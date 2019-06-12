click to enlarge

Tastemakers

The best thing about all this lovely weather we've been having is that it typically signifies the beginning of our local food event season. Kicking things off this year is Tastemakers (tastemakersutah.com), an annual celebration of local eateries and distilleries that takes place at The Gateway (400 W. 100 South). The Tastemakers' pavilion features food and drink from Rye, Fav Bistro, Campos Coffee and Eva's Bakery among several others. Those up for a bit of a jaunt around town can also visit Bar George, Salt & Honey, Spencer's and Squatters on the Tastemakers tasting tour. The event also features live music, and a portion of the ticket proceeds helps support Utah Foster Care. It's one of the culinary highlights of the year, and it's a great way to get out and see what our local restaurants have cooking. The event takes place on Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Summer menu at Oasis Café

Oasis Café (151 S. 500 East, 801-322-0404, oasiscafeslc.com) was doing plant-based and locally-sourced food way before it was cool, and it has remained one of Salt Lake City's hidden gems. The staff recently revealed plans for their summer menu changes, and they haven't lost their ability to keep things interesting. The Oasis steak sandwich made with shaved tenderloin, horseradish aioli and two slices of melted provolone cheese is a lunch option that will keep you satisfied through any mid-afternoon munchies you might have. On the lighter side, the blackened ahi with sticky rice and Asian slaw is cool, refreshing and packs a spice rub that offers enough heat to keep you awake. Check out Oasis for some primo patio seating, delectable summer menu items and snag your next beachside read at Golden Braid Books next door.

Jade Market at Central Ninth closes

While looking for a snack in the Central Ninth neighborhood, I happened upon a closure notice from the owners of Jade Market. After taking to social media, I found their official closure announcement via Facebook, which states that the owners are recommitting their efforts to their downtown location (353 W. 200 South) and their newly christened delivery service. Jade Market operated its Central Ninth location for nearly three years, and their presence as a local market heralded the development boom taking place throughout the downtown Salt Lake neighborhood. Those who have grown accustomed to having Mamachari kombucha on tap are still in luck—the closure notice claimed that their 'booch tap would be operational at the 200 South store soon.

Quote of the Week:

"Summer cooking implies a sense of immediacy, a capacity to capture the essence of the fleeting moment."

—Elizabeth David

