Tastemakers at Gateway, Everybody Into the Pool! and OpenTable Salutes Oasis 

Tastemakers at Gateway

On June 8-9 from 5-10 p.m., Salt Lake magazine presents the seventh annual Tastemakers culinary event, a two-day progressive food and wine tasting. Attendees have the opportunity to sample dishes from dozens of Utah's top restaurants and food purveyors at the Pavilion, located at The Gateway mall. New for 2017 is a Tasting Tour with open-air bus transport every 10-15 minutes to stops near seven participating establishments, including Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Finca, Squatters and Market Street Grill. General passes are $30, and VIP passes are available for $85. For tickets and information, visit tastemakersutah.com.

Everybody Into the Pool!

Park City's Waldorf Astoria (2100 Frostwood Drive, 801-647-5500, waldorfastoriaparkcity.com) has paired with Park City Brewery to launch a poolside Beer Garden for the season. Previously open only to hotel guests and spa members, the Waldorf pool will now be open to the public at 5 p.m. on Saturday evenings starting May 27 and continuing throughout the summer. Five Park City Brewery beers are on tap—including Waldorf Pow Day Beer—plus non-alcoholic root beer. Poolside snacks are also available to order.

OpenTable Salutes Oasis

Congrats to Oasis Café (151 S. 500 East, 801-322-0404, oasiscafeslc.com), which was honored as Utah's sole winner of the just-released OpenTable 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2017. According to the reservation site, the awards reflect the opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified diners for more than 24,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Many reviewers commented on Oasis' appealing courtyard patio, as well as the brunch menu, which features items like the frittata of the day, German buttermilk pancakes, eggs Benedict Florentine, huevos rancheros and lunch sandwiches, salads, soups, wraps and burgers.

Quote of the week: "One of the very best things about life is the way we must regularly stop whatever it is we are doing and devote our attention to eating." —Luciano Pavarotti

Send tips to: tscheffler@cityweekly.net