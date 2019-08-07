 The Billboard Race | Hits & Misses | Salt Lake City | Salt Lake City Weekly

August 07, 2019 News » Hits & Misses

The Billboard Race 

Billboards and their influence in the Salt Lake mayoral race. Let's focus on consequences for teens. Plus, the varied path to educational success after high school.

By
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
click to enlarge news_hitsmisses1-1.png
news_hitsmisses1-3.png

The Billboard Race
It's a known fact that there's no love lost between Reagan Outdoor Advertising and Jim Dabakis. Those ugly-ass billboards have been an effective political tool. And, oh, how Reagan loves the Salt Lake City mayoral races. The company has a political action committee that last mayoral election put up free billboards for all of Ralph Becker's opponents. Yeah, ROA didn't like Becker—and he lost. The Salt Lake Tribune reported that a watered-down billboard law passed the Senate with those voting "yes" receiving an average of $1,388 in contributions, while Dabakis took nothing. Fast forward and ROA has put up three free billboards for Dabakis' opponents. You can't blame his opponents. Their name recognition is in the toilet while Dabakis has long been a successful self-promoter. What does it all mean? Yes, ROA can influence elections. But more to the point—voters tend to choose their candidates based on name identification, not policies.

news_hitsmisses1-3.png

Consequences Not Labels
You might have missed this story, maybe because it was in the Park Record. Your esteemed president was ranting again about the leftists and how "they" stifle the First Amendment. "Anyone can become a target of the left's brutal campaign to punish dissent," Trump said. Turns out this was not about Antifa or those wacky Democrats. No, this was about a kid. "Earlier this year, in Park City, Utah, a leftist released pepper spray into a high school auditorium to shut down a Turning Point USA meeting," he said. Well, should we really be labeling teenagers who pull stupid pranks? The teen was trying to stop a conservative club from holding an event. It didn't go well. But this wasn't "the left." It was one teenager. In January, another teen was labeled a racist after he blocked a Native American in Washington, D.C. Here's an idea: Quit the public shaming and focus on consequences for youths.

news_hitsmisses1-2.png

New Paths to Success
The debate over college continues. Is college the right choice? The answer is always, "It depends." Yes, college holds an economic advantage for some, depending on the discipline they choose. Nowadays, technical jobs often draw high salaries, and those careers take different educational paths. These are not easy decisions for high school students. The Utah System of Higher Education is trying to make that easier by starting a program to place college advisers in the state's 150 public high schools by the 2021-22 school year, according to a KUER 90.1 FM story. Three dozen recent college graduates will help students chart their paths. It will cost about $7 million, but it's money well spent toward closing the racial gap and helping youths navigate the bureaucracy.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Hits & Misses »

More by Katharine Biele

  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 8

    Learn how you can help those affected by poverty in your community. Hear about the ongoing medical cannabis hurdles in Utah. Plus, attend the Women's Policy Conference.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Aug 7, 2019

  • Citizen Revolt: Aug. 1

    Mingle with organizers of the Truth and Transparency Foundation. Support local nonprofits with KRCL. Plus, weigh in on Utah's new medical cannabis rules.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 31, 2019

  • Legislative Backfire

    Surprise, Utah was denied its Medicaid expansion waiver. South Salt Lake takes a petty approach to homelessness. Plus, the latest in the "In God We Trust" debate.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 31, 2019
  • More »

Latest in Hits & Misses

  • Legislative Backfire

    Surprise, Utah was denied its Medicaid expansion waiver. South Salt Lake takes a petty approach to homelessness. Plus, the latest in the "In God We Trust" debate.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 31, 2019

  • Little Silos, Little Silos

    An idea for smaller nuclear plants. Racism sounds like, well, racism. Plus, full steam ahead for the renewable energy movement.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 24, 2019

  • Borderline Wrong

    Are we really calling the recent inland port protests "borderline terrorism?" Keyboard warriors take to the interwebs to let the public know. Plus, mining companies keep wanting to soak up Utah's natural resources.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 17, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • High Anxiety

    A new study suggests link between altitude and high teen suicide rates, coal is still king in Utah, for now, and an unhappy former mayor.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 4, 2018

  • Dear Jon

    A letter to Jon Huntsman Jr., more kids means fewer taxes in Utah and some perspective on the inland port debate.
    • by Katharine Biele
    • Jul 25, 2018
Promotions
···

© 2019 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation