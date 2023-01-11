THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR JAN 12 - 18 

Hachette Books

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes @ Kingsbury Hall

Celebrity comes in a wide range of forms in the 21st century—and it's starting to feel like Anjelah Johnson-Reyes has experienced all of them. In the early 2000s, she got her first taste of the spotlight as a member of the Oakland Raiders' cheerleading squad. Then her 2007 YouTube video "Nail Salon" went viral, leading directly to her stint as a cast member on MADtv and the creation of popular characters like rude fast-food employee Bon Qui Qui. Now, after more than a decade as a comedian and actor, Johnson-Reyes has added "author" to her résumé of fame, thanks to her 2022 memoir Who Do I Think I Am?

Her current tour—while certainly showcasing the funny woman known to so many—also serves as an opportunity to share from that memoir, as Johnson-Reyes reveals stories from her Northern California childhood, navigating her identity in a mixed-race background (Mexican-American and Native American) and as a Christian. As she pursues dreams of performing and a move to Los Angeles, she considers how to navigate the entertainment world while remaining firm in her faith, yet still allowing for an evolution in understanding that faith. The result is clean comedy that retains a bit of an edge, all in a voice that's distinctive and personal.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes appears at Kingsbury Hall (1395 E. Presidents Circle) on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $48.50, with upgraded VIP packages available including signed copy of Who Do I Think I Am?, premium seating and backstage meet-and-greet. Visit kingsburyhall.org for tickets and additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

The Second City Swipes Right @ Park City Eccles Center

The so-called "Incomplete Guide to the Ultimate Date Night" offers an education course everyone needs. After all, dating can be a tricky business. We're on best behavior even if the ultimate goal is A) make the connection that will last a lifetime, B) get the other person into the sack or C) both. It often comes down to maneuvering, diplomacy, bravado and bragging, with a bit of nerve and naughtiness to boot.

So leave it to this national-tour offshoot of that legendary comedy troupe, Second City—launching pad for the some of the most legendary comedians of all time (including John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, Dan Akyroyd, Chris Farley, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey and Steve Carell)—to skewer that turgid, tumultuous, tempestuous experience and provide an irreverent assault on everything we think we know about dating, courtship, romance and the superficial skills this ritual requires. A combination of sketch comedy and off-the-wall improvisation, it's a free-for-all as far as cynicism and sarcasm, forcing you and your date/mate to tear down your defenses and come clean about what you want from your night out—truthfully, if not necessarily tactfully. Warning: What you find funny may not necessarily strike your partner the same way. You may need to come clean, even if that means getting a little bit dirty in the process.

The Second City Swipes Right take the stage at Park City's Eccles Center (1750 Kearns Boulevard) at 7:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 13. Tickets cost $17.25 (seniors) - $68.50. Go to parkcityinstitute.org for tickets and additional information. (Lee Zimmerman)

Kevin Nealon @ Wiseguys Gateway

Actor, comedian and author Kevin Nealon first came to fame as a member of the cast of Saturday Night Live from 1986 - 1995, earning him an Emmy as part of the show's writing ensemble before going on to win further acclaim for his role in Showtime's Golden Globe- and SAG-nominated series Weeds. His success continued courtesy of the parts he played on Monk, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Larry Sanders Show, Still Standing and, most recently, the CBS sitcom Man With A Plan. He scored with films as well, thanks to Anger Management, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, You Don't Mess with the Zohan and more. In addition to several Showtime specials, he's ventured further afield, courtesy of his self-produced web series Hiking with Kevin, in which he interviews celebrity friends in the great outdoors.

Yet while many still remember him as the anchor on SNL's "Weekend Update," politically incorrect private investigator Frank Gannon, the overtly odd Mr. Subliminal and, of course, half the faux fitness duo Hans and Franz (who were always determined to "pump [clap] you up"), Nealon retains a somewhat unassuming persona. A contributor to many animal and wildlife causes, he was recently awarded a Doctorate of Humane Letters by his alma mater, Sacred Heart University. That makes him a true wise guy in both deed and demeanor.

Kevin Nealon performs at Wiseguys Gateway (194 S. 400 West), at 7 pm and 9:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14. (Note: Both 7 p.m. shows are sold out as of press time.) Tickets cost $30; visit wiseguyscomedy.com for tickets and additional information. (LZ)