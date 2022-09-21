The Best Fans Have Nicknames 

Dallin Sheldon

It's not uncommon for musicians and bands to have nicknames for their loyal fanbases. Lady Gaga has her Little Monsters, Taylor Swift has Swifties and the Grateful Dead have the Deadheads.

Salt Lake City band The Plastic Cherries has skyrocketed in popularity in the last year, and they now have their own dedicated fanbase. The Plastic Cherries' "Moon Unit" comes out to shows hyping up the band, dancing and wearing otherworldly costumes.

A lot has happened in the last year for The Plastic Cherries. In September 2021, they debuted their first album, Sunshine, recorded at home on retro analog gear. And like many other musicians, the new project came about because of the pandemic. Couple Shelby (vocals) and Joe Maddock (guitar) started creating music together as a hobby, but it grew into something more. "We haven't really collaborated until the last couple years, so it's a new endeavor for us, but it's been a lot of fun," said Shelby.

Sunshine was recorded on a Tascam 388 that Shelby got Joe for their anniversary one year. Joe nerds out about retro recording equipment and once the machine was in their possession, they felt a sense of obligation to it.

"You feel this weight of responsibility, and we said, 'Well we have to make an album with it now,'" Joe said. "That spurred on the project—along with having more time at home."

The Plastic Cherries have a strong retro vibe to their music. They've cited Fleetwood Mac as a major influence on their music, especially on their latest single, "Lovers on the Run."

"I think recording technology hit a peak in the '70s," said Joe. "Things weren't going digital yet, but the analog gear was really, really good, so you have a studio crispness to the recordings. Everything recorded in the early to mid-'70s sounds the best to my ears. I think it's a natural time to have nostalgia for."

Since the release of their debut, reverb-soaked LP, The Plastic Cherries have made an impact on the local music scene, gaining fans while also morphing into a five-piece group. Wayne Burdick (drums) and Stephen Cox (bass) were already friends of Shelby and Joe Maddock before joining the group. They had briefly collaborated and jammed together, but didn't work together seriously until after Sunshine came out. Because they were all such good friends beforehand, it was easy to start collaborating and doing live shows together.

The couple were also friends with Natalie Hamilton (keyboard) for some time before she joined the group. Hamilton was initially only going to stick around for a few shows, but she's going strong with The Plastic Cherries and they're all working on new music together. "It's something we're all quite committed to, and it's something that's really inspiring for us and other people," said Shelby. "It was unexpected, but a welcome surprise."

With the band complete, The Plastic Cherries got together to record as a group for the first time. The result is their latest single, "Lovers on the Run." The track emphasizes their '70s pop-rock ethos and live energy.

"Lovers on the Run" is a road trip song for modern misfits, according to Shelby and Joe. "We love the song, we wrote it on a road trip together last summer, and it's been stuck in our heads ever since," said Shelby. "It feels good to finally have it out in the world. It feels like a quintessential Plastic Cherries collaboration."

At times, the track is cheeky and surreal, at others heartfelt and earnest; it explores paradoxes of freedom and love, belonging and escape, shadow and light, all while still having fun. "You can express sad emotions through a hopeful lens, and sometimes that art can be impactful in its own way," said Shelby.

For The Plastic Cherries, the best part about the Salt Lake music scene is how great the community is. "People in Salt Lake really band together and it's not hard to find friends or support," said Shelby Maddock. "I'm really proud of all of the musicians we've gotten to know because everyone is so invested in what they're making and are wonderful people."

Shelby said there's a healthy competition where people can inspire each other without fueding. "It feels like an extended family," she said.

That's where the Moon Unit comes from: friends and members of the community supporting local music. The Plastic Cherries' new material is in response to Sunshine, with much of it featuring the moon as a theme. The first time they were playing one of those new songs live, they texted some friends to come hype up the show. The Moon Unit flash mobbed the show complete with alien costumes and space suits.

"They love any excuse to be fun weirdos," said Joe.

The Moon Unit went way harder than the group thought they would. "We're really lucky to have them," Joe said. Those in the Moon Unit came up with the name, and it's essentially become the fan club for the band. If you're a fan of The Plastic Cherries, you are a member of the Moon Unit.

The Plastic Cherries want fans to know that they love them and they're excited to be putting out more music and playing live shows. "We couldn't have done any of this without the support we've been given by the community," said Shelby. "We're really grateful, and we want to keep doing it."

If you want to catch the Moon Unit, or become a member of it yourself, The Plastic Cherries play regularly around SLC. They post information about their shows on Instagram, @theplasticcherries. They're having a Halloween Extravaganza show on Friday, Oct. 28 at Urban Lounge with other local groups Dad Bod, Casio Ghost and DJ Rockin' Robin.

The Moon Unit will be out in full force, so costumes are encouraged.