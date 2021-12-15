THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR DEC 16 - 22 

Courtesy Photo

Utah Symphony: Holiday Pops with Jodi Benson & Here Comes Santa Claus

Utah Symphony's programming appeals to audiences of all ages all year long, but the holiday season provides a particular showcase of that wide-ranging sensibility. This weekend, while the Symphony presents a show specially designed for kids, it also includes one that will remind parents of their own childhoods.

As part of the Entertainment Series, Utah Symphony presents a holiday pops program with special guest vocalist Jodi Benson (pictured). For more than 30 years, Benson has been a pop-culture fixture as the voice of Ariel in Disney's beloved animated feature The Little Mermaid, and this week she joins the musicians to share Christmas carols, Broadway standards and, yes, probably a few familiar Disney tunes as well. The show visits Utah Valley University's Noorda Center (800 W. University Parkway, Orem) on Thursday, Dec. 16, and Abravanel Hall (123 W. South Temple) on Dec. 17-18, all at 7:30 p.m., with tickets ranging from $17.50 - $95.

Also on tap on Saturday, Dec. 18 are the annual Here Comes Santa Claus shows, featuring the Symphony performing a wide range of holiday favorites, sing-alongs and a visit from a certain jolly old elf. The performances at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Abravanel Hall are a kid-friendly length of under an hour, and a wallet-friendly price with tickets starting as low as $12.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required for all Utah Symphony performances, along with required face coverings. Visit utahsymphony.org for tickets to all performances, and additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy Photo

Paul Reiser

It's hard to believe that it's been 40 years since Paul Reiser burst onto the pop-culture scene in 1982's Diner as Modell, the wise-cracking member of the central crew of friends who had a problem with words like "nuance." Reiser himself clearly had less of a problem with the word, incorporating it into the name of his production company, but that doesn't mean he's allowed himself to be typecast over the decades of his career as an entertainer. From Aliens to Mad About You, from Stranger Things to The Kaminsky Method, he's been on big and small screens as a versatile actor.

Yet as he told a Phoenix television station earlier this month, "My first love has always been standup. The acting was maybe in the background, maybe as a possibility, but it certainly wasn't the plan. ... Then I got busy, I started kicking it down the road, and I hadn't gotten back to standup. I was just getting started, and I don't know if you heard, we had this pandemic. ... So just recently ... I thought, 'Let's go back to clubs.' There's something in the air in a comedy club. It's a little looser, the audience knows how to be a comedy audience."

Reiser gets a chance to entertain one of those looser comedy-club audiences locally when he stops in at Wiseguys Gateway (194 S. 400 West) Dec. 17-18, 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are $35, and face coverings are encouraged while audience members are not actively eating or drinking. Visit wiseguyscomedy.com for tickets and additional information. (SR)

Odyssey Dance

Odyssey Dance: It's a Wonderful Life

As was the case for many holiday productions in 2020, Odyssey Dance's traditional dance-based production of It's a Wonderful Life had to take a hiatus from live presentation due to the ongoing pandemic, and a streaming recorded production took its place. While it was still wonderful to have access to the show, it's a more wonderful life now that folks can return to a live show, with all of the accompanying energy.

Those familiar with the 1946 movie already know the tale of George Bailey, a small-town man who wonders if the world would have been better off had he never been born—and gets a chance to find out thanks to an angel-in-training showing George a world without his existence. Odyssey Dance Company artistic director Deryl Yeager transformed the story into a dance-based production in 2008, with original choreography and a score by award-winning composer Sam Cardon. "It has the look of a Broadway show, but the story is told through dance and the use of voice-overs very much like the film," says Yeager via press release. The result is a brand-new way of looking at a story that's already familiar to generations, providing a much-needed inspirational message about how much every individual can change the world.

Odyssey Dance's It's a Wonderful Life visits Kingsbury Hall (1395 E. Presidents Circle) Dec. 17-23 for seven performances, with tickets ranging from $35 - $55. Attendees are requested to wear face coverings during performances. Visit artstickets.utah.edu to purchase tickets and for additional event information. (SR)

Sarah Winkler

Sarah Winkler: Mountain Glow

A place is defined, to a significant extent, by its geography. The Wasatch Mountains of Utah are a constant visual presence, a regulating force on our weather patterns and an engine for our recreation economy. Yet for Park City in particular, another component of its identity comes from those same mountains: the precious metals inside them that led to a mining boom and the founding of the city itself.

The interplay between those elements inspires much of the work presented in Colorado-based artist Sarah Winkler's one-woman show Mountain Glow, opening this week at Park City's Gallery MAR (436 Main St.). The title refers not just to the unique and precious light of a mountain December, but to the glint of precious metals that might be captured in this landscape. Winkler works experimentally with a variety of pigments and additives in her paintings to provide unique textures and colors, while the structure of the individual works ("Mountain Glow" is pictured), with their layering evoking a sense of geological time with stratifications.

"I've been imagining what lies deep beneath the surface and strata of her mountainous terrain," the artist says in a statement, "and allowing the paintings to reflect and glow with metals, minerals and crushed rock indicative of the region's mother lodes. ... I'm letting nature guide me in color, texture and mood through her most introspective and restful season, Winter."

An opening reception for Mountain Glow will be held at the gallery on Friday, Dec. 17, 6-8 p.m., with the artist in attendance. Visit gallerymar.com for additional information. (SR)