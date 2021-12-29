THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR DEC 30 - JAN 5 

Courtesy Hale Center Theater

Hale Center Theater: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Ian Fleming is known around the world as the creator of James Bond, the icy British secret agent with a license to kill. What may be far less well-known is that among Fleming's other literary creations is the children's story Chitty Chitty Bang Bang: The Magical Car. These tales began as bedtime stories Fleming would tell his young son, but when the author suffered his first heart attack in 1961, his wife encouraged him to commit them to the page. The book was eventually published in 1964—two months after Fleming died of a heart attack at the age of 56.

The story became most beloved, however, as the result of a 1968 musical film version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which cast Dick Van Dyke as the inventor Caractacus Potts, who restores an abandoned 1909 Grand Prix racing car—which he subsequently names Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, after its engine's sounds—at the request of his two children. That restoration eventually blossoms into fanciful tales about a villainous tyrant named Baron Bomburst, who wants to steal Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which eventually sprouts wings to fly.

That delightful story, with its songs by the legendary team of Richard and Robert Sherman (Mary Poppins), was adapted for the theatrical stage in 2002, and that show is now running at Sandy's Hale Center Theater (9900 S. Monroe St.) through Jan. 8. Tickets are $26 - $57, and availability is limited at press time as the show approaches the end of its run. Visit hct.org for tickets, showtimes and additional venue information. (Scott Renshaw)

Evermore Park: Aurora

In the three years that it's been operating, Evermore Park has remained somewhat under the radar—an experience that's not a traditional amusement park in the "get on a bunch of rides" sense, but offers a unique environment for thoroughly lived-in stories. Throughout the year, those stories generally take the form of seasonally-themed narratives, and for the winter, Evermore transforms into a fantastical version of a Victorian-era village for Aurora.

The environs of Evermore evoke a quaint hamlet no matter the time of year, but Aurora shapes the in-park story to a holiday theme, with characters like elves, a snow giant, Jack Frost and even Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves providing part of the themed interaction that makes Evermore so distinctive. The wondrous winter land comes alive with lights, projection displays live music and staged performances, while holiday shops provide a special experience even after Christmas has passed. An ice rink allows an opportunity for skating to those who wish, or an ice show for those who simply prefer to watch. You can even jump aboard a train for a different perspective on the grounds. All this, plus the regular year-round features that include axe-throwing, an archery range and bird & animal interactions.

Evermore Park's Aurora is open Fridays and Saturdays only, 6-10 p.m., through Jan. 8. A special New Year's Masquerade is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $14-$21 for general admission, with additional charges for ice skating and train rides. Visit evermorepark.com for tickets and additional information. (SR)

Courtesy Photo

Midway Ice Castles

Outdoor experiences are a bit harder to come by during a Utah winter, but that might be exactly what more people are looking for in early 2022, as concerns about another round of COVID surges mount. For those who want a family-friendly outing that keeps an emphasis on the "out," Midway's Ice Castles provide a dazzling spectacle that also offer a venue for lots of active, exploratory fun.

Every year, this attraction is crafted by professional ice artists who turn snow and icicles into mammoth structures and "curtains" of ice, illuminated with LED lights to create a place that is almost otherworldly. Guests might wander through caverns and icy hallways, sit on thrones of ice, crawl through tunnels or slide down the wintery version of a waterslide. If you enjoy your fall corn mazes, you can get a chance to get lost and found again exploring the ice mazes. Visitors can also take a sleigh ride (for additional charge) through the nearby woods, allowing for a unique winter experience that returns you right to the castle area. VIP tickets even allow a chance to reserve a private portion of the venue for personal moments like a magical proposal.

Utah's Ice Castles are located at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center in Midway (2002 Olympic Drive); scheduled opening day is Jan. 2, though weather conditions might affect the date, as cold conditions are required to maintain the structures. Visit icecastles.com/utah after the first of the year for operating hours and ticket information. (SR)