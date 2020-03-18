Food events and restaurant openings have gotten a teensy bit harder to cover as of late—something about a national pandemic? All the same, our local eateries need your love and many of them are offering takeout-only options. To help them stay afloat—and to keep your social isolation plans intact—consider inviting some comfort food from a few of these local restaurants into your homes over the next few weeks.
Thai Archer
The lunch special combination is your best bet here. Choose any two items from a 15-item list and you get a salad, spring roll, cheese wonton, pork dumpling and rice for $8.99.
1429 S. 1100 East, 801-953-1279, thaiarcher.net
Afghan Kitchen
Any of their kabobs make great carry-out meals in a hurry. Spicy, flavorful and filling.
3142 S. Main, 385-229-4155, afghan-kitchen.com
Les Madeleines
The kouign amann is worthy of your attention for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
216 E. 500 South, 801-355-2294, lesmadeleines.com
Bruges Waffles and Frites
You can never go wrong with a Machine Gun sandwich—spicy lamb sausage, creamy Andalouse dressing and fistfuls of fries.
2314 S. Highland Drive, 801-486-9999, brugeswaffles.com
Proper Burger
Make friends with the Johnny Utah for a pastrami thrill-seeking adventure.
865 S. Main, 801-906-8604, properburgerslc.com
Sauce Boss
Chicken fried chicken with a wedge of cornbread and some mashed potatoes for the win.
877 E. 12300 South, 385-434-2433,
saucebosssouthernkitchen.com
Arempas
The arepa peluda with shredded beef and cheese mixes seasoned beef with cool avocado.
350 S. State, 385-301-8905, arempas.com
Pat's Barbecue
Any of the traditional offerings are great, but the smoked turkey Philly keeps particularly nice for delivery.
155 W. Commonwealth Ave., 801-484-5963, patsbbq.com
The Copper Onion
Whether in-store or at home, the Wagyu beef stroganoff is a knockout.
111 E. Broadway, Ste. 170, 801-355-3282,
thecopperonion.com
Baking Hive
I could think of several worse alternatives than holing up inside with a bag of Caramel Jaguar Bars.
3362 S. 2300 East, 801-419-0187