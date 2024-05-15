THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR MAY 16 - 22 

Courtesy Photo

Modern West Fine Art: Counterpoint

One of the fascinating challenges for art curators is understanding when artists complement one another to the extent that placing their works in juxtaposition tells a story. They may not be artists from the same time or place, nor even directly influence one another, but their styles and themes can support letting them exist side-by-side. And that's what Shalee Cooper and Modern West Fine Art accomplish with the joint exhibition Counterpoint, showcasing the work of Russian-born/Utah-based artist Dimitri Kozyrev and the late Taos Modernist artist Beatrice Mandelman.

Kozyrev, who relocated to the United States after the fall of the Soviet Union, offers a unique creative intersection between realism and abstraction ("Lost Landscape #13" is pictured). A gallery statement describes the artist's work as "the intersection of physical and mental landscapes with real world events. He uses modernist, constructivist methods to abstract pictorial space –– acknowledging the scars and ruins left behind by war and human impact."

Mandelman's work was informed by her own geographical relocation, from New York to the American West. Early paintings that emphasized representational imagery gave way to a greater focus on abstraction with her move to Taos. As Modern West describes the pieces in the exhibition, "Her compositions are vibrant and full of energy, often with a densely-packed network of overlapping geometric and organic shapes ... approached with playfulness, but also with purpose and restraint.

Counterpoint runs at Modern West Fine Art (412 S. 700 West) now through June 14, open to the public during regular gallery hours Tuesday – Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., or Saturday by appointment. Visit modernwestfineart.com for additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy Photo

Sklar Brothers

Like other great comedy teams—the Smothers Brothers, Martin and Lewis, Rowan and Martin, among them—comedians Randy and Jason Sklar effortlessly interact with each other while sharing an irrepressible attitude with their audiences. Perhaps best known from such popular TV shows as Curb Your Enthusiasm, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Better Call Saul, they've never been easy to typecast, given routines that can include observations about Charles Barkley and Shaq, to reflections on the Jonestown Massacre. They made a most emphatic impression playing conjoined twins on a memorable episode of Grey's Anatomy and warring agents on HBO's Entourage.

They further demonstrated their prolific prowess by hosting a series on the History Channel, making ongoing appearances on Showtime's Jim Rome (courtesy of a segment titled "Sklarred For Life") and popping up regularly on ESPN. They've starred on two Comedy Central half-hour specials, scored rave reviews for their Netflix special The Sklar Brothers: What We Are Talking About, made their mark on Starz as Hipster Ghosts and released a Top Ten comedy album, Henderson and Daughters, which pop pundits The Onion A.V. Club included among their Top 10 Comedy albums of 2011. The brothers' podcast, "View From the Cheap Seats," continues to garner a faithful following as well, suggesting that any seats—cheap or not—are worth acquiring for their upcoming engagement.

The Sklar Brothers perform a 21 + show at Wiseguys Jordan Landing (3763 West Center Park Drive, West Jordan) Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 at 6 p.m. nightly. Tickets cost $25 at wiseguyscomedy.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Courtesy Photo

An Evening with Ira Glass

As host and producer of the National Public Radio program and podcast This American Life, Ira Glass would seem to have a daunting task before him. After all, when you attract over five million listeners each week, there's an awesome responsibility that comes with trying to find stories that can bridge today's deep divides. Nevertheless, Glass' efforts have paid off, courtesy of extraordinary episodes flush with irony and intrigue, compelling circumstance, unexpected plot twists, and interesting ideas. Mostly though, they're cinematic snapshots found within audio environs. It's little wonder that the program has garnered high honors, including seven Peabody Awards and the first Pulitzer Prize ever awarded for audio journalism. In 2021, one of its episodes was inducted into the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry, the first podcast that's been so honored.

The New York Times referred to Glass as a journalist and storyteller "who filters his interviews and impressions through a distinctive literary imagination, an eccentric intelligence, and a sympathetic heart." Renowned playwright and screenwriter David Mamet said Glass "finds—uncovers—drama and humor in the most pedestrian of places." Glass seems to have come by this noble stature naturally, having started his broadcasting career as a 19-year-old intern at NPR prior to initiating This American Life in 1995. Nearly 30 years later, it should be fascinating to hear how Glass shares a life story of such special significance.

An Evening With Ira Glass takes place at the Eccles Theater (131 S. Main St.) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. Tickets cost $25 - $45; visit arttix.org. (LZ)