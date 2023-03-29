THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR MAR 30 - APR 5 

Phil Provencio

Shane Gillis

Shane Gillis could be considered a renaissance man of sorts. Aside from excelling in stand-up, he's a popular radio personality and cohost of Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast with his pal and fellow comedian Matt McCusker. Despite winning a football scholarship to West Point early on, he chose instead to pursue a career in comedy. He was named "2019's Stand-Up Comedian of the Year" at Theinterrobang's Sixth Annual Comedy Awards, and a "Notable New Face" at Montreal's Just For Laughs festival. That same year, Comedy Central cited him as an "Up Next" comedian after his appearance at their Clusterfest festival. Prior to that, he won several local competitions before placing third at Helium Comedy Club's annual "Philly's Phunniest" event in 2015.

In 2021, his first comedy special, Shane Gillis: Live in Austin, aired on YouTube, and he also found success through his collaboration with filmmaker John McKeever, and their online sketch series Gilly & Keeves. Nevertheless, he experienced a momentary bump in the road when, after being named a new cast member of Saturday Night Live in 2019, he was subsequently fired after four days due to allegations that his podcasts contained various racial and sexual slurs. He owned up to the offenses and apologized, even while making it clear that he often pushes buttons. Nevertheless, his fans find him funny—and as a cutting edge comedian, he can certainly rest on his reputation.

Shane Gillis appears at the JQ Lawson Capitol Theatre (50 W. 200 South) on Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $39.75. Visit arttix.org for tickets and additional information. (Lee Zimmerman)

Calvin Dittmore

Salt Lake City DuoFest

In 2019, City Weekly previewed a new event—the team improv showcase Salt Lake City DuoFest—that was intended to become an annual event. Unfortunately, we all now know that nature had other plans in 2020 for events that were or wished to be "annual," extending into subsequent years for many such events. So now, three years of COVID-related delays later, Salt Lake City DuoFest finally gets to launch its second installment, featuring local and national talent from the worlds of improvisational comedy and social media.

"We thought about hosting the festival in 2022, but COVID was spiking again in the spring, so we didn't feel like it was safe enough to move forward," says festival producer Danielle Susi-Dittmore. "We have performers flying in from around the country, and everyone has expressed their standard of safety and precaution, so it has been paramount for me to protect them and audience members by delaying until 2023. We're thrilled to be back! For many performers, improv festivals can feel like big reunions, so we're looking forward to seeing everyone and really getting to show off some of the very best talent from around the country."

Salt Lake City DuoFest comes to the Sugar Space Arts Warehouse (132 S. 800 West) for two nights only, March 31 – April 1, from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. nightly. Each performance is scheduled to include eight two-person teams, and may feature mature content; audience discretion is advised. Tickets are $15 for individual nights, or $25 for both nights. Visit eventbrite.com/e/502804550947 for tickets. (Scott Renshaw)

Marie-Claire Thomas

Ella Al-Shamahi @ Kingsbury Hall

When your biography lists part of your job description as "explorer"—as is true for Ella Al-Shamahi—it would seem that you have the kind of life that plenty of kids grow up dreaming about. That doesn't necessarily mean, however, that you've got the stuff to stand in front of an audience and share those experiences with others in an entertaining way. That's why it's particularly interesting that another part of Al-Shamahi's job description is "stand-up comic." Tales of danger, mystery and intrigue will come at you with a fun twist.

That combination of skills makes Al-Shamahi an ideal host for shows like BBC's Changing Planet, which returns to the same locations annually to convey the immediate impacts of climate change. She also participated in the National Geographic documentary Tut's Toxic Tomb, investigating the infamous "curse" of King Tutankhamun's tomb—and when you're engaging in globe-hopping archaeological adventures, it's easy to get compared to Lara Croft. "It's the tank top, I'm sure," Al-Ahamahi said in an interview with the Phillippine Dailey Inquirer. "[To] be honest, Indiana Jones probably had a bigger influence on me. But the difference is that Indiana Jones and every archaeologist I know wears a hat, so I'm like, 'I'm not doing that.'"

Ella Al-Shamahi visits Kingsbury Hall (1395 E. Presidents Circle) to discuss "Exploring Dangerous Places" on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the in-person lecture are $20, $10 for University of Utah students and staff; a virtual livestream is also available for $20 - $40. Visit artstickets.utah.edu for tickets and additional event information. (SR)