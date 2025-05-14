THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR MAY 15 - MAY 21 

Courtesy photo

Queer Spectra Arts Festival

Let's face it: 2025 has been a particularly challenging year to be queer in Utah. That's an idea that's likely to manifest itself in the work of creative artists, and the Queer Spectra Arts Festival provides a place to explore these ideas. "From an organizing perspective, we created the theme of 'Flux & Fracture' at the end of January," says festival co-organizer Rae Lubbert. While the artists definitely can create with a sense of queer pride and joy, Lubbert says it's also important to "give space for grief and disruption. And I think a lot of the art responds to that."

Queer Spectra Arts also occupies a unique space as an interdisciplinary arts festival that includes live performance art (on Thursday and Saturday), visual art (with a reception on Friday) and literary arts. And while it's certainly valuable to give these artists a place to show their work to the public, the event can also serve as a community connection point, with panel discussions and a brunch just for the participating artists. "Last year, [panel discussions] felt like a really strong, special place," Lubbert recalled, "where people were talking about their work, and then jumping off each other, like a painter being really excited about the work of a musician."

The 2025 Queer Spectra Arts Festival takes place at Sorensen Unity Center (1383 S. 900 West) Thursday, May 15 (6:30 p.m.), Friday, May 16 (6 – 8 p.m.) and Saturday, May 17 (1 – 7 p.m.). The event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcome. Visit queerspectra.com for full schedule of events and additional information. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy photo

This Was Water @ Dumke Arts Plaza

In 2023, composer Carey Campbell—inspired by the record low ebb of the Great Salt Lake in 2022—created a chamber work titled This Is Water. "[It's] about the drying of the Great Salt Lake and the environmental disasters that will follow if mitigating actions are not taken," Campbell wrote about the piece. "To bridge the gap between science and everyday people, emotions must be stirred, and, as we know, art is a perfect vehicle for such a task. ... Each of the piece's sixteen movements is a meditation on a particular aspect of the lake: a vignette of either its past, present, or future."

Campbell and artist Kellie Bornhoft connected regarding This Was Water, with Bornhoft providing a video work to accompany its premiere, and have since expanded that collaboration to turn it into an installation piece that includes unique sculptural components. "We will exhibit five rock mounds (roughly 8 feet by 10 feet by 8 feet in size) from which fabricated crystals emerge, glowing with lights," Bornhoft writes. "The mounds have speakers embedded to play a generative composition by Carey, and lidar sensors will change the sound and lights based on a person's proximity."

This Was Water will be on display at the Dumke Arts Plaza in downtown Ogden (445 25th St.), May 16, 2025 – April 30, 2026. In addition to the interactive soundscape, live performances of Campbell's composition will be featured on select dates—currently May 16, Sept. 5, Nov. 7 and on the closing date of April 30 next year—at 6 p.m. Visit weber.edu/shawgallery for additional information. (SR)

Courtesy photo

Salt Lake City Main Library Rooftop Reopening

The main branch of the Salt Lake City Library has been one of downtown SLC's showcase attractions for 20 years, and for most of that time, its rooftop terrace—with its wonderful views and buzzing beehives—was part of that appeal. For nearly two years, however, that rooftop has been shut down to allow for much-needed repairs and upgrades to the waterproofing system. Now, at last, that renovation project is complete, and the public is invited to join in the celebration.

This Saturday, head up to the library roof for a reopening party that will include remarks by Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake City Library CEO Noah Baskett, along with live local music, crafts and entertainment for all ages and children's storytimes. And in honor of the return of the rooftop's famous bees for the first time since 2020, honey-themed food will also be served. The new space includes more shade, more trees and more seating to allow for everyday access by library patrons, classes like outdoor yoga and special community events, plus the addition of a new original mural by local artist Cole Eisenhour. Enjoy safe panoramic views of downtown Salt Lake City, and take this wonderful opportunity to celebrate the return of a one-of-a-kind free space for all.

The Salt Lake City Main Library Rooftop Reopening party takes place May 17, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.; the rooftop will subsequently be open during regular building operating hours on good weather days. Visit slcpl.org for additional event information. (SR)