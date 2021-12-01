THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR DEC 2 - 8 

File Photo

City Weekly Best of Utah party

For more than 30 years, City Weekly's Best of Utah issue has been the definitive roundup of the state's best people, media, merchants, food and more, as voted on by our readers and supplemented by City Weekly staff and contributors. Now that you've had a chance to immerse yourself in that issue since it was released a couple of weeks ago, you can celebrate all that greatness, and even mingle with the winners, as we return to an in-person party in honor of those who graced that issue's pages.

Those who choose to join us will get a chance to sample offerings from some of the restaurants, brewers and other food & drink locations that earned our highest honors. Scheduled participants include Cluck Truck, Ruby Snap cookies, Arempa's, Flanker, Beehive Cheese, Doki Doki Japanese dessert café, Honest Eatery, Roctaco, Moochie's Meatballs & More, Gaetano's subs, Portena Gourmet and Chabaar Beyond Thai. To whet your whistle, enjoy the beverages from Mountain West Cider, Caffe Ibis, Sugarhouse Distillery, Ogden's Own, Squatters, Wasatch Brewing and more.

The BOU shindig takes place on Thursday, Dec. 2 at The Gateway (12 S. 400 West) in the old Urban Outfitters location, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets are $30, and include unlimited access to the food vendors (while supply lasts) and $10 with of tokens for the drink vendors. Capacity has been limited compared to previous years in order to allow for more distancing at the event, so tickets might sell out. Visit cwstore.cityweekly.net to purchase tickets and for other event details. (Scott Renshaw)

Randal Ford

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart

When you think of a "self-help guru," you probably don't have someone like Brené Brown in mind. Neither a touchy-feely ethereal presence nor a whip-cracking scold, the Texas native has applied her experience in social work to provide down-to-earth advice on developing more fulfilling relationships and becoming a more effective leader. In her live appearances, video and Netflix specials and best-selling books like The Gifts of Imperfection and Daring Greatly, Dr. Brown champions the emotional power of taking risks and being vulnerable.

In Brené Brown's latest book, Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, she launches a journey through eighty-seven specific emotions and experiences that she believes define what it means to be human. It's a continuation of her work finding bravery in sharing moments of personal failure and heartbreak with others, tearing down walls that seem like self-protection but ultimately prove isolating. As the author describes the book, it "offers a collection of tools, including new language that helps us more accurately talk about our emotions and experiences and a new model for cultivating meaningful connection."

This virtual event with Brené Brown takes place via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., sponsored by The King's English Bookshop. Tickets are $40 via Eventbrite, and include admission to the event, a hardcover copy of Atlas of the Heart and shipping costs, as well as the opportunity to send in a question for Brown to respond to during the event. Visit kingsenglish.com for additional event information. (SR)

Beau Pearson

Ballet West: The Nutcracker

Last Christmas was weird, no two ways about it. A lot of things that have been longstanding holiday traditions for many Utahns weren't possible in the pre-vaccine days of the pandemic, including Ballet West's beloved annual production of The Nutcracker. While the company generously offered a recorded version of the production broadcast over the holidays, it wasn't quite the same as families sharing an evening out with live ballet.

But The Nutcracker is back for 2021, once again offering the beloved E.T.A. Hoffman story of a young girl, her toymaking godfather, and a celebration of sweets from around the world, all set to the classic score by Tchaikovsky. The choreography by Ballet West founder William Christensen still serves as the foundation for the production, dating back to 1944, and making Ballet West's Nutcracker not just the earliest full-length production in the United States, but potentially the longest-running such production in the world. Hundreds of children from around the state compete for a chance to be part of the production, adding to the excitement for so many Utah families.

Ballet West's The Nutcracker runs Dec. 4 – 23 at the Capitol Theatre (50 W. 200 South), with most evening performances beginning at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$125, but availability may be limited due to high demand resulting from last year's lack of performances; according to Ballet West, they're already experiencing the highest level of advance sales in nearly 25 years. Face coverings will be required of all attendees at all performances. Visit balletwest.org for tickets and additional information. (SR)

Courtesy Photo

Finch Lane Gallery Pop-Up Shops

When it comes to thinking about industries and individuals who were squeezed economically during the pandemic, it's not a competition; plenty of folks across the country depended on special federal assistance and other unique levels of support to stay afloat. But artists of all kinds definitely took a big hit, even as we relied on their creations to help get us through a difficult time. As just one more way to help out our local artists, the Salt Lake City Arts Council and the Utah Division of Arts & Museums have partnered to create a series of special artisan "pop-up shops" at Finch Lane Gallery (54 Finch Lane) throughout the month of December.

The program begins Saturday Dec. 4, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., with kiln-formed glass objects, ornaments and jewelry created by Sarinda Jones (pictured). During the subsequent weeks, during the regular operating days Tuesday-Saturday, a different artist will be represented each day, including Zubaidah Boutique handmade jewelry (Dec. 7), Caro Nilsson's embroidered "paintings" (Dec. 8), Vincent Messina's lamps and custom guitars (Dec. 9), Molly Powers Designs' relief prints and calendars (Dec. 10), Bunnies & Bears handknit animals for children (Dec. 11) and many, many more.

The pop-up shops run in conjunction with Finch Lane Gallery's annual statewide exhibition of crafts, photography, video and digital works, running through Jan. 5. The shops are a great opportunity to do a little holiday shopping while supporting talented local artisans. Visit saltlakearts.org/finchlanegallery/ for the full list of participating artists, and when they'll be offering their work. (SR)