 THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUN 25 - JUL 1 | Entertainment Picks | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

We need your help.

Newspapers and media companies nationwide are closing or suffering mass layoffs since the coronavirus impacted all of us starting in March. City Weekly's entire existence is directly tied to people getting together in groups--in clubs, restaurants, and at concerts and events--which are the industries most affected by new coronavirus regulations.

Our industry is not healthy. Yet, City Weekly has continued publishing thanks to the generosity of readers like you. Utah needs independent journalism more than ever, and we're asking for your continued support of our editorial voice. We are fighting for you and all the people and businesses hardest hit by this pandemic.

You can help by making a one-time or recurring donation on PressBackers.com, which directs you to our Galena Fund 501(c)(3) non-profit, a resource dedicated to help fund local journalism. It is never too late. It is never too little. Thank you. DONATE

June 24, 2020 Culture » Entertainment Picks

THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUN 25 - JUL 1 

Michael Che, Utah Opera: The Little Prince on Demand, Brigham City Museum Art Evolving Perceptions Quilt Exhibition

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
MINDY TUCKER
  • Mindy Tucker

Michael Che
Everyone has faced disruptions in their lives and jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic—but not all of us have had the rest of the world see what those disruptions look like. Much like many other live late-night comedy programs, Saturday Night Live went remote this spring for several episodes, forcing cast members like Michael Che—who has spend six years as a writer and Weekend Update co-anchor for the venerable show—to perform via webcam and without the response of a live studio audience. The task was made even more challenging by Che's personal experience with the pandemic in New York, as he revealed that his beloved grandmother had been one of the casualties.

Now, the 37-year-old comedian heads back out on the road—including an upcoming three-night stint at Wiseguys' Gateway location (194 S. 400 West, June 25-27, $25, wiseguyscomedy.com)—to continue the kind of risky stand-up he has showcased throughout his career, including his 2016 Netflix special Michael Che Matters. That title was a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, which was part of one of Che's earliest introductions to the American public, as he briefly served as a correspondent for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart exploring where a Black man could be safe in America in the wake of the 2014 racial violence in Ferguson, Mo.

Che's career hasn't been without controversy, however, including public social-media feuds with other writers and comedians, and jokes at the expense of transgender people. In a time of upheaval, it will be fascinating to see the targets to which he now turns his comedy. (Scott Renshaw)

KATHLEEN SYKES
  • Kathleen Sykes

Utah Opera: The Little Prince on Demand
Even as some kinds of live performance slowly re-emerge from pandemic hibernation, many others—the kind usually performed on big stages for big audiences—are still sorely missed. For those who have been missing the majestic productions of Utah Opera, the company is offering a new virtual opportunity for fans to re-visit a popular recent production, or discover it for the first time.

Beginning June 22 and available through Aug. 5 at UtahOpera.org, Utah Opera is streaming the company's January 2019 Tara Faircloth-directed production of The Little Prince, the 2003 operatic version of the classic Antoine de Saint-Exupéry book with music by Academy Award-winning composer Rachel Portman and book by playwright Nicholas Wright. The familiar plot follows the story of a pilot who crashes in the desert, and encounters a young child who offers unique lessons along with the story of his life. Utah Opera's production featured singers from the Madeline Choir School, including then 11-year-old Nitai Fluchel as The Little Prince.

In addition to the original production itself, Utah Opera is offering an online reunion of the cast and select creative team members moderated by the hosts of Utah Opera/Utah Symphony's Ghost Light Podcast, Jeff Counts and Carol Anderson; supplementary online learning materials offer additional ways to learn more about the show. "The opera was an immediate hit with our audience and community and is arguably one of the most successful Utah Opera presentations in the company's history," Utah Opera artistic director Christopher McBeth says via press release. "May it bring magic and music into your life as it did ours." (SR)

essentials-200625-brighamcityquilt-margaret-abramshe-aunt-gin.png

Brigham City Museum Art Evolving Perceptions Quilt Exhibition
We've all tried to find comforts where we can during a difficult time, including seeking out art. As Brigham City Museum (24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, brighamcitymuseum.org) re-opens after the pandemic-mandated closure, it showcases a creative form that's immersed in the idea of comfort: the tactile pleasures of quilts.

Evolving Perceptions—running now through Sept. 6—marks the return of the Brigham City Museum's annual showcase of quilt artistry, and for the second year includes a collaboration with Studio Arts Quilt Associates (SAQA) members in the Colorado/Utah/Wyoming region. The juried exhibition features the work of 30 artists (Margaret Abramshe's "Aunt Gin" is pictured) exploring a combination of new and traditional art quilting techniques, as originally presented in the Foothills Art Center of Golden, Colo. Guided tours are available

"It is exciting to be in a position to welcome the public into our space again, and with such a beautifully curated show," Brigham City Museum director Alana Blumenthal says via press release. "Each piece tells a story, and I think this show provides something for everyone.

In an effort to ensure a safe experience for all visitors, the museum has instituted several measures to minimize risk of COVID-19 spread. All museum employees will be screened daily and are required to wear masks, and each visiting household will be required to provide a form to allow for contact tracing. Additionally, the museum will be offering priority hours for those who identify with higher-risk groups, from 10 a.m.- noon Tuesday-Friday and noon – 1 p.m. Saturday. (SR)

essentials-200626-gallerymar-credit-tk.png

Gallery MAR: Urban Sensibilities Summer Exhibition
For those who are comfortable heading back out into the world, the openings at local galleries continue to trickle into the summer. At Park City's Gallery MAR (436 Main St., gallerymar.com), the first exhibition back from closure features a group show showcasing a wide variety of styles and subject matter.

On June 26, Gallery MAR opens Urban Sensibilities, featuring work by Havoc Hendricks, Laura Wait, Horacio Rodrigues and the duo known as KOLLABS. Hendricks is scheduled to be in attendance for the artist reception June 26, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., which will also include live music by Melissa McDonald and individually-wrapped and transmission-safe food prepared by Savoury Kitchen.

Idaho native Havoc Hendricks presents work that he refers to as "detailed minimalism," exploring the natural world with simplicity and natural lines. New Mexico-based Laura Wait demonstrates the influence of Japanese calligraphy in her works on paper with mixed paint. Local ceramic artist Horacio Rodgrigues (his "Blue Gun" is pictured) visits the physical and metaphorical borders he has crossed in his work and in a life defined by multiple cultures and identities, employing a technique that builds multiple fired layers over the base clay. And KOLLABS presents fascinating mixed-media creations that include photography and paint on their panels as the two artists transform images of wildlife.

As we continue to try to make sense of the new world around us, take the opportunity as your degree of comfort permits to appreciate the work of artists. Visit the gallery website for hours of operation and additional information. (SR)

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Entertainment Picks »

More by City Weekly Staff

  • FUTURE MUSIC PICKS

    The Shows Go On, But Should You Go?, Red Bennies Release a New One, Rock Camp Shows Its Moves, and more.
    • by City Weekly Staff
    • Jun 24, 2020

  • THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUN 18 - 24

    S.T.E.A.M.punk Academy Adult Science Fair, Woodward Park City Lift-Served Mountain Biking, Virtual Huntsman Sportsfest, adn more.
    • by City Weekly Staff
    • Jun 17, 2020

  • FUTURE MUSIC PICKS

    Know and Love SLC's Black Music Makers, Joshy Soul, Concise Kilgore, and more.
    • by City Weekly Staff
    • Jun 17, 2020
  • More »

Latest in Entertainment Picks

  • THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUN 18 - 24

    S.T.E.A.M.punk Academy Adult Science Fair, Woodward Park City Lift-Served Mountain Biking, Virtual Huntsman Sportsfest, adn more.
    • by City Weekly Staff
    • Jun 17, 2020

  • THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUN 11 - 17

    Storytellers Wanted: Playwriting Classes, Bountiful Davis Art Center Summerfest: Conversations in Culture, Red Butte Garden Virtual Instruction
    • by City Weekly Staff
    • Jun 10, 2020

  • THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUN 4 - 10

    Utah Arts Festival "Festival Vibes", Park City Film "Made in Utah" filmmaker showcase, Utah Pride Virtual Spectacular, and more.
    • by City Weekly Staff
    • Jun 3, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2020 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation