THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUN 22 - 28 

It's hard to believe it's already been more than a decade since the death of local actor/writer/musician David Ross Fetzer inspired the creation of his namesake foundation, dedicated to the support of emerging artists. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the DaveyFest short film festival showcasing works whose creation was funded in part by the foundation, and the organization is taking the opportunity to honor the entire scope of that time span.

The centerpiece remains the program of new short films, with the lineup including Summer's End (by Adam & Grant Conversano), Cairn (by Gia-Rayne Harris & Joshua Nathan), Dark Moon (by Katie Mathews), Sound to Sea (by Ryan Craver) and The Sound of Coins Hitting Brass (by A. Stephen Lee). The weekend's events also include two full programs of supported short films from previous years, and a program of Davey Foundation-supported films and filmmakers that have been accepted into the Sundance Film Festival. Kicking it all off will be two films directed by Foundation board member Kenny Riches: the short Isip the Warrior, written by Fetzer and featuring Almost Famous's Patrick Fugit (and Go-Go's guitarist Jane Wiedlin); and the 2012 romantic drama Must Come Down (pictured), co-starring Fetzer.

The 2023 DaveyFest takes place June 22 – 25 at Brewvies Cinema Pub (677 S. 200 West), with program showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Friday, 3:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35 for full festival passes, $10 per individual program. Visit daveyfest.org for tickets and additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

We can sometimes take for granted the remarkable showcases for creative work available to us in Utah, from the Sundance Film Festival to Ballet West to the Utah Symphony and many more. And it can be even trickier when one of those showcases isn't smack dab in the middle of downtown. But year after year, the Utah Shakespeare Festival has remained a singular experience, both for the works offered to the public and the unique setting in which they're presented, including the open-air Englestad Shakespeare Theater.

The 2023 Utah Shakespeare Festival is no exception, presenting a season of Elizabethan-era classics and contemporary favorites that could fill a week in Cedar City. On the Shakespeare side, this year brings Romeo & Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream and the lesser-known Coriolanus and Timon of Athens. Beyond the Bard, there's even more great stuff: the farcical comedy of The Play That Goes Wrong; a unique adaptation of a literary classic in Jane Austen's Emma: The Musical; Lorraine Hansberry's groundbreaking drama A Raisin in the Sun. Attendees also get a chance for behind-the-scenes seminars about arts like costume design and prop creation, plus seminars and introductory orientations for those looking to learn more about or discuss the presented plays.

The 2023 Utah Shakespeare festival runs June 21 – Oct. 7 (individual plays' run dates will vary) and multiple locations in Cedar City. Tickets are $25 - $85 depending on venue and production, with a surcharge for performances of Jane Austen's Emma: The Musical. For full schedule of performances, to purchase tickets and for other event info, visit bard.org. (SR)

After a few tumultuous years of figuring out what the Utah Arts Festival would look like post-COVID, festival director Aimee Dunsmore has a clear sense for what matters, and what needed to change. Most significantly for 2023, that means scaling back from a four-day time frame to a Friday – Sunday schedule. "Production costs have continued to skyrocket," Dunsmore says, "so how do we continue to provide the same level of programming, and reduce costs? Thursday has always been our lowest attendance day. Also [there was] feedback from artists, [who said] 'I'm not sure I'd come back if it's a four-day event.' And it did help to save money, to reinvest in programming where we need it."

That programming includes the ongoing Emerging Artists program—now part of the main festival artist marketplace—as well as increasing accessibility with ASL interpreters and new interpreters for the visually impaired. But the focus remains on a wide range of arts experiences, including live performances and the annual Fear No Film short film festival, all with an eye towards greater representation. "We want people to see themselves in the festival, and not see the same artists every year," Dunsmore says. "I do think, little by little, we're making progress with that."

The 2023 Utah Arts Festival runs June 23 – 25 at Library Square (210 E. 400 South), Friday and Saturday noon – 11 p.m., Sunday noon – 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 - $16 single-day for adult, $8 children 6-12, three-day passes $40 and individual-day VIP admission available for $50. Proof of ticket purchase serves as fare for UTA service on festival dates. Visit uaf.org to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)