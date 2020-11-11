THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR NOV 12 - 18 

An Other Theater Company: Something to Cry About

Back in March, Provo-based An Other Theater Company became one of the first local performing arts organizations to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic by presenting a planned live performance online, with the streamed play Odd-Shaped Balls. After a recent drive-in production, An Other Theater Company returns to streamed presentation with the premiere of the original work Something to Cry About.

Conceived and co-created by AOTC's new co-artistic director Shelby Noelle Gist and actor Dorsey Williams (pictured), Something to Cry About casts Williams as a 17-year-old high-school student and basketball player named Donald. In the aftermath of an incident that takes place during one of his team's games, Donald is required to attend court-mandated therapy sessions if he wants to stay on the team, and not be expelled from school. When his therapist confronts Donald with difficult questions, the youth is forced to face up to emotions and beliefs that aren't easy to give voice to.

"The play is like a handbook on being Black," Williams says via press release. "I play a Black teenager who is still learning how the world works. For me, it's been an incredible experience relearning what it means to be Black in America."

Something to Cry About runs Nov. 13-30 via the company's website (anothertheater.org), available to stream 6 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. nightly. While tickets are pick-your-price for as low as $1 or even free through the company's Play-It-Forward program, regular door ticket prices are $15-$17, and those who are able to contribute more are invited to do so. (Scott Renshaw)

BYU TV

Arvin Mitchell

In 2019, St. Louis, Mo. native Arvin Mitchell relocated to Utah to join the cast of the long-running BYU-TV sketch comedy series Studio C. But the one-time host of BET's Club Comic View hasn't lost his love of standup, as he stops in at Wiseguys Comedy's Jordan Landing location (3763 W. Center Park Dr., wiseguyscomedy.com) for performances Nov. 13-14 at 7:30 p.m.

Yet according to Mitchell as part of his Dry Bar Comedy special, Mitchell actually grew up thinking about not comedy as a dream career, but being a rapper. "Then I came to my senses, and realized I probably wouldn't be the best rapper with a name like 'Arvin Mitchell,'" he says. "You've gotta have a foolish name to be a rapper. But then you can't eat at a five-str restaurant, like when the maitre'd calls: ... 'Waka Flocka Flame, party of 30.'"

While it might seem like culture shock for an African-American to relocate from St. Louis to Utah, Mitchell's comedy suggests that he prefers to take a humorous view of differences between cultures. He notes an occasion when he met a friend from India at the gym, who remarked, "'I just lost 13 kilos.' I said, 'And you're smiling about it?' You lose 13 kilos where I'm from, you better start packing your bags."

Wiseguys shows remain at limited capacity for safe social distancing, with tickets available at wiseguyscomedy.com for $15. Join Mitchell to remind him why moving to Utah was a good idea. (SR)

Sim Canetty-Clarke

USUO On Demand

This fall, Utah Symphony has been welcoming patrons back into Abravanel Hall for live performances, one of the few arts organizations to do so. But the COVID-19 pandemic still limits the opportunity for people to enjoy those live performances, whether because of folks' own concerns about being in public, or because of the seating limitations required for social distancing safety. So Utah Symphony is still providing a way for people to connect with some of the world's most gifted musicians, performing some of history's greatest music, from a virtual distance.

According to USUO president Steven Brosvik, "We are committed to evolving our concert experiences to meet the challenges of our current climate and have prioritized making music as accessible to audiences as we possibly can"—and thus USUO on Demand was born. The new digital platform offers streaming performances on a "pay what you can" basis (minimum $10). Initial offerings include pianist Stephen Hough (pictured)—originally scheduled to perform with Utah Symphony in a Masterworks program that had to be cancelled due to pandemic shifts in programming—in a 75-minute recital of works by Bach, Liszt and Robert Schumann (through Nov. 21). New this week and available through Dec. 12 is a 45-minute brass ensemble program featuring Stravinsky's Pulcinelli Suite and Bach's Prelude and Fugue in E minor.

Additional programs will be added regularly, including Utah Symphony's beloved annual performance of Handel's Messiah beginning Nov. 26. Visit usuo.org/ondemand to bring some of the majesty of classical music directly into your home. (SR)

Courtesy Photo

Genderevolution 2020: Shattering Binaries

Despite a growing voice within the LGBTQ community and increasing visibility in the culture at large, gender-non-conforming people still face unique challenges and struggles. The annual Genderevolution conference was created by the Utah Pride Center's TransAction program as a way to address some of those issues in an inclusive forum—and this year, Genderevolution 2020: Shattering Binaries is moving to a two-day virtual presentation to allow for the greatest possible safe participation.

The theme of "shattering binaries," according to the event's official website statement, is "to teach us how to navigate the grey areas, the nuances of life, especially when gender is concerned." From Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to Nov. 14, 4:20 p.m., Genderevolution presents a lineup of keynote speakers including former Harvard University swimmer and groundbreaking transgender Division-I athlete Shuyler Bailiar; poet, performer and activist Kay Ulanday Barrett (pictured); and autistic disability rights activist Lydia X. Z. Brown. The lineup of more than 30 workshops is still being finalized at press time, but organizers emphasize that the programming is not just for those who self-identify as gender-non-conforming or trans, but also for teachers, health and medical professionals, social workers, law enforcement and anyone else who might want a better understanding of these issues.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite at utahpridecenter.org/education/genderevolution-conf, with prices ranging $20-40. Scholarships are available to allow those with financial need to participate, and those who are able to do so are encouraged to purchase "scholarship tickets" that make an additional financial contribution to support those efforts. (SR)