The 2024 presidential election poses a clear choice for lesser evils 

click to enlarge

There’s been much brouhaha about the recent allegation that President Joe Biden’s mind isn’t sharp enough for a second term and, particularly, that his memory isn’t very good. Taken far out of context and focused as a political pot-shot, it has no real meaning.

What one needs to do is to simply ask the question: “As for age and mental acuity, who’s the better choice? Donald Trump, who has actually claimed, more than a thousand times in legal questioning, that he “doesn’t know” or “doesn’t remember"—or a man who has, over the course of his respectable career, been known for an occasional gaffe?

Besides, there’s really not so much difference between a 77-year-old Trump, who’s now considered “clinically obese,” and the relatively fit Biden at a slim, age 81. The question really isn’t about age; it’s about whether or not our next president has the health needed to go the distance.

For all we know, there’s a good chance that Trump’s life might end abruptly during a possible second term—killed by a McDonald’s french fry, lodged in his left main coronary artery. Frankly, an occasional glitch in Biden’s encyclopedia-sized memory banks is a far better alternative. Trump has proven, time and time again, that he can’t remember anything, mostly because he didn’t know it in the first place.

Like many of my fellow citizens, the looming specter of the 2024 presidential election is another reminder of the principle of “lesser evils.” The reality is that Americans have no perfect choice, particularly when both presumed candidates are past retirement age. After 2024, there’s little doubt: Americans are going to be ready for younger leadership.

That said, and as negative as it sounds, the 2024 presidential election isn’t really about the old line that started so many other contests: “May the best man win.” It’s more about Americans voting for the candidate who will do the least damage, and that’s exactly what I intend to do.

While most of us are fully aware of just whom Trump is, it’s become obvious that his loyal core of followers is not to be dissuaded by the facts. Even those who like to yell “fake news” understand that Trump’s worst sins simply have too many corroborators. Pretty tough to disregard.

And yet, dishonesty, business fraud, sham universities, contractors stiffed on their bills, a deep disrespect for the Constitution, multiple allegations of sexual criminality, a filthy mouth, low values and his aspirations to be king have seemed to have little effect on his supporters.

Trump’s latest outrage—suggesting that he’d encourage Russia to attack any NATO member that isn’t paying its share of the dues—is just one more of the 1,000 red flags for presidential fitness. Even if he doesn’t croak from one-too-many Happy Meals, four fewer years of age than Biden can’t make up for the fact that Trump is totally unhinged. With dozens of eyewitness stories about how his first presidential staff and cabinet were forced, over and over, to save him from disastrous consequences, there are few who believe in his competence, basic judgment or maturity.

People aren’t going to vote for Trump because he’s a good man; they know better. They’re going to vote for him because he has a knack for connecting with a minority of voters who find his brashness, lies and grandiosity charming and entertaining.

Luckily, it’s not beyond hoping that Trump’s criminal prosecutions and his well-documented treasonous actions may end up standing between him and the Oval Office. Lesser of evils? It seems preferential not to have a convicted felon in the White House.

In the absence of outlandish behavior, it would appear that Biden is a bit more conscientious human being—and certainly more aware of America’s place in this truly messed-up world. That doesn’t make him perfect, by any stretch. Like all people, he makes mistakes, and he sometimes strays from the moral/humanitarian ground, simply because it seems more expedient to consider the political consequences. Sadly, that’s what politicians do.

Let’s consider foreign policy: Who would be the lesser evil—a man who buddied up with America’s enemies, or one who understands that Russia, North Korea and China cannot be trusted?

That brings me to, what may be, one of the most obvious flaws in the Biden Presidency: Biden may characterize it as our continuing support and protection of Israel, but the ongoing feed of money and arms to Benjamin Netanyahu’s Zionist-hijacked government has been a humanitarian outrage, and it may well lead to a far less secure Israel, greater targeting of American assets and troops by Arab countries and their proxies, and the likelihood of widespread destabilization of both the Mideast and the world.

Without a change in the present status quo, Israel may actually find itself on the endangered-countries list, because its attitudes may well lead to its destruction. Armed with the formidable advantage of being able to withdraw American aid, Biden has, nevertheless, failed to save Palestinian lives.

But, remember; this is about lesser evils. Trump’s presidency exacerbated Israel’s problems and helped fuel the seething anger that led to the present war, the destruction of Gaza and the decimation of its populace.

In the end, folks, we need only to tally up the points and we’ll find a logical choice. If we are to save our nation and Constitution, we must vote for the lesser evil, and that’s not so hard to figure out.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and their adorable and ferocious “Poppy.” comments@cityweekly.net