Taste of Summer Festival

The Natural History Museum of Utah (301 S. Wakara Way, nhmu.utah.edu) is hosting a two-day Taste of Summer Festival that includes exhibits centered on ice cream and other cool treats made right here in Utah. Admission to the event is included with a regular admission ticket, and the museum promises several other summer activities and workshops in addition to the food on display. Amour Spreads, Caputo's, Smoke-a-Billy BBQ and White Lake Farms are just a few vendors who offer tasty goods during the event, which lasts from Saturday, July 20, to Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pie and Beer at Bambara

Tuesday, July 23, and Wednesday, July 24, are big days for Bambara (202 S. Main, 801-363-5454, bambara-slc.com). On Tuesday, the restaurant celebrates its anniversary by offering $20 entrées all evening. The following day, Utah's favorite day to celebrate pie and beer, Bambara is offering a free slice of pie to anyone who purchases a pint of the restaurant's new beer, which was created with the help of Red Rock Brewing. Stop by and snag a $20 entrée or a slice of pie to help show this local restaurant how grateful you are that it was born.

National Hot Dog Eating Contest Qualifier

Calling all competitive eaters! Nathan's Famous hot dogs is coming to Utah on Tuesday, July 23, to host a qualifying tournament seeking contestants for next year's Fourth of July championship on Coney Island. The competition takes place after the Salt Lake Bees game at Smith's Ballpark (77 W. 1300 South), and the top male and female performers will lock in a place at next year's tournament. For a taste of what you're up against, reigning male champ Joey Chestnut has an all-time best of pounding 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes, and reigning female champ Miki Sudo has an all-time best of demolishing 31 hot dogs in the same amount of time. If you feel like you can hang with the national champs, come on down to the ballpark and see if you can cut the mustard.

Quote of the Week: "Noblest of all dogs is the hot dog; it feeds the hand that bites it."

—Laurence Johnston Peter

