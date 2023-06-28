THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUN 29 - JUL 5 

Penny Frondelli

Utah Symphony: Patriotic Pops

Concerts performed around Independence Day understandably tend to focus on compositions associated with rah-rah patriotism: Sousa marches, the National Anthem, and the like. But perhaps we should also be thinking more about other compositions that feel quintessentially American, representing something about the spirit of the nation. And that certainly applies to George Gershwin's 1924 composition Rhapsody in Blue, which Gershwin described upon its creation as "a sort of musical kaleidoscope of America, of our vast melting pot, of our unduplicated national pep."

As part of Utah Symphony's annual "Patriotic Pops" concert, the program will showcase not just Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, but a brand-new composition written by Peter Boyer and conceived and performed by pianist Jeffrey Biegel (pictured). Boyer's Rhapsody in Red, White and Blue receives its world premiere at this performance, ahead of a planned national tour. Additional works scheduled for the evening are Boyer's Celebration Overture; a suite from Gershwin's musical Porgy & Bess; Robert Lowden's Armed Forces Salute; John Williams' overture from the 1972 film The Cowboys; Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever; and, of course, The Star-Spangled Banner. It's a program not just for what we've celebrated about America in the past, but what we hope for America's future.

Utah Symphony's "Patriotic Pops" will be performed on Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Deer Valley Resort's Snow Park Amphitheater (2250 Deer Valley Dr. South, Park City). Tickets are $20 - $99, including available lawn seating. For ticket information, as well as rules regarding bringing chairs and outside coolers, visit deervalleymusicfestival.org. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy Photo

Greg Warren

Greg Warren seems like such a natural when he performs stand-up comedy that it's hard to believe he hasn't been doing it forever. But in fact, it took several detours before he found his calling: enrolling at West Point with the goal of a career in the military; dropping out to return to wrestling at the University of Missouri; and spending a decade with Procter & Gamble selling Jif peanut butter to grocery stores.

It's this latter segment of his biography that provides the focus of his latest comedy special, The Salesman, produced and directed by fellow comedian Nate Bargatze. While he touches on topics including what he did (and didn't) do during the COVID pandemic, car insurance and holistic medicine, he focuses on the legacy of being a decade-long cheerleader for his company's products. That includes touting the advantages of Jif over organic peanut butter, with its layer of oil on the top: " 'Greg, your peanut butter has preservatives, that's why it doesn't do that.' Yeah. That's exactly why it doesn't do that. Maybe we're trying to 'preserve' people's appetites. 'Greg, you just take a knife and you stir the jar.' ... Oh, now I'm supposed to help you make the peanut butter? Why don't you just hand me a bag of peanuts and a hammer next time?"

Greg Warren performs at Wiseguys Gateway (194 S. 400 West)—a 21-and-over venue—on June 30 and July 1 for four performances, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $25; visit wiseguyscomedy.com to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)

Courtesy Photo

4th of July Celebrations

The Independence Day holiday generally—assuming no major pandemic is in play—brings with it several large celebratory gatherings around the state. Here's just a handful of the major events if you want to enjoy a patriotic party.

The state's biggest such occasion remains the Stadium of Fire at Lavell Edwards Stadium (1700 N. Canyon Rd., Provo), part of the umbrella America's Freedom Festival events. On Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m., the stadium hosts a party with a headliner concert featuring legendary rock band Journey. Also featured will be an F-35 jet flyover from Hill Air Force Base and, of course, a fireworks spectacular. The Festival's Grand Parade takes place on July 4 in downtown Provo. Tickets are $40 - $27, visit freedomfestival.org.

For the downtown SLC core, The Gateway (400 W. 200 South) serves as venue for an evening celebration on July 4 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., free to the public. Two stages will feature live music and D.J. dancing, plus karaoke performances, while family-friendly activities include yard games and face painting. Fireworks light up the sky at 10 p.m. Visit atthegateway.com.

This Is the Place Heritage Park (2601 E. Sunnyside Ave.) brings its own celebration of America's birthday with Liberty Day 2023. Scheduled events include a salute to America presented by the Sons of the American Revolution, plus a watermelon-eating contest and firing off of the Candy Cannon. Regular admission ($14.95 - $18.95) is required; visit thisistheplace.org.

At the south end of the valley, Sandy City's all-day festivities come to the Sandy City Hall Promenade (1000 Centennial Parkway) from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Events kick off with the flag-raising, followed by the annual 5K run. Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy inflatables, food and vendor booths throughout the day, leading up to the parade at 6 p.m. Live music featuring Chris Petersen and The Groove Merchants brings you up to the culminating fireworks "sky concert" at 10 p.m. on 104.3 FM KSOP. Visit sandy.utah.gov.

For a little mountainside fun, head to Park City for the annual parade down Main Street beginning at 11 a.m. Then, beginning at noon in City Park (1400 Sullivan Rd.), enjoy an afternoon of live music and refreshments. Visit historicparkcityutah.com.

Plenty more Utah cities will be hosting their own local events with live entertainment, games and fireworks shows, including Holladay (facebook.com/CityofHolladay), Magna (magna.utah.gov), Murray (murray.utah.gov), Riverton (rivertonutah.gov) and more. Find your favorite way—and place—for a red, white and blue weekend. (SR)