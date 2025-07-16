THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUL 17 - JUL 23 

Courtesy photo

Utah Symphony: Disney in Concert '80s-'90s Celebration

Nostalgia never goes out of style; it just shifts to a new generation. Now it feels like it's the Millennials' turn to be the target for mining the good vibes of childhood associations, especially since the realities of their present day feel a little shaky. So why not turn back the clock to remember the movies and TV shows that delighted you as a youngster—the days that became known as the "Disney Renaissance?"

Utah Symphony's summer season delivers just that with a "Disney in Concert '80s-'90s Celebration." While specific selections will be announced from the stage, you can expect a showcase of tunes from some of the most beloved Disney offerings of the past 40 years, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, Toy Story, Mulan, Pocahontas, Newsies and the music of Disney Junior. Sharing those songs will be a lineup of heavy hitters with Broadway credentials, like Susan Egan (Broadway's original Belle in Beauty and the Beast, and the voice of Hercules' Meg) and Bradley Gibson (Simba from Broadway's The Lion King).

Two performances of Utah Symphony's Disney in Concert '80s-'90s Celebration come to local venues this week. On Friday, July 18, check them out at the Deer Valley Concert Series at Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater (2250 Deer Valley Dr. #501, Park City) at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $24. Then on Saturday, July 19, the Symphony comes to Sandy Amphitheater (1245 E. 9400 South) at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $29. Visit utahsymphony.org to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Colin Quinn @ Wiseguys

Comedian Colin Quinn first came to public attention as the wry, witty anchor of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update." His acerbic observations made him a standout among the cast members in the late 1990s, laying a foundation for the clever commentary he shared going forward. Following his stint on SNL, he starred in his namesake Comedy Central late night panel show Tough Crowd With Colin Quinn, offering further opportunity to discuss, debate and dissect the most pressing news stories of the day. His highly acclaimed 2020 HBO Max special, Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show, took a look at the effects of the pandemic on popular culture captured in the form of both a documentary and stand-up comedy.

Not content to be confined to any single medium, he's taken parts in film as well, and went on to make his bow on Broadway, first with the one-man show Colin Quinn: An Irish Wake, based on his Irish upbringing. Subsequent endeavors have found him touching on any number of politically-charged topics, including world history, the Constitution and race relations, one of which—Colin Quinn: Long Story Short—garnered a prestigious Drama Desk Award nomination. He's also a successful author, prompting one magazine to write, "Quinn pulls off the remarkable feat of being both very informative and thoroughly entertaining." His upcoming performance ought to underscore that impression clearly and conclusively.

Colin Quinn performs a 21+ show at The Showroom located at The Gateway at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19. Tickets cost $35; visit wiseguyscomedy.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Museum of Illusions

Increasingly, we're living in a world of AI-generated and otherwise doctored images that make it difficult for us to know when to believe our eyes. Still, there are fun ways to give in to the reality that sometimes, our brains can fool us into thinking we're seeing what we're not actually seeing. That's the principle behind the Museum of Illusions, an entertainment experience with locations around the globe that is bringing its first ever location to Utah this week.

In keeping with the tradition of other Museum of Illusions venues, the Salt Lake City location will include more than 80 exhibits filled with holograms, opitical illusions and interactive experiences designed to offer fun photo opportunities while also providing educational information about vision, perception and the human brain—both biological and psychological—in an effort to help visitors understand what's happening when we're getting visual signals that don't correspond to the real world. The 10,000-square-foot exhibit space also includes three exhibits that were specially designed for Utah and not available at any other Museum of Illusions location: a cowboy character evoking Utah's Old West heritage; elements evoking vintage soda shops; and illusions influenced by the Victorian-style architecture of classic Salt Lake City neighborhoods.

The Museum of Illusions opens in The Gateway (110 S. Rio Grande St.) on Friday, July 18. Individual admission tickets are $25 - $33, with discounted family tickets available. Regular operating hours are 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily. Visit moisaltlakecity.com to purchase tickets and for additional venue information. (SR)