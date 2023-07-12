THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JUL 13 - 19 

Rain Tanner

The Sting & Honey Company: Snow White

Back in 2018, for the premiere of The Sting & Honey Company's production of Snow White, writer/artistic director Javen Tanner described the origins of the show as inspired by a production of The Winter's Tale, and Tanner's realization that certain tropes permeated fairy tales. "A girl goes out, gets lost, goes through some big experience," Tanner said. "I looked at Shakespeare's romances and tragic comedies, and they all had this 'lost daughter' character. That piqued my interest."

While many elements of the Snow White story familiar from the successful Disney version are part of Sting & Honey's Snow White—like a magical mirror, and a dangerous woman threatening our heroine from within her family, in this case an aunt rather than a stepmother—the all-ages-appropriate show doesn't include one of the most familiar components: dwarves. "In the history of the story of Snow White, we're used to her being among dwarves," Tanner says. "But it's been told many ways—with dragons, with soldiers. I turn [the dwarves] into satyrs. ... The Dionysian ritual connects us to the wilder part of being human, unconstrained by rules. I definitely see Snow White's experience as a coming of age. She has to find the strength to face evil."

The Sting & Honey Company's production of Snow White comes to the Eccles Theater's Regent Street Black Box (144 Regent St.) July 14 – 29, with performances Thursday – Saturday at 7 p.m., and matinees Saturdays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 - $20; visit arttix.org to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy Photo

Marcello Hernandez

Selection as a cast member of Saturday Night Live has generally proven to be a great launching pad to comedy stardom and all-round notoriety. For Marcello Hernandez, however, being chosen for the 48th season of the show was merely the latest achievement in a trajectory that began when he started performing stand-up at age 18.

A prolific comedian, writer and actor, he frequently references his combined Cuban-Dominican heritage while out on tour, opening for the likes of Dave Chappelle, Colin Jost, and Gilbert Gottfried, among the many. He's also the host and creative director for @onlyindade, a Miami-based TikTok channel with over a million followers. In addition, he's tallied multiple appearances on Telemundo's Acceso Total and NBC's 6 in the Mix.

Given his broad comedic abilities, it was hardly surprising that Hernandez was named a "Just For Laughs New Face of Comedy" in 2022. Although he's currently based in New York City, he remains a proud native of Miami, and as he stated when making one of his many appearances on SNL's "Weekend Update," he's also prone to boast about being an unabashed "Short King." Hmmm, we're not sure what that actually implies, but regardless, height hardly seems to matter. At this point in his comedy career, he's already standing tall.

Marcello Hernandez appears at Wiseguys Gateway (194 S. 400 West) at 7 p.m and 9:30 p.m on Friday, July 14 Saturday, July 15. Tickets for this 21+ show cost $25, or $50 for VIP and post-show meet & greet. Visit wiseguyscomedy.com or phone 801-532-5233. (Lee Zimmerman)

Kelly Boyce

Utah Cann

The reality of American cannabis culture has long since moved past the stereotypes of the 1960s and 1970s, built on notions of protesting hippies and stoner surfer dudes. Use of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes has been increasingly normalized, up to and including Utah's own 2018 ballot resolution in which a majority of the state voted to allow cannabis dispensaries for specific purposes. It's in that spirit of ongoing normalization that City Weekly has created and continues to sponsor the Utah Cann expo, highlighting local vendors, art and more connected to the cannabis community.

This year's event includes an exhibit hall featuring more than 50 vendors showcasing cannabis-related products and services, as well as craft and art creations. Several live entertainment experiences are also on tap, including DJ sets by Salt Lake-based music and expression collective Jaguar Occult, as well as local music acts Strange Familia, Talia Keyes, Native Leaves, Mavi Blue Moon and Kengo James. New for this year is the unique "Silent Disco" experience, in which each participant will be given a set of wireless headphones to choose their own DJ-curated music experience, and your own personal volume level, or even choose to go music-free if you prefer to interact more easily (and with less background noise) with friends and other attendees.

The 2023 Utah Cann expo takes place at Dreamscapes in the Shops at South Town (10450 S. State St., Sandy) on Saturday, July 15 from noon – 8 p.m. The 21+ event is $10 - $20 per ticket; visit utahcann.com to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)