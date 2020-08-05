THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR AUG 6 - 12 

Craft Lake City DIY Festival

The very name of the Craft Lake City DIY Festival indicates the spirit behind the event—the idea that creative people have the ability to use whatever tools they have available to them and make interesting things. So if you thought that the COVID-19 pandemic would mean the absence of Craft Lake City from 2020, you're just not thinking inventively enough. This year, the event has moved to the virtual space (craftlakecity.com/diy-festival, Aug. 7-9), while still providing a showcase for Utah's artisans, writers, makers and other crafty citizens.

"Attendees can rest assured that the Virtual DIY Festival will still pull out all the stops," CraftLakeCityExecutive Director Angela H. Brown says via press release. "Just because we must stay physically distant, does not mean we will not be engaging socially. We are flexing our creative muscles by building an interactive virtual environment for participants and exhibitors alike."

While that engagement will in part include a somewhat traditional portal where visitors can read about the participating artisans and see their work, the virtual festival will also offer a more immersive experience of creating an avatar to "walk the aisles" of the virtual festival space and even chat with the artists themselves. The event itself is free, but guests are asked to donate what they can, and to support the more than 150 invited creators whose jewelry, visual art, personal care products and more will be available for purchase. This might be the closes approximation you'll find this summer to the buzz and energy of being at an actual festival. (Scott Renshaw)

Monica Whalen

Art in Pilar's Garden Virtual Party

For more than 30 years, Salt Lake City artist Pilar Pobil has invited the local community into her personal garden during the summer for a celebration of art, music and companionship. While the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic made it impractical to hold the event in 2020 in the same way it has been the past, the board of the Pilar Pobil Foundation felt it was important to find a way to keep the tradition going.

"At first we thought, 'Maybe it's too hard,'" says the foundation's board president, Monica Whalen. "Pilar is 93. Maybe we could not have it. But we held a conference call with the artists, rather than decide for them what they could do."

The result is the Art in Pilar's Garden Virtual Party, to be held Friday, Aug. 7, 6:30 p.m. via the foundation's YouTube channel (youtube.com/channel/UCzfVsrWjjOz2qyEORI4HnOg). The free live event will include a tour of Pilar Pobil's beautiful Avenues home and gardens, conversations with Pobil, musical performances by singer/songwriter Monica Pasqual and classical guitarist Gabino Flores, and exhibited work by invited artists Anne Albaugh, Mark Crenshaw, Dan Cummings, Randi Lile, Sue Martin, Polly Plummer, Marilyn Read and Steven K. Sheffield. Online attendees will be able to purchase the artists' work during the event and for a short time afterward.

"Artists are really hurting right now," Whalen says. "Studios are closed, or galleries are only online. The creative community really needed this event. We're hoping to reach out to a larger audience, ... for the whole community to give everyone a chance to see this garden." (SR)

Courtesy Photo

Ogden Movement Collective: Untangle

While the "Great Pause" in performing arts forced many shows to cancel or re-schedule, it also coincided with a tremendous national focus on social action this summer, as protests around the country and around the world acknowledged a legacy of institutional racism. How could artists confront not just the solitude engendered by the pandemic, but the need for collective strength borne out by marches and demonstrations of unified purpose?

On Aug. 7, for two performances at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Ogden Movement Collective presents Untangle at The Monarch (455 25th St., Suite 301, Ogden, facebook.com/events/2502717433324606/). Originally inspired by dance therapy work at an inpatient treatment center, Untangle was intended to address the transition from isolation to connection. But when the original performance scheduled for April was postponed, the creators were forced to contend with their own feelings of isolation. According to a press release, "After quarantine stillness, came the movement. Flames of social justice, realizing just how connected we really are: when one of us can't breathe, none of us can." In conjunction with Black Lives Matter-Ogden, Untangle became an evening of performance art uniting the two paradigm shifts of this moment, and showcasing for the community what these two seismic events inspired.

Attendance is limited to 75 audience members per performance, and ticket must be purchased in advance online, $20 per person. Seats will be spaced according to social distancing guidelines, and masks must be worn by all attendees. Free beverages are provided through event sponsor Utah Craft Beverages. (SR)

ACLU of Utah Virtual Community Block Party

As the new documentary The Fight chronicles (see City Weekly, July 30), the American Civil Liberties Union has had its hands full over the past three-and-a-half years addressing the many assaults on basic Constitutional freedoms launched by the Trump administration—attacks on LGBTQ rights, on immigrants, on voting rights and more. Recent treatment of protesters by local law enforcement and Federal agents has only made it clearer that the battle to preserve liberty never ends, and will always need advocates.

While the work of fighting for those rights is ongoing, it's important to take a moment to recognize when there have been victories, and to gather together those who believe in that fight—even if the gathering needs to be virtual. On Friday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., ACLU of Utah hosts a Virtual Community Block Party as a chance for members, supporters and community partners to join together. It's a way to feel the strength in numbers that isn't always possible, especially during a time of physical distancing.

As part of the event, ACLU of Utah will be honoring the recipients of the 2020 Torch of Freedom and the Mickey Duncan Award for excellence in civil liberties legal advocacy. It's also a chance to recognize four local teens receiving scholarships for youth activism: Ria Agarwal and Dulce Horn of Rowland Hall; Emory Bouffard of the Academy of Math, Science and Engineering; and Ainsley Moench of Skyline. Visit facebook.com/events/1198086557193884/ for more information, and register to receive a link to the online event. (SR)