents a one-afternoon-only staged-reading performance of Roe, playwright Lisa Loomer's 2019 theatrical exploration of two women at the heart of the landmark Supreme Court case—plaintiff Norma McCorvey ("Jane Roe") and attorney Sarah Weddington—in the years following the decision, in a narrative that investigates the complex history of abortion as a legal matter. It also cuts through rhetoric in a way that sheds light on the kind of passionate divisions that have always been part of America.

The event showcases a cast of professional actors and community leaders, including Teresa Sanderson, Angela Johnson, Vicki Pugmire, Daisy Blake, Darby Mest, Andy Maizner, Tom Cowan and more. Proceeds from the show will go to support Planned Parenthood. Sanderson says of the performance, "I feel an urgency. Like we need to to be shouting this from the rooftops. ... I don't think many people know this story. They think they do, but to hear it from each individual perspective is fascinating and part of our history."

Roe comes to the Rose Wagner Center Black Box Theatre (138 W. 300 South) on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at arttix.org. Visit pygmalionproductions.org for additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Adam Grimm

The Price is Right Live!

The Price Is Right has proved to be right for audiences for more than 60 years. Television's longest-running game show, it's outlasted changes in trends, tastes and entertainment evolution. After making its bow on NBC in 1956, it became the first game show to be broadcast in color. When it debuted with an interactive format on CBS in 1972, it began choosing contestants from its audience members, who eagerly await the invitation to "come on down" and compete on Contestants' Row. Once there, they guess the price of prizes, ranging from appliances and home furnishings to vacations, and maybe even a new car! (That's our announcer's voice there.) Spin-off games including Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and, of course, the fabulous Showcase drive players to near delirium while hoping to win those prize packages.

Over the past 14 years, a touring, non-televised version of the show has taken it to America's hometowns, allowing local folks to gobble up those goodies to the tune of over $12 million in cash and prizes. While buying a ticket doesn't increase the odds of being selected, one can sign up to be a contestant by arriving at the registration area three hours prior to showtime. What better reason to get up, than to "come on down!"

The Price Is Right Live! Visits the Delta Performance Hall in the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater (131 S. Main Street) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 Tickets cost $25 - $55; go to my.arttix.org. NOTE: Contestants must be 18 years or older. (LZ)