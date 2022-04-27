THE ESSENTIAL A&E PICKS FOR APR 28 - MAY 4 

Callie Biggerstaff

Kyle Kinane

By his own admission, Kyle Kinane is a man of dubious distinction. His bio claims he invented science, possesses ESP and also maintains the uncanny ability to swim backwards. That said, he blames someone else for writing his bio—an individual obviously prone to some exaggeration.

Still, stretching the truth was hardly necessary, considering that Kinane can boast actual credits that stand on their own. His debut album, 2010's Death of the Party, earned critical kudos. He earned a spot on season 2 of The Standups on Netflix, as well as a recurring role on Judd Apatow's Netflix series Love. He also starred in three Comedy Central specials of his own — Kyle Kinane: Loose in Chicago, I Liked His Old Stuff Better and Whiskey Icarus. He's been a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Last Call With Carson Daly, Comedy Central's Drunk History, and the animated series Trip Tank. And he also hosts his own podcast. He also claims to enjoy needle pointing and crocheting. That's admirable in itself.

Despite his gruff, self-effacing, everyman demeanor, he's got enough to brag about without resorting to any extraneous accomplishments. Clearly it's time to find someone new to pen that bio. Kyle Kinane performs at Wiseguys Gateway (194 S. 400 West), Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. and Friday, April 29 – Saturday, April 30 at 7 p.m & 9:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 general admission. Visit wiseguyscomedy.com for tickets and additional information, including health & safety protocols. (Lee Zimmerman)

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company: Lo and Behold

If you've been waiting for a while to get back to live performances, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company is offering plenty of incentive for their new production Lo and Behold. For one thing, it will mark the farewell performance for company dancer Corinne Lohner. But it's also a fascinating program of new work.

North Carolina-based artists Murielle Elizéon and Tommy Noonan bring Bodystorm, a piece commissioned by RWDC, developed in collaboration with dancer Clint Lutes and people living with Parkinson's Disease to explore their lived experience through a physical rendering of autobiographical stories. Yin Yue's In the Moment Somehow Secluded also makes its in-person debut, after it had to be postponed in spring 2020 and presented on-demand in an abridged version in 2021. Rounding out the program is a The Break of Day, a world-premiere by Ririe-Woodbury artistic director Daniel Charon, interpreting the 1985 composition The Chairman Dances: Foxtrot for Orchestra by contemporary American composer John Adams.

As just another bit of encouragement, Lo and Behold marks Ririe-Woodbury's first performance at the Midvalley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville (2525 Taylorsville Blvd.), with performances Thursday, April 28 – Saturday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m., with $25 general admission tickets. And as just another example of the company's commitment to diversity, a "Moving Parts" Family and Sensory Friendly performance of Lo and Behold will be available Saturday, April 30 at 1 p.m., with tickets only $10. The program will be available on-demand for virtual viewing May 9 – June 6. Visit arttix.org for tickets and additional event information. (Scott Renshaw)

Courtesy of the author

Independent Bookstore Day

In case you haven't been paying attention, it hasn't been a particularly easy time to be an independent bookseller in recent years. If it wasn't the competition from big chain operations, it was the rise of Amazon and other online sellers; if it wasn't Amazon, it was a pandemic shutting down physical store locations. All the more reason, then, to celebrate the survival of indie operations like The King's English and Weller Book Works, as part of the nationwide recognition of Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 30.

Each venue will feature multiple events throughout the day to highlight the occasion. At The King's English, enjoy treats from The Dough Lady will lead up to a morning condensed concert-style performance of Heartless: The Musical, an original theater piece created by local high school students based on the YA novel Heartless by Marissa Meyer, followed by afternoon events including The Poem Pros creating on-demand original poetry, plus an virtual event showcasing three women owners of independent bookshops around the country. At Weller, visit at noon for an in-store book signing by local author Bree Moore (the Lost Souls series), plus exclusive merchandise. Or head online for an "Instagram takeover" by the author/illustrator team of Kate Hoefler and Jessixa Bagley (Courage Hats).

The King's English (1511 S. 1500 East) will be open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., while Weller Book Works (607 Trolley Square) features events from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Visit kingsenglish.com and wellerbookworks.com for each venue's schedule, and visit indiebound.org/independent-bookstore-day for more information about supporting independent booksellers. (SR)

MagicSpace Entertainment

The Bachelor Live On Stage

Many of us harbor romantic fantasies that we may be reticent to share, much less admit. Happily then, The Bachelor offers an excuse for indulgence, without the need to seem odd, much less obsequious. Hosted by Becca Kufrin—a past Bachelor winner and current series spokesperson—the Salt Lake City stop on The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour is certain to set hearts aflutter. The goal is to leave the audience wondering who will be among the lucky ladies chosen to compete for The Final Rose.

Billed as "the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party," it stars the charming gents who competed in recent seasons of the hit ABC reality show, in an evening billed as "a wild night of fun, shocking surprises and a front row seat to the journey you've been watching on TV for years." Consider this a casting call, one that requires high fashion, a charming personality, a most imaginative entrance and the desire to connect with the man of your dreams—assuming you can still dream even while losing sleep thinking about how you'll make that indelible impression. To paraphrase Shakespeare, "A rose by any other name isn't nearly as sweet."

The Bachelor Live On Stage takes place at the Delta Performance Hall of the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater (131 S. Main Street) on Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m. (Arrive early to register with the casting crew.) Tickets cost $45 - $200. Visit arttix.org for tickets and additional event info. (LZ)