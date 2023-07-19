THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUL 20 - 26 

Science Museum of Minnesota

Mental Health: Mind Matters @ The Leonardo

It's evidence of societal growth that many subjects that once used to be shameful secrets can now be discussed openly, and with a goal of helping people lead full lives rather than pretending they don't exist. Mental health stands significant among such subjects, as struggles with anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation and more are increasingly treated with the same seriousness as physical maladies, and those who experience such conditions are offered help and support. The evolution of how we think about and deal with mental health is among the subjects addressed in Mental Health: Mind Matters, a new exhibition running at The Leonardo, developed by the Science Museum of Minnesota.

Mind Matters explores a wide range of topics associated with conditions that, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, affects as many as 18% of Americans. Through hands-on and interactive experiences, it explores what it's like to live with mental illness, how these conditions were treated in the past, and what resources exist to help those who deal with them. According to Science Museum of Minnesota president/CEO Alison Rempel Brown, "It brings awareness to the realities of mental illness and our history in treating it, and ... provides a safe, reflective place to have honest conversations about it—with our family members, or classmates and our community."

Mind Matters runs at The Leonardo (209 E. 500 South), now through Oct. 1. Admission to the special exhibit is included in museum general admission ($8 - $12). Visit theleonardo.org for ticket information, as well as museum operating hours. (Scott Renshaw)

Native American Celebration PowWow

In the most recent Supreme Court session, many people expected the worst from a case involving adoptions of Native American children—a story connected to the long, disturbing legacy of children being separated from their tribes of origin in order to be "civilized." While that decision did ultimately have a positive outcome for Native people, its mere existence was a reminder that the legacy of colonization still carries wounds. It has always been important that Utah's Pioneer Day celebrations, recognizing the arrival of a specific group of white settlers to this valley, are juxtaposed annually with Utah's Native American Celebration in the Park Powwow & Festival, as a reminder that this was the place for many people thousands of years before Mormon settlers came.

On Monday, July 24, from noon to 10 p.m. Liberty Park (600 E. 900 South) hosts the 29th annual powwow and festival. It is primarily a cultural celebration, with music, dance and drum offerings contributing to an overall goal of cultural preservation. Groups representing tribes throughout the country participate in the formalized dance and drum offerings, with New Mexico-based Blue Medicine Well serving as the 2023 host drum group. The festival grounds will also feature a wide range of vendor booths, traditional food, arts & crafts presentations and plenty of kid-friendly activities, all making for an event that is as entertaining as it is informative.

At press time, the entertainment headliner is not yet set, but the evening performances will lead into a laser light presentation from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Visit nacippowwow.wixsite.com/naciappowwow for full schedule and participant updates. (SR)

Film Festival

Sundance Local Lens

Utah has the great fortune to host the Sundance Film Festival every year, but one of the advantages of being the festival's home is that the chance for that festival experience extends beyond 11 days in January. This summer, the Sundance Local Lens series presents several free indoor and outdoor screenings of films from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, including live Q&A's with members of the film's creative team.

The programming kicks of Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. at Red Butte Gardens Amphitheatre, with the U.K. documentary The Deepest Breath, about free-diver Alessia Zecchini and her attempt to break a world record with the help of safety diver Stephan Keenan. Also featured are the science-fiction satire The Pod Generation (July 27, City Park, Park City); the documentary Kokomo City, about trans sex workers (July 28, Broadway Centre Cinemas); the fantastical action-comedy Polite Society (July 28, City Park, Park City); the maternal horror tale birth/rebirth (July 28, Broadway Centre Cinemas); Plan C, about activists for providing abortion medication, with director Tracy Droz Tragos (July 29, Megaplex Gateway); Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, with director Joe Brewster (July 29, Megaplex Gateway); and the low-key romantic drama Fremont, with actor Anaita Wali Zada (pictured; July 29, Megaplex Gateway). In addition, a special panel discussion for aspiring filmmakers about "Pitching Your Project" will be held Friday, July 28 (location TBD).

All screenings are free to the public, but registration is required to reserve tickets for those with limited availability. Visit sundance.org/local-lens for a full list of screening titles, dates and times, and to reserve tickets. (SR)