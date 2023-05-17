THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR MAY 18 - 24 

She Writes Press

Allison Hong Merrill: Ninety-Nine Fire Hoops

"Stranger than fiction" is a common descriptor for some true stories, and it might be tempting to apply that idea to the life of Utah-based author Allison Hong Merrill. But while the details of her life story—as captured in her 2021 memoir Ninety-Nine Fire Hoops—are indeed unique and almost unbelievable, this is a tale not so much about the strange twists and turns of that life, but how she responded to and recovered from them.

It's a story that begins with Allison Hong as a teenager raised in Taiwan in a traditional Chinese Buddhist household, who challenges those traditions when she converts to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After serving a church mission and subsequently being disowned by her father, Hong marries an American man and moves to Texas. Instead of being the start of a perfect new life, however, things take a dark turn: She returns to their shared apartment one day to find that her husband has moved out, taken all of their money and filed for a divorce. What ensues is a tale of a woman forced multiple times to create her own path and her own identity as an immigrant, and as a woman.

Allison Hong Merrill visits the King's English Bookshop (1511 S. 1500 East) for an in-person author event on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but places in the signing line are reserved for those who purchase a copy of Ninety-Nine Fire Hoops from The King's English. Visit kingsenglish.com to order books, and for additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy Photo

Local Voices: Equality Utah's Gorgeous Planet

The roadside "billboards" that make up the Temporary Museum of Permanent Change in downtown Salt Lake City regularly showcase images that challenge presumptions, and focus on the idea of Utah being the most inclusive place possible. That tradition continues with the latest installation, presented by Craft Lake City, which highlights the work of Equality Utah and its goal for more than 20 years of making a welcoming home in this state for its LGBTQIA+ citizens.

Local Voices: Equality Utah's Gorgeous Planet presents 14 panels along 300 South, emphasizing courage and curiosity over fear and exclusion. The photographs represent events sponsored by Equality Utah throughout the year, including the Allies Gala (most recently with headliner Eddie Izzard, and their work at the Utah State Legislature. "Queer Utahns are a gift to the planet. We are here to create beauty, art, laughter and joy. We are also voices that challenge the status quo, call for justice and seek equality for those who have historically been excluded," says Troy Williams, executive director for Equality Utah. "We are gorgeous, darling. We're here on this planet to shine."

Local Voices: Equality Utah's Gorgeous Planet will be on display on 300 South between Main Street and 200 West through the end of June. It is open and available to the public 24 hours a day; QR codes on the displayed pieces allow visitors to learn more about the mission of Equality Utah. Visit craftlakecity.com/local-voices for additional information. (SR)

vixit salt lake

Art Access: 300 Plates

Heading into its 40th year, Art Access has pursued a mission of insuring that the ability to create art is accessible to all, regardless of the artists' ability status and physical, psychological or other difference. And while there have been changes along the way—including the closing of the physical Art Access Gallery in 2020—the commitment remains to supporting programs that provide such access.

Among the organization's most crucial annual fundraisers is the 300 Plates auction, which dates back to 2003—making this its 20th anniversary—and the intriguing fulfillment of a concept that began with former Art Access board member Joe Ostraff receiving images of King Rama V while visiting Thailand, and receiving a blessing of good fortune from a Buddhist monk should those images be incorporated into his art. Ostraff subsequently did exactly that, turning those images into pieces created for a fund-raising auction. Over the years, the fund-raiser has become a showcase for works created on 10" x 11" plates, created by more than 200 established and emerging Utah artists, all available for purchase by those who attend the auction. Previous years' participating artists have included John Bell, Hadley Rampton, Shilo Jackson, Stephanie Swift and many more, practically a who's-who of the Utah art world.

The 2023 300 Plates Auction takes place at Venue 6Six9 (669 S. West Temple) on Thursday, May 18, including live entertainment to be announced. All proceeds go to supporting programs for artists with disabilities. Visit accessart.org for additional event information. (SR)