THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR MAR 6 - MAR 12 

Jenna Voris: Say a Little Prayer

In her new YA novel Say a Little Prayer, author Jenna Voris tells the story of Riley, a 16-year-old girl who has withdrawn from her family's Christian church after being shamed for coming out as bisexual, but is "sentenced" after a school incident to a week-long spring break Bible camp. And as anyone who has faced ostracism from a religious community can attest, the accompanying emotions are complicated. "Even though I'm no longer religious, there are things I still miss about my own hometown church," Voris shares via email. "Sometimes you miss the place that hurt you because it was also—momentarily—a place that claimed to be safe."

Say a Little Prayer is also a story that challenges those who don't speak up when their church leaders preach division. "There's definitely a culture of fear and shame baked into organized religion," Voris opines. "So much of their power comes from exerting control over vulnerable populations or othering them from the rest of society. Those environments thrive on uniformity, so any change feels like a tidal wave. I totally understand the desire to stay silent, especially when speaking up could cost people their livelihood or community, but I've also seen a shift in how people practice their faith, which I think speaks to a larger cultural moment."

Jenna Voris visits Marmalade Branch Library (280 W. 500 North) on Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. for a conversation with local author Sasha Payton Smith. The event is free and open to the public, but reservation is required via Eventbrite; visit kingsenglish.com for registration and additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Utah Opera: Leoncavallo's Pagliacci

There are a few works in the operatic canon that have become known for their omnipresence in the rest of popular culture, from Wagner's Ring Cycle via Bugs Bunny to the vocal acrobatics of the "Queen of the Night" aria in Mozart's The Magic Flute. But Leoncavallo's Pagliacci may take the cake from all of them—partly from the "but doctor, I am Pagliacci" joke construction about the titular heartbroken clown, and partly from the way the soaring centerpiece aria "Vesti la giubba" has become almost a shorthand for representing opera itself.

There's more to Pagliacci, however, than the image of tear-streaked clown makeup accompanied by magnificent sounds—including learning that "Pagliacci" isn't the name of the title character, but the Italian word for "clowns," and a reference to a character in the play within the play. The 1892 opera deals with a traveling commedia dell'arte troupe, including Canio and his wife Nedda, who perform a show that involves Canio playing the cuckolded Pagliaccio. But Canio comes to suspect that Neddia is having an actual affair—and in the fine tradition of so much classic opera, tragedy is bound to ensue.

Utah Opera's production of Leoncavallo's Pagliacci runs March 8 – 16 at the Capitol Theatre (50 W. 200 South) for five performances only: Saturday, March 8 & Friday, March 14 @ 7:30 p.m.; Monday, March 10 & Wednesday March 12, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 16 @ 2 p.m. Tickets are $18.50 - $110. Visit utahopera.org to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)

International Women's Day

These are trying times for those who preach the gospel of equality, but that doesn't mean folks are going to stop promoting those principles. Saturday, March 8 marks the 50th anniversary of the United Nations' first declaration of an International Women's Day, and there are ways to celebrate the occasion locally.

At The Gateway in Salt Lake City (400 W. 200 South), from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., the Mind the Gap festival returns to draw attentions to ongoing inequities in income, representation and opportunities for women. Women-owned businesses and non-profit organizations will be highlighted, and there will be presentations and panel discussions featuring industry experts on topics including "Innovating for Equity" and "Amplifying Through Arts and Music." Live entertainment showcases great local acts including Mel Soul, Mowth, Talia Keys, Detzany, Jazzy Olivo and Stella Standingbear. The event is free and open to the public ($20 recommended donation); visit mindthegapfest.com for additional information and to register for specific workshops. If you want to get a head-start, you can check out the KRCL sponsored "Women Who Rock" music trivia night at Mountain West Cider (425 N. 400 West) on Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

Further south, the 11th annual Provo Women's Day is a day-long celebration of incredible women in the community, centered at the Provo Recreation Center (320 W. 500 North). The Women's Day Luncheon begins at 10 a.m., with speakers including Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, and Olympic track and field athlete Courtney Wayment. In the evening, enjoy an "Eras Tour"/Taylor Swift-themed after-party with a separate registration. Visit provo.gov for registration links and additional event information. (SR)