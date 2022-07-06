THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUL 7 - 13 

Jim Martin

Wasatch Theatre Company: Six Years Old

As contentious and politicized as the issue of transgender rights has become, it's too easy to forget that it begins with people who have struggled, some from very young ages, with being told that they are a gender they know isn't right. Playwright Daphne Silbiger jumped into that complex story with their 2019 play Six Years Old, exploring with humor and compassion the story of a child trying to articulate a growing awareness of self.

Though played in productions by an adult non-binary actor—Comet Higley for Wasatch Theatre Company's local premiere—Adelaide is six years old, born biologically female, but already aware that that's not who they really are. Adelaide loves Star Wars and wants to be Han Solo; Adelaide loves Yentl, and recognizes something familiar in Barbra Streisand playing the role of a boy. One of Adelaide's regular babysitters, the genderfluid Kim, offers the possibility of some kind of a mentor in helping them understand themselves, but plenty of other adults in Adelaide's life are far more confused and concerned. Silbiger presents their stories not just with angst and drama, but with the vitality of a person exploding into their real self without realizing it should even be a problem.

Wasatch Theatre Company's Six Years Old runs July 8 – 16 at The Gateway's The Box Too theater space (130 S. 400 West), with performances at 8 p.m. on July 8, 9, 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. on July 10 and 16. Tickets are $15 general admission; visit wasatchtheatre.org/whats-on/six-years-old for tickets and additional information. (Scott Renshaw)

Utah Asian Festival

It took a bit of a visionary spirit to decide that, in 1977, you could pull together all the different threads of the Asian communities living in Utah for one festival, as well as to help the recent influx of immigrants from Southeast Asia. But that was the goal of Utah Asian Festival co-founders Jimi Mitsunaga, Lang Wong, Joe Arzacon and Chung Mun Lee, who launched the first event 45 years ago, making it the longest continuous such celebration west of the Mississippi River. "Their common vision was to strengthen collaborations among Asian communities in Utah and cultivate ties with all Utah residents," said Dr. Shu Cheng, Executive Director of the Asian Association of Utah (AAU). "Three generations of Asian Americans have volunteered to make the annual Utah Asian Festival fun and educational."

That fun and education includes welcoming thousands of guests for live performances by musicians and dancers showcasing Asian cultures in modern and traditional ways. More than 20 food trucks and booths allow for a chance to sample cuisines of Thailand, China, Japan, Korea, The Philippines, the Pacific Islands and more. And of course, there are plenty of family-friendly activities, plus vendors presenting arts and crafts with cultural significance.

The 2022 Utah Asian Festival takes place Saturday, July 9 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. in the Grand Building of the Utah State Fairpark (155 N. 1000 West). Admission is free, but you can download a ticket that will allow you free fare transportation to and from the event via Trax. Visit utahasianfestival.org for ticket download and additional event information. (SR)

Deer Valley Music Festival

Disney in Concert: Magical Music from the Movies

As much as the Disney brand is associated with familiar, beloved characters, it's hard to imagine that the company would have created such an emotional bond over the course of a century if not for the power of the music from Disney movies. We've hummed along with amazing tunes for generations, from "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf" and "When You Wish Upon a Star" through more modern ubiquitous hits like "Let It Go" and "We Don't Talk About Bruno." And that's not even taking into account rousing symphonic scores like Klaus Badelt's iconic theme from Pirates of the Caribbean.

The full scope of the Disney musical canon will be on display when the Utah Symphony, under conductor Benjamin Manis, presents Disney in Concert: Magical Music from the Movies as part of the Deer Valley Music Festival. The symphony will be joined by vocalists Lisa Livesay, Stephanie Burkett Gerson, Aaron Phillips and Payson Lewis for a some of the Mouse House's most beloved tunes: "I Wan'na Be Like You" from The Jungle Book; "How Far I'll Go" from Moana; medleys of selections from Mary Poppins and The Lion King; and, yes, "Let It Go." All that great music will be accompanied by projected scenes from the movies that they brought to life.

Disney in Concert comes to the Deer Valley Resort's Snow Park Amphitheater (2250 Deer Valley Dr., Park City) on Friday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are sold-out at press time, but may be available from secondary outlets. Visit deervalleymusicfestival.org for additional information. (SR)

Wasatch Wildflower Festival

Every season in the Cottonwood Canyons brings its own unique glory of the natural world: the magnificent fall colors of the autumn; the pristine snows of winter; the crystalline beauty and flowing streams of spring. Summer's own glory is the amazing spectacle of wildflowers, an event that's celebrated annually as part of the Wasatch Wildflower Festival.

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Canyons Foundation, the event begins before any guests arrive, with volunteers scouting the canyons for the best locations to bring visitors. Then, for two weekends in July, thousands of guests head to the four Cottonwood Canyons resorts to join guided tours showcasing mountain bluebells, Wasatch penstemon, Indian paintbrush (pictured) and more local flora. "In addition to finding wildflowers, guides offer information on the invaluable watershed of the Cottonwood Canyons and its ecological importance, as well as its significance as the source of 60 percent of the drinking water in the Salt Lake area," states CCF Program Education Director Louise Haven. "We like to highlight the area's geology, natural history, and the importance of native plants, as well."

Events are scheduled for Saturday, July 9 at Brighton Resort; Sunday, July 10 at Solitude Resort; Saturday, July 16 at Snowbird Resort; and Sunday, July 17 at Alta Resort. Guided walks are available for a range of ability levels, from kid-friendly to advanced, with walk start times ranging from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. All events are free, but registration is required to determine attendance needs. Visit cottonwoodcanyons.org for registration and other event information. (SR)