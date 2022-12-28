THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR DEC 29 - JAN 4 

Courtesy Photo

GLOW Light Garden @ Gallivan Center

Lights abound at this time of year, and many of us have been enjoying colorful displays in our own neighborhoods, at big outdoor venues or retail spaces. But there's no need to stop appreciating the beauty of light as an artistic medium just because Santa has gone back up the chimney until next year. For the third year, the Downtown Alliance is adding to the spectacle and joy of winter in downtown Salt Lake City with the GLOW Light Garden at the Gallivan Center.

Artist Emily Nicolosi, in collaboration with the In Theory Art Collective, has created four large-scale light sculptures, composed of thousands of dichroic pieces that take on unique reflective properties during the day in addition to being illuminated at night. Those illuminated pieces are designed with an interactive component, allowing those who visit to find the sculptures responding to those who are nearby.

"We started creating art for Burning Man," said Nicolosi in a press release statement. "It's a place that inspired us to try new things like making art and figuring out how to do it together, as a collective. We hope our art creates a magical moment in your day, and inspires you to think about the best parts of being human: our wishes, dreams, and love for each other."

The GLOW Light Garden will be at the Gallivan Center (239 S. Main St.) now through March 1, 2023, available to the public when they visit the venue for ice skating or just taking a walk around. Visit downtownslc.org for additional information. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy Photo

Bill Engvall: My Last Show @ Eccles Theater

The end of the year traditionally brings things to a logical conclusion. It's fitting, then, that actor, author and comedian Bill Engvall should take the occasion to retire from the road. His tellingly-titled "Here's Your Sign It's Finally Time Farewell Tour" makes its final stop right here in SLC courtesy of two performances on New Year's Eve that will be recorded for a farewell TV special.

The culmination of 40-plus years working the road, the descriptively dubbed "My Last Show" is exactly what it says it is: an opportunity for Engvall to offer his audience a look back on a bountiful career, one that's included television (most recently via a role on the successful sitcom Last Man Standing with Tim Allen), film, Grammy-nominated, best-selling comedy albums, several books, and, of course, stand-up. So too, Engvall's participation in the Blue Collar Comedy troupe—alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy and Ron White—reaffirmed his popular persona as a no-nonsense, straight-talking Southerner, and brought him superstar stature. He also established his niche through some occasionally caustic commentary, as evidenced by his classic line "Here's your sign," a patented putdown to those whose ignorance and stupidity made it an ideal retort. Las Vegas' 2019 "Casino Comedian of the Year," Engvall will now get the last word.

Bill Engvall's My Last Show performance takes place at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Delta Performance Hall in the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater, 131 Main Street. Tickets cost $35-$85; visit arttix.org for details. (Lee Zimmerman)

Courtesy Photo

Video Games Live @ Abravanel Hall

Real ones know: If you don't believe that video games are an art form, you're about 30 years behind the times. From the artistry involved in creating digital worlds to complex storytelling, gaming shouldn't be considered just some unworthy knocker on the door of "real" art. And what better way could there be of recognizing its inclusion in the artistic space that recognizing the iconic music of video games in a glorious symphony venue like Abravanel Hall.

This week, the Utah Symphony presents Video Games Live, a touring production created by composer/designer Tommy Tallarico to celebrate the art of music created for video games, and which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2022. Combining symphonic arrangements of video game music with synchronized video footage and lighting elements, it's a way to celebrate both the edgy, punk-rock spirit that still characterizes gaming creations, and the old-school creative expertise required behind the scenes. It's a way to introduce the symphony audience to the world of gaming, and the gaming audience to the world of the symphony—and excels at both. The current incarnation of the show incorporates selections from Final Fantasy, Metal Gear Solid, Kingdom Hearts, Overwatch, Okami, Castlevania, Mass Effect and many more. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite game characters for a costume contest that will include gift cards for local game stores.

Video Games Live visits Abravanel Hall (123 W. South Temple) for one night only on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 - $85, visit usuo.org for tickets and additional event information. (SR)