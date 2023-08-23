THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR AUG 24 - 30 

Arcadia Publishing

Eileen Hallet Stone: Selling Sex in Utah

There has long been a disconnect between the "official," socially-sanctioned attitudes towards sexuality, and the reality of people's behavior. And such has been the case even in Utah, a state founded by religious pioneers but also shaped by mining towns and its geographical position as a railroad hub. In her new book Selling Sex in Utah: A History of Vice, author Eileen Hallet Stone explores some of the lesser-known corners of the commercialization of sex in Utah in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Those stories address the reality of prostitution during that era—the circumstances that created such "fallen women," the lives they lived facing a prevalence of incurable sexually-transmitted diseases, and the way officially illegal behavior was often treated with a wink and a nod by officials who were frequently customers. Stone also digs into colorful characters like Park City madam Rachel "Mother" Urban, who turned her business savvy overseeing the town's red-light district into local philanthropy. And the narratives extend beyond physical sex work to the side-hustle of prominent Mormon and amateur photographer Charles Ellis Johnson, who navigated between the worlds of official Church photography and distributing erotic images via a mail-order business.

Eileen Hallet Stone reads from and discusses Selling Sex in Utah at The King's English Bookshop (1511 S. 1500 East) on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public, but seating is limited, and reserving a seat via Eventbrite is recommended to guarantee admission. Visit kingsenglish.com for reservations, and to pre-order a signed copy of the book. (Scott Renshaw)

Feld Entertainment

Jurassic World Live

For 30 years now, the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises have sparked a fascination with dinosaurs—and with the technology that allows them to come to life. No digital trickery, however, is involved in the Jurassic World Live presentation that extends the story of the movies into a theatrical performance—complete with massive audio-animatronic figures, and costumes occupied by skilled "dinoteers" like Damion Tanzer.

Tanzer—who performs as a velociraptor during the show—modeled his performance both after the CGI velociraptors well-known from the Jurassic World series and observing birds in order to find the right movement for the character. He also notes that this is a kind of performance that requires being in good shape; "Our velociraptors weigh roughly 135 pounds," Tanzer says via email, "so we have to be strong enough to walk, run, and spin while operating these beasts."

Tanzer also notes that his robotic co-stars can be fairly intimidating. "I can't tell you the number of times I've walked around backstage during the show and jumped from having a T-rex or velociraptor suddenly appear before me," he says. "There's definitely an ominous feeling standing in front of our larger dinosaurs, but it makes acting afraid of them on stage so much more realistic. There are plenty of times I forget I'm not actually looking at the real thing when the T-rex looms over me."

Jurassic World Live comes to the Delta Center (301 W. South Temple) Aug. 25 (7 p.m.), Aug. 26 (11 a.m., 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.) and Aug. 27 (1 p.m. & 5 p.m.). Tickets are $23 - $116, available via Ticketmaster.com. (SR)

Stuart Ruckman

Mix Tape

For more than a decade, the resident performing arts companies of the Rose Wagner Center—The Gina Bachauer International Piano Festival, Plan-B Theatre Company, Pygmalion Theatre Company, Repertory Dance Theatre, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company (pictured) and SB Dance—have kicked off their fall season with a collaborative production most recently called The Rose Exposed. This year, the effort has been rebranded as Mix Tape—which, according to Plan-B's artistic director Jerry Rapier, is both pragmatic and captures a different vibe for the 2023 show.

"The Rose Exposed always needed explanation; Mix Tape, people immediately get the idea of it," Rapier says. "Also, in every iteration in years past, it has been work created specifically for the evening ... but we left the door open to pulling from your repertory, so it is a mixture of new and existing work." In terms of the evening's offerings, that can mean both an excerpt from Pygmalion's previously-produced play Bella Bella, or brand-new creations like Plan-B's performance of The C Word.

Rapier adds that Mix Tape has become more than a marketing tool to promote the Rose Wagner companies to the public; it has facilitated a genuine collegiality between the participating companies. "We have a ridiculous amount of fun doing this project together," Rapier says. "Over the course of the decade-plus we've been doing it together, I think each of our individual work has become better."

Mix Tape takes the stage of the Rose Wagner Center Jeanné Wagner Theater (138 W. 300 South) on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 adult, $10 student; visit arttix.org for tickets and additional event information. (SR)