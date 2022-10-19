THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR OCT 20 - 26 

Courtesy Photo

Maggie Stiefvater: Greywaren

The stereotype of the quiet, introverted writer may apply to some, but not to New York Times bestselling young-adult fiction author Maggie Stiefvater. She's opened up her process as a writer on a series of "how I write" blog posts, and her non-writing activities include composing original music to accompany her book series like The Raven Cycle, and even stunt driving.

But she most certainly appreciates her work as a writer, especially after a diagnosis with the pituitary disorder Addison's disease entered her life. As she told Interview Magazine in 2021, "I would sit at the computer for 16 hours and sometimes I would return the next day, reread what I had done, and ... the sentences didn't make any sense at all. ... Eventually I found my way back to health. ... Every day that I sit down and the words come easily is an amazing thing."

Thankfully for her many fans, the words are still coming, including her new novel Greywaren, which completes the "Dreamer Trilogy" built on the world of The Raven Cycle. It focuses on the Lynch family, including Ronan, who has the ability to create reality from his dreams. But that reality only continues so long as the dreamer lives, and his world is already a damaged one.

Stiefvater visits The King's English Bookshop (1511 S. 1500 East) on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. for a ticketed in-person event. The $35 ticket includes admission and an autographed hardcover copy of Greywaren. Visit kingsenglish.com for tickets and additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Utah Arts Festival

Utah Arts Festival Studio Tour

Every year, the Utah Arts Festival gathers artists in one location where guests have a chance to experience amazing finished work. This year, for the first time, the UAF is also promoting an opportunity to learn about local artists by visiting them in their own studio spaces.

The first annual Utah Arts Festival Studio Tour opens up the worlds of more than 130 participating artist, working in every medium from painting to sculpture, from photography to jewelry. According to UAF director Aimee Dunsmore, an event like this offers a unique opportunity to connect with artists' work in a new way.

"Getting a glimpse into an artist's studio to see their tools and materials, how things are organized, and maybe even how they're not, provides additional perspective as well as an appreciation for what it really takes to be a working artist," Dunsmore says via email. "It's fascinating to see the creative process in action or gain a better understanding of how that process takes place and how different artists approach their work. It's always created a deeper connection and meaning for me to both the pieces I select and the artist who created them."

The Utah Arts Festival Studio Tour runs Oct. 21, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Oct. 22 – 23, 10 a.m. 6 p.m., at various studio locations. Check-ins at multiple studio locations through the online passport can earn guests prizes, including free general admission and VIP credentials to the 2023 Utah Arts Festival. Visit uaf.org/studiotour for full list of participating artists and additional information. (SR)

Beau Pearson

Ballet West: Onegin

In 2019, Ballet West fulfilled a long-held wish of artistic director Adam Sklute when it finally obtained the rights to John Cranko's 1964 ballet Onegin, based on the 19th-century narrative poem Eugene Onegin by Alexander Pushkin. Three years after that local premiere, it almost feels like Onegin has a home in Salt Lake City—not just because it's hitting the local stage once again, but because Ballet West is now the only company in the country to own a complete set of costumes, design elements and props for Onegin.

As wonderful as those technical components might be, however, it's still the story and the dancers' interpretation of it that will carry audiences away: Haughty aristocrat Onegin,rejects the romantic overtures of simple peasant girl Tatiana, only to realize years later the foolishness of his actions. "How many of us fell head over heels in love with someone when we were young, and say you wrote that person a love letter," Sklute told City Weekly in 2019. And that person ignored it, or worse yet, mocked you for it. Then 25 years later, you go to your high school reunion, and that person says, you were the only person who understood me, and I missed that ... You don't have to know the story in advance to get it when you see it in dance."

Ballet West's Onegin visits the Capitol Theatre (50 W. 200 South) for five performances, Oct. 21 – 29. Tickets are $25 - $114; visit arttix.org for specific dates and showtimes, to purchase tickets, and for additional event information. (SR)

Courtesy Photo

Alt Press Fest @ Main Library

For many years, the Salt Lake City Public Library has been home to the largest collection of zines and alternative press publications at any public library in the country, and one of the largest in the world. After two years off due to the COVID pandemic, the SLCPL brings back the in-person Alt Press Fest, as a chance to further demonstrate the library's commitment to this unique creative form and the voices it brings to a community.

"Zines open up the door for creatives who aren't looking to get published by a big publisher but just want to share some thoughts with their community," says SLCPL Adult Services Library and Alt Press Fest coordinator Pablo Abarca. "It is important to have alternative sources of media accessible to our communities, for it gives a platform to voices that mainstream media outlets usually do not cover and gives marginalized communities a chance to convey their own ideas and culture."

More than 50 creators will be participating in this year's Alt Press Fest, showcasing their work at tables and through art installations, and providing input to aspiring creators who may be considering creating their own work. Artist panels and workshops will provide further support for potential self-publishers, including specialized workshops for kids' zines.

The 2022 Alt Press Fest takes place at the Salt Lake City Main Library atrium (210 E. 400 South) on Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon – 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public; visit slcpl.org for additional event information. (SR)