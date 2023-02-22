Tayler Lacey Feature 

Azariah Reese

Singer/songwriter Tayler Lacey is out here living his best life. The young folk musician has gone through a long musical journey, but where he's at now has a good balance. Starting out in a psych-rock band, Lacey made his way to the folk sphere, and that's where he's stayed and thrived.

Making the move from a whole band to a solo act isn't as straightforward as it seems; there's a lot of dynamics that end up changing. "Especially when it comes to performing and live shows, it's a lot; it's a big jump to have band members to rely on and then jump into like I'm just up on stage myself doing this," Lacey said. "I think that it definitely teaches you how to be more of a show person rather than just getting on stage and playing songs."

When it comes to actually writing the music, going solo is both expansive and limiting. On one hand, you have more creative freedom and can pretty much do whatever you want; on the other, there's no one else to give you ideas you may not have thought of on your own. "I have to be a lot more diligent when I have rough drafts I'm going to show my friends," Lacey said. "It's all kind of just on you, and it definitely takes a lot longer to produce music when you're doing the majority of the instruments yourself."

Even though the transition can be a little tricky, Lacy is nailing it. He was recently featured on Van Sessions, a video series based in Ogden that features artists local to the area. The sound equipment is set up in a beautifully retro van, and performers play in front of it. The videography is gorgeous, and it's an intimate look into some of the best musicians around town. It feels like they're performing just for you at that moment.

Lacey was featured on the series in January, and it's clear he's come into his own as a solo player. He plays with a great finesse and happiness that's infectious, all while turning on the charm and playing like a seasoned professional. The young singer has a great voice that sounds years beyond his age; in it, you can hear a little grittiness, a well-controlled tone and a signature folky twang—something that older listeners may find nostalgic.

On top of a great voice and presence, Lacey has superb guitar skills that accompany his voice easily. He can even be heard playing harmonica in between singing, and alongside his guitar, as featured on the track "Call You in the Morning."

Folk music has always been a favorite for Lacey. There's a lot to be drawn to with the genre: a rich history, dynamic instrumentation and thoughtful lyrics. "One of the things I look for in music is lyricism and kind of what's being said," Lacey said. "I love music obviously, and I think that it's such a good platform for being able to spread a message and relate with people. I've always gravitated towards very lyrically-driven music, and I think folk music is one of the best examples of that as far as storytelling goes."

Lacey had a good time putting a story together with his latest EP Kind of Political, But Mostly Sad. Lacey said that the EP is pretty self-explanatory based on the title. He was very into leftist folk songs of the 1930s and '40s, so those influences come through heavily, especially on tracks like "Chekhov's Gun." "I definitely enjoy writing songs," he said. "I don't even know if an activist spin on it is the right word, but I feel like I love learning about history, and I love reading about political ideology and all these things."

While some songs get kind of political, others focus on Lacey's feelings at the time, which—not surprisingly, given the EP's title—were mostly sad, giving the collection a bit of variety. "A lot of the time I go through phases of writing a song, or listening to music that sounds a certain way, and I write a lot of songs that have a similar vibe to them," he explained. "But I definitely always, on albums and EPs, try to make a variety of different kinds of sounds and different kinds of tempos. I think that with this one, the goal was to have a variety of different things going on in the EP."

The reason the EP is mostly sad is that Lacey had a lot of time during quarantine to do soul-searching. "I had a lot of time to just sit with my thoughts, and I think a lot of people had some real interesting revelations, and that definitely was the same for me," he said. Right before COVID reared its ugly head, Lacey came out to his family as bisexual, and then had to sit with these intense feelings alone. "Before the pandemic, I came out as bisexual to my family and everything. So that was something. I think sexuality is something that people are always going to be grappling with and discovering."

Kind of Political, But Mostly Sad is streaming everywhere now. One of Lacey's goals is to play more shows this year, so be sure to go out and catch him if you're interested in things getting a little political, and maybe a little sad.