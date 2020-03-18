click to enlarge

Food events and restaurant openings have gotten a teensy bit harder to cover as of late—something about a national pandemic? All the same, our local eateries need your love and many of them are offering takeout-only options. To help them stay afloat—and to keep your social isolation plans intact—consider inviting some comfort food from a few of these local restaurants into your homes over the next few weeks.

Thai Archer

The lunch special combination is your best bet here. Choose any two items from a 15-item list and you get a salad, spring roll, cheese wonton, pork dumpling and rice for $8.99.

1429 S. 1100 East, 801-953-1279, thaiarcher.net

Afghan Kitchen

Any of their kabobs make great carry-out meals in a hurry. Spicy, flavorful and filling.

3142 S. Main, 385-229-4155, afghan-kitchen.com

Les Madeleines

The kouign amann is worthy of your attention for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

216 E. 500 South, 801-355-2294, lesmadeleines.com

Bruges Waffles and Frites

You can never go wrong with a Machine Gun sandwich—spicy lamb sausage, creamy Andalouse dressing and fistfuls of fries.

2314 S. Highland Drive, 801-486-9999, brugeswaffles.com

Proper Burger

Make friends with the Johnny Utah for a pastrami thrill-seeking adventure.

865 S. Main, 801-906-8604, properburgerslc.com

Sauce Boss

Chicken fried chicken with a wedge of cornbread and some mashed potatoes for the win.

877 E. 12300 South, 385-434-2433,

saucebosssouthernkitchen.com

Arempas

The arepa peluda with shredded beef and cheese mixes seasoned beef with cool avocado.

350 S. State, 385-301-8905, arempas.com



Pat's Barbecue

Any of the traditional offerings are great, but the smoked turkey Philly keeps particularly nice for delivery.

155 W. Commonwealth Ave., 801-484-5963, patsbbq.com

The Copper Onion

Whether in-store or at home, the Wagyu beef stroganoff is a knockout.

111 E. Broadway, Ste. 170, 801-355-3282,

thecopperonion.com

Baking Hive

I could think of several worse alternatives than holing up inside with a bag of Caramel Jaguar Bars.

3362 S. 2300 East, 801-419-0187