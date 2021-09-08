The Arts Issue 2021 

As was the case for a lot of things in 2020, our annual City Weekly Arts Issue didn't happen. It proved pretty impossible for us to preview what would be taking place in the Utah arts scene when there was no way to be sure what could be taking place—where it could be happening, how people could be watching, etc. And if it was impossible for us, imagine what it was like for the organizations and creators in the arts community themselves.

Nobody is operating under the delusion that we're back to "normal," but the 2021 City Weekly Arts Issue is in some ways all about how the local arts community managed to survive 18 months of complete chaos and what that community looks like from where we stand now.

We talked to local arts leaders about how organizations adapted and the tools they were able to use to allow them to even consider a 2021-2022 arts season. The King's English Bookshop founder Betsy Burton talks about how the pandemic shaped her decision to retire. We offer some "must-see" items to remind you of the unique parts of the Utah art scene that you should experience now and that you shouldn't take for granted that they'll always be there. For those ready to support the community however they can, we've included a calendar of upcoming performing arts productions. (A directory to local art galleries and museums is available online at cityweekly.net.)

We're still not sure what the rest of 2021 will bring, but we know that 2020 taught us how much we should value the arts community we have in Utah. Here's to them, and to the creative spirit that lets us believe they're never leaving us.

Scott Renshaw

Arts & Entertainment Editor