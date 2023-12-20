THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR DEC 21 - 27 

courtesy photo

The Arch-Hive: Public Dreams / Private Myths

In developing its latest group exhibition, the Arch-Hive art collective—a group of artists, musicians, writers and thinkers exploring the unique perspectives and peculiarities of Utah, Mormonism and the American West, inspired in part by the Art and Belief movement of the 1960s—was drawn to a quotation by the celebrated mythology scholar Joseph Campbell: "Myths are public dreams, dreams are private myths." According to a statement by curator Laz. "By asking these artists to interpret a well-known folk belief, or create a new legend, we uncover a view into the modern psyche surrounding this religion and culture."

The exhibition features work by 10 artists, representing American angels, charlatan spirits, seagulls in the skies and monsters under the water, Kolob glimmering in the night, Boy Scouts delving into darkness, a vision of a future powered by spirit matter, and even strange, newly-discovered relics suggesting new mythologies. The show spans many mediums, from mixed media assemblages to sculptures to digital artwork to film. Writes participating artist Rusden Scott (whose work is pictured), "Mormon folklore bypasses the starched self-awareness of approved and correlated doctrine and the manicured messages of general conference, cutting to the core of how the faith is being inhabited and interpreted by Brother and Sister Jones from down the street."

Public Dreams / Private Myths runs through Dec. 23 at Writ and Vision Gallery (274 W. Center St. Provo), on display during regular operating hours, 4 – 8 p.m. Wednesday – Thursday, noon – 8 p.m. Friday – Saturday. Visit writandvision.com for additional information. (Scott Renshaw)

Emily Toppen

Broadway at the Eccles: Mamma Mia!

It's not easy to take a bunch of songs by a musical artist—in this case, the beloved hits of 1970s pop superstars ABBA—and craft a narrative that makes some sense as a scaffold to support those songs. Still, you've got to hand it to Catherine Johnson, who somehow heard in the disco-tinged harmonies of the Swedish quartet a narrative about a young woman getting ready for her wedding in Greece, trying to determine which of her mother's former suitors is the birth father she's never met, and inviting three of them for what will inevitably be an awkward reunion.

The thing is, that weird combination of elements somehow works. In both stage form and in the successful 2008 film adaptation, Mamma Mia! builds an engaging story filled with humor and warmth in addition to the farcical components. The central appeal, though—especially for those of a certain age—is a chance to revisit some of the most infectious tunes of the 1970s, in a greatest-hits package that supports the story. "The Winner Takes It All," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "S.O.S.," "Money, Money, Money," "Dancing Queen," the title song and more are all part of the soundtrack, guaranteeing a sing-along, dance-along celebration of ABBA in a package that it took a very creative mind to dream up.

Broadway at the Eccles hosts the current North American touring production of Mamma Mia! at the Eccles Theater (131 S. Main St.) Dec. 19 – 24. Tickets are $79 - $219, and availability is limited for many performances. Visit arttix.org for specific performance dates and times, to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)

Disney slash Utah Symphony

Utah Symphony: Disney's Frozen in Concert

In case you're not obsessively immersed in news from the Walt Disney Company, plans are already in development for not one but two additional sequels to the 2013 animated feature Frozen, on top of the 2019 Frozen II. This shouldn't be particularly shocking to anyone who had or knew any elementary school-age girls circa 2014, when Anna and Elsa costumes became ubiquitous and tiny voices were belting out "Let It Go" with gusto. Frozen was a phenomenon, which that might be easy to forget as we're now a decade out from its theatrical release. But Utah Symphony is giving the next generation a unique chance to see Frozen on a big screen with some big sound.

Utah Symphony offers the original Frozen in concert this week. Fans young and old get a chance to share in the complicated relationship between Arendelle's sister princesses Elsa and Anna, which grows even more complicated when Elsa's mystical powers turn the kingdom into a perpetual winter wonderland. Josh Gad's snowman Olaf provides the comic relief, but the special component here comes from the chance to hear the orchestral score by Christophe Beck and the beloved original songs by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. And for an added pre-concert treat, the Sons of Norway will give attendees a chance to learn about Norse traditions.

Utah Symphony's presentation of Disney's Frozen in Concert comes to Abravanel Hall (123 W. South Temple) for three performances, Thursday, Dec. 21 - Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. nightly. Tickets are $15 - $110; visit utahsymphony.org for tickets and additional event information. (SR)