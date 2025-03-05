Tesla owners are getting flipped off and egged as sentiment sours on Elon Musk. 

Tesla owners used to have a certain swagger—after all, they were driving the coolest cars around. No more. Now, rather than getting the thumbs up, they're bound to get the finger.

“At first, people would joke about the Cybertruck, give a thumbs-up, thumbs-down—whatever,” Cybertruck owner Kumait Jaroje told Newsweek. “Then suddenly, I’m getting middle fingers, people yelling at me, acting like I just drove out of a Trump rally.”

Some Tesla owners have reported their cars getting egged and vandalized. Just maybe, people aren't happy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has taken to dismantling the federal government with a chainsaw and a big, fat grin, causing people to lose jobs, careers and benefits. Tesla's stock has plummeted 25% and shareholders are livid.

Recently, Trump's efficiency czar sent an ultimatum to federal employees: Detail five things you accomplished last week. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation,” it read. Yikes!

One shareholder—noted photographer Jerry Avenaim—turned the tables on Musk, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “Please share five things you did for Tesla shareholders this week.”

Musk's net worth has shrunk by $100 billion since December, according to NBC News. In Europe where Musk has backed far-right political factions and cozied up to Nazis—not to mention his infamous Nazi salute at a Trump shindig—sales are off 45%. Good luck Tesla owners, hope you like eggs.

Welcome to Washington, Mr. Zelensky

A Play In One Act

President Donald Trump: Good to see you President Zelensky. My god, what are you wearing? Can't you show some respect. Don't you think it's time you start thanking me for everything I've done for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky: Thank you, Mr. President, for all you've done.

Vice President J.D. Vance: I don't like your tone, Zelensky. When are you going to say thank you to President Trump?

Zelensky: Thank you, Mr. President.

Vance: You think you can just stroll in here and act nice on TV and fool the American people? We know you're a tin-horn dictator who invaded Russia.

Zelensky: We did not invade Russia. They invaded us.

Trump: You don't have any cards. We have the cards. So quit pretending you have cards.

Zelensky: We aren't playing cards.

Trump: Shut up when I'm yelling. You don't have the cards. I have the cards. You're risking World War III because you don't have cards.

Zelensky: We need help defending against Putin.

Trump: We gave you Javelins. Obama gave you diapers. Obama gave you diapers and we gave you Javelins. Don't you think you should thank us?

Vance: Yeah, don't you think you should thank President Trump, you ne'er-do-well, stinkin' borsht-eater?

Trump: Don't show up here demanding things. You're not Vladimir Putin. Get the hell out of my White House and don't let the door hit you on the way out.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: Zelensky should apologize to President Trump. I mean, good grief. What's the world coming to?

Something in the Water

We've known for a long time that children who drink fluoridated water will grow up to be Democrats—or worse. It's no surprise that America's public water systems began to get fluoridated at the same time the U.N. was created. Coincidence? Hardly. It's the old Marxist One World Order plot to brainwash people into believing in evolution and other crazy things like vaccines.

That's why the Republican supermajority in the Utah Legislature passed a bill that would stop the hideous fluoridation of water in the Beehive State. When Gov. Spencer Cox signs the legislation, Utah will be the first state to free itself from this fluoride bondage.

And who can we thank for this? Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., that's who. Hopefully RFK, Jr., the new secretary of Health and Human Services, can convince all the patriotic red-state lawmakers to follow in our footsteps.

Yeah sure, there are those science types who keep saying fluoride is good for teeth. “The evidence that addition of fluoride to the water reduces cavities and tooth decay is unequivocal,” said Dr. F. Perry Wilson, Yale School of Medicine. But who believes all that science double-speak?

In fact, it's been established that fluoride makes kids dumb. Just look at blue states: we don't want to be rude, but people there are just plain stupid. They think the Gulf of America should be called the Gulf of Mexico. What can you say?

Postscript—Stick a fork in it, because another thrilling week is done here at Smart Bomb, where we keep track of J.D. Vance's vacations so you don't have to.

Well gee, Wilson, J.D. and family were all set to hit the slopes at Sugarbush, Vermont. But when they wheeled into town, they were met with a phalanx or two of Vermonters carrying signs that said things like, “Ski Russia You Traitor,” and “F--k You and the Trump You Rode In On.” That's not nice, but perhaps nicer than the reception J.D. gave Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

The vice president's welcome in Vermont drove the folks at Fox and Friends batty. Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy was disgusted: “I don’t think any conservatives would want to go to Vermont skiing anymore!” They might not want to go skiing in Ukraine, either.

After some blowback from the dry-gulching of Zelencky, Trump took to his Truth Social network to post this: “We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our country. “So that we don’t end up like Europe!” Yeah, damnit! We don't want to end up like Europe.

As Smart Bomb noted earlier, White House staffers are forbidden from using the words, “felon” and “Gulf of Mexico.” Now, it has come to our attention that “gaslighting” is also a no-no. As George Orwell once said: “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” So don't tell the f--king truth, or else.

Well Wilson, seems like not everyone approves of the Donny-Vlady bromance. Still, such troubled love stories have a place in history. Remember Verlaine and Rimbaud, two poets with a love/hate relationship in 1870s Paris, whose passion was the talk of the continent?

So get the guys in the band to take us out with a little something for our long-distance lovers:

Wouldn't it be nice if we were older?

Then we wouldn't have to wait so long

And wouldn't it be nice to live together

In the kind of world where we belong?

You know it's gonna make it that much better

When we can say goodnight and stay together

Wouldn't it be nice if we could wake up

In the morning when the day is new?

After having spent the day together

Hold each other close the whole night through

But happy times together we've been spending

I wish that every kiss was never-ending

Oh, wouldn't it be nice?

Maybe if we think and wish and hope and pray, it might come true (Run, run, we-ooh)

Oh, baby, then there wouldn't be a single thing we couldn't do

Oh, we could be married (Oh, we could be married)

And then we'd be happy (And then we'd be happy)

Oh, wouldn't it be nice?

You know it seems the more we talk about it

It only makes it worse to live without it

But let's talk about it

But wouldn't it be nice?

“Wouldn't It Be Nice”—The Beach Boys