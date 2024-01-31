THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR FEB 1 - 7 

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company: Traverse

Modern dance provides a distinct means of connection and communication whenever music and movement combine to foster ideas, imagery and understanding. Ririe-Woodbury has made that their mission since their founding nearly 60 years ago. An innovative and inventive dance company, it shares artistry and creativity through the combined talents of its performers, its exceptional alumni and, in this case, its special guests from the University of Utah's School of Dance.

Traverse will feature a number of world premieres, among them "A Century, A Day," an exploration of "epic quietness and reflection," that "examines the fragility of time and the tenderness of impending loss." The company premiere of "III" is described by choreographer Chia-Chi Chiang as a piece that conveys "the societal challenges and limitations associated with gender through the expressive mediums of movement, music, and crucially, the emotional portrayal by the dancers." To further enhance the experience, the audience will be seated surrounding the dancers, offering an intimate, up-close viewing experience that allows for the immediacy of a unique personal perspective. This particular movement is both meaningful and mesmerizing.

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company presents Traverse on The Jeanne Wagner Theatre stage at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (210 E. 300 South) on Feb. 1 - 3 at 7:30 p.m.; tickets cost $35, with student and senior tickets $15 that must be purchased at ArtTix box office or by calling 801-355-2787. A Moving Parts Family and Sensory Friendly Performance will take place Sat, Feb 2 at 1 p.m.; tickets cost $10 general admission. Visit arttix.org. (Lee Zimmerman)

Courtesy photo

New World Shakespeare Company: Henry IV Parts 1 & 2

William Shakespeare covered the arc of the reign of King Henry IV over the course of two plays. New World Shakespeare Company—taking a lead from a similar undertaking by the Royal Shakespeare Company—decided that there was an opportunity to present that entire story in one combined production. The result is an epic-length version that allows for seeing the entire story in one show.

Director Jeffrey Owen—who worked on the edited, combined script with Genesis Eve Garcia, who also plays the roll of Sir John Falstaff—notes that putting the two plays together allows for a full understanding of the journey of Henry IV's son Prince Hal, the future King Henry V. "Hal was kind of a wayward youth, spending time with Falstaff, kind of an unruly knight, a drunkard—not the best person to have as a guide for a young man," Owen says. "There are some quite poignant scenes where Hal is ... questioning his own integrity, if he is ready to take the reins; it was an embarrassing situation for the king with rumors about [Hal's] crimes. It really is a coming-of-age story. The biggest chunk of the story really is about [Hal's] coming of age, becoming a man, and becoming a leader."

New World Shakespeare Company's presentation of Henry IV Parts 1 & 2 comes to St. Paul's Episcopal Church (261 S. 900 East) for seven performances, Feb. 2, 3, 8, 9 & 10 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 4 & 11 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20; visit newworldshakespeare.com for tickets and additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Paul Mobley

Steve Treviño

When a comedian shares some thoughts about what constitutes a good life, it's likely good to listen. After all, most funny men spend their time complaining about the foibles and failings of modern existence. Consequently, credit Steve Treviño bringing his Good Life Tour to those who crave actual advice and need some words of wisdom.

Steve knows of what he speaks; famously referred to as "America's Favorite Husband," he knows how to interpret wife-speak, handles his handyman chores with ease and rarely relies on his own instincts. That sets a standard that most regular guys can never hope to emulate. On the other hand, he's had the benefit of practice and perspective. He started doing comedy at the age of 19 and began his professional career writing for Carlos Mencia's Comedy Central Show Mind of Mencia and working on Pitbull's TV series La Esquina.

He's found exceptional success ever since, having garnered over 223 million streams, amassing over 2 million social-media followers and starring in stand-up specials for Showtime, Netflix, Amazon and YouTube. His weekly podcast, titled Steve Treviño and Captain Evil, is taped before a live audience, and it alone averages nearly 1.5 million views. It's an Everyman's commentary that focuses on daily domesticity, and yet it should only take one guess to determine which one's Steve and who Captain Evil actually is. Ladies beware—it just might be the woman he calls "honey."

Steve Treviño brings his Good Life Tour to Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre on Sun, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $41.50 - $51.50; go to arttix,com. (LZ)