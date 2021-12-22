THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR DEC 23 - 29 

Kiki Gaffney

Big + Small @ Modern West Fine Art

When it comes to works of visual art, it's not the size that matters. Though it's often true that large-scale works create an immediate impression simply by virtue of that scope, smaller creations are often just as dynamic, inviting viewers into their intimacy. Representation in a digital format, or on a newsprint page, can't really do justice to the artist's choice. Just as some artistic ideas need to be presented in a large size, others need to be presented in a smaller size.

Modern West Fine Art explores that notion in its holiday show Big + Small, presenting works by its represented artists that are divided by size, allowing guests to explore both ends of that spectrum. Downstairs, experience the Big side of the show, with works like Patrick Dean Hubbell's "Star Portal" attempting to capture the immensity of universe, or Meggan Waltman's "L'ancre dans le contre-courant" offering explosive bursts of color. Upstairs, Kiki Gaffney's "Nature's Notation I" (pictured) applies acrylic, graphite and gold leaf to a mounted photograph for an attempt to find precision in the wild natural world, all in 14" x 11". Additional participating artists include Shalee Cooper, Ben Steele, Fidalis Buehler and Al Denyer. The counterpoints between the two presentations provide a unique viewing experience.

Big + Small runs through Jan. 7 at Modern West Fine Art (412 S. 700 West) with operating hours Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with a holiday break Dec. 24 – Jan. 3. Visit modernwestfineart.com for additional information about the exhibition and the gallery's represented artists. (Scott Renshaw)

Body Logic Dance: The Nutcracker and the Mouse Queen

One of the true test of an artistic work's greatness is the number of different ways it can be interpreted creatively while still remaining true to the spirit of the source. E.T.A. Hoffman's 1816 story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King has become a beloved holiday favorite, largely as a result of its connection to the now-familiar Tchaikovsky ballet. But there's more to this story than tutus and pointe shoes, especially given the anarchic sensibility of toys coming to life and doing battle.

Midvale-based Body Logic Dance Company takes its distinctive stab at Hoffman's tale with The Nutcracker and the Mouse Queen, a brand-new story choreographed by Body Logic's artistic director Serena Webb and company member Karyn Andrasko. The community based case includes both adults and children, taking a more modern approach to the narrative of a young girl named Marie and the fanciful Christmas presents fashioned by her godfather, Herr Drosselmeyer. The design and costumes take on a steampunk theme, while the music and dance represent a variety of styles beyond the well-known orchestral score. It's a Nutcracker for those who love the idea of a Nutcracker tradition, with a less-than-traditional mindset.

The Nutcracker and the Mouse Queen runs Dec. 21-23 at the Midvalley Performing Arts Center (2525 Taylorsville Blvd., Taylorsville), with performances 7:30 p.m. nightly; tickets are $15-$30. Face coverings are recommended for all attendees regardless of vaccination status, and the venue may be filled to capacity. Visit arttix.org for tickets, or bodylogicdance.com for additional event information. (SR)

Hamilton

How does a piece of popular culture catch lightning in a bottle and become a sensation to the extent that it's virtually impossible not to know about it? Certainly quality helps, but that's no guarantee; controversy can get the ball rolling but only takes things so far. But perhaps the most important single factor is that it feels like you can identify a "before" and "after" moment, realizing that a paradigm has shifted and that, whether you like it or not, a form has changed.

That's how things felt when Hamilton premiered in 2015, taking the dusty, chiseled-in-marble story of the Founding Fathers and blowing it up, employing racially-diverse casting and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda's trademark rapid-fire lyrics to re-frame history based on (as one memorable song lyric puts it) who lives, who dies, who tells your story. The tale of Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and more legendary figures becomes a humanizing story of self-doubt, tragic mistakes and even the occasional comedic interlude, filled with instantly memorable songs. Even if you caught the recorded version of the original Broadway cast that streamed in 2020, it's not the same as the explosive energy that accompanies experiencing it live.

The touring company of Hamilton visits the Eccles Theater (131 S. Main) Dec. 28 – Jan. 23 for 31 performances, with ticket ranging from $59 - $449. Face coverings are required for all patrons throughout the performance; visit arttix.org for tickets and for additional health & safety and event information. (SR)