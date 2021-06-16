THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUN 17 - 23 

Courtesy Photo

Fairy Tale Festival @ Thanksgiving Point

As rough a year-plus as it has been for all of us, it has been a particular challenge for children, navigating the shifting realities of their school and social lives in a way that has disrupted all sense of normalcy. Parents might all be looking for ways to bring a little magic back into their young ones' lives, and this weekend offers just such an opportunity with a fanciful celebration of the stories that have delighted children for generations.

This weekend, Thanksgiving Point brings magical tales of fairies, forests and folk tales to life with its midsummer tradition of the Fairy Tale Festival. Visitors are invited to dress in costume and come for a chance to meet some of their favorite characters in real life while they explore the facilities enchanting gardens, go on adventurous quests and listen to storytelling. For an additional cost, you can even join in one of three Fairy Tale Tea Parties taking place throughout the day, hosted by the Mad Hatter and including a wide variety of snacks and drinks along with the special character interactions.

The event takes place Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens (3900 N. Garden Dr., Lehi). Online ticket purchase or reservation is required, and included with standard Ashton Garden admission, or free for Thanksgiving Point members; Tea Party tickets include ticketing to the rest of the Fairy Tale Festival activities. Visit thanksgivingpoint.org for additional details, and for information about all of the other delightful experiences available at the location. (Scott Renshaw)

Alex Gallivan

Utah Foster Care Chalk Art Festival

As Utah Foster Care notes on its website, "The pandemic has not reduced the need for foster parents in our great state." For more than 20 years, the organization has been dedicated to finding, training and supporting families who are willing to provide homes for children in the Utah foster care system. And one of its showcase fundraising events returns in 2021, looking slightly different but still combining the chance to see amazing street art with support for this important organization.

The Chalk Art Festival takes up residence in its familiar home along the streets of The Gateway (400 West 200 South) for a weekend-long exhibition of artists at work. While fewer artists have been invited to participate this year due to physical-distancing policies keeping more space between the artist locations, there will still be many opportunities to check out pieces featuring beloved pop-culture characters, recreations of great classic works of art, trompe l'oeil and other visual sleight-of-hand, plus much more. Additional opportunities for virtual participation—with artists creating works on their own home driveways and sidewalks—have also been added this year, available to view on Utah Foster Care's social media networks.

Artist work begins Friday, June 18, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., and continuing Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., with completed work available for viewing on Sunday, June 20 (potentially making it a fun Father's Day activity). Also on Saturday, join special guests including Utah First Lady Abby Cox, Nathan Osmond and a visit by princesses from Wish Upon a Party. (SR)

Diane Smithers

Myriam Steinberg: Catalogue Baby @ King's English virtual author event

Fertility challenges can be one of the loneliest circumstances to affect our lives—an intimate part of one's experience that isn't always shared with others, and when it is shared with others, can leave people not sure how best to be supportive. But as writer Myriam Steinberg discovered, opening up to the world about your story can lead not just to feeling less alone oneself, but providing a sense for others having the same experience that they aren't alone, either.

In her new book Catalogue Baby: A Memoir of (In)Fertility, Steinberg chronicles her experience as a woman who, having just turned 40, decides to embark on a journey of trying to conceive a child without a partner. With the support of family and friends, she selects a sperm donor, and launches a path filled with the exultation of successful fertilization, and the despair of losing pregnancies. But while the choices required and the experiences were emotionally fraught, Steinberg opted to share those experiences, exploring the lack of a societal language for talking about fetal loss and the accompanying grieving process. With humor and honesty, and in the unique form of a graphic novel with art by Christache Ross, Catalogue Baby becomes not just one woman's story, but a resource and a rallying cry in support of all those whose lives have taken similar turns.

Steinberg participates in a live-streamed Crowdcast event sponsored by King's English Bookshop on Tuesday, June 22 at 6 p.m. The virtual event is free, but advance registration is required; visit kingsenglish.com for more information. (SR)

Courtesy Photo

Utah Symphony Summer Outdoor Season

When the Utah Symphony re-launched limited-seating indoor concert performances in the fall of 2020, it was one of the earliest signs that the arts community had a chance to return to normalcy, and that the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn't last forever. While the organization continued with virtual presentations as well, there was hope in the chance to be delighted by live orchestral music. And as more and more parts of life get back to normal this summer, the Utah Symphony takes to the road to bring its musical masters throughout the state in a wide variety of open-air venues.

The performances begin Tuesday, June 22 with the launch of the Summer Community Concert Series at Draper Amphitheater, with a performance of new and works and symphonic favorites. The series continues June 24 at Taylorsville Dayzz, July 5 at West Valley's Cultural Celebration Center, July 6 at downtown Salt Lake City's Gallivan Center and July 7 at Thanksgiving Point's Waterfall Amphitheater. Then, in August, the Symphony visits smaller Utah venues including Cache Valley's American West Heritage Center (Aug. 10), Angels Landing in Kanab (Aug. 13) and the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Springdale (Aug. 14).

Of course, the centerpiece for the Symphony's summer season remains, as it has for so many years, the Deer Valley Music Festival, which returns after last year's absence. The Symphony pairs with music headliners including Kool & the Gang (July 9), Kristen Chenoweth (July 10), The Temptations (July 17) and Little River Band (July 30), plus several special themed concerts. Visit utahsymphony.org for full schedule and ticketing information. (SR)