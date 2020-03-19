Tassels and Thigh-Highs, Oh My 

La Photographie

While the burlesque message of body positivity has been transparent to the community for years, the art of the "tease" in "striptease" is certainly here to slay. Whether a seasoned performer or secret admirer, unearth those hidden tassels and slip on some fishnets for the first annual Utah Burlesque Festival (UBF).

Despite a statewide stigma shadowing this type of show, the performances of professional burlesque artists have gained in popularity over the last few years—enough to warrant a festival. "The festival was originally a spur-of-the-moment idea," says producer Delta Rae Dixon. "I wanted to create an opportunity for Utah burlesque performers to network and learn from other performers while at the same time, showing non-Utah performers that Utah burlesque was growing and something to be recognized."

Considering Utah's regulations regarding exposed flesh, emphasis will be on the "tease" during the variety of events. Striving to create a body-positive, queer-friendly and POC (people of color)-inclusive festival, the weekend includes performances from more than 40 national and international artists. They'll compete for one of five titles, such as Best Overall and Best Nerdlesque (character driven/nerdy burlesque).

"One of the goals of UBF is to break the stigma of stifling art/creative freedom through bodies and foster a safe space for all bodies, genders, orientations, ages, abilities, color and other marginalized communities," adds Dixon's fellow producer Harpy L'Amour.

Headlining the weekend's entertainment are New Mexico-based Mayo Lua De Frenchie ("the bitch so fancy she could be aioli") and multiple-award-winning burlesque artist Mone't Ha-Sidi from Sacramento, Calif. Bringing Boylesque to the stage is "Chocolate Man in Demand" Raphael De La Getto, no stranger to the festival circuit. Lastly, America's Got Talent contestant and one of Utah's pioneers of burlesque is "The Mistress of Moxie," otherwise known as Miss Brawling Beauty.

The bodies behind the scenes are UBF producers L'Amour and Dixon, local superstars in their own right. Founder of the Beehive Broads Burlesque Troupe (BBBT), Dixon has been performing since 2014, and produces local shows with a variety of groups at different venues, along with earning the crown of Golden Champion at the 2019 Golden Legends Champion Challenge (GLCC) in Florida under the coaching of Mayo Lua De Frenchie. Besides being entertainment director of SLC Pride, L'Amour is a member of the BBBT with a rich history beginning with contemporary burlesque dance in Ogden, performing as a chicken in Kansas, and being mentored by Egypt Blaque Knyle, the highest award-winning burlesque performer at GLCC.

"SLC burlesque can be best described as fire and ice," the producers said via email. "It has brought both of us some of the greatest joy we have ever experienced and some of the worst heartbreak we have endured. Our art is constantly on trial and we have been doing our best to bring diversity of bodies, varieties of performances, and validity to the scene."

With a mere three to six minutes to make an impression, professional artists create a unique persona embracing either Traditional or Neo-Burlesque style. Gaining prominence in the late 1800s with the emergence of vaudeville, traditional burlesque involves comedic sketches, acrobatics and singing, whereas Neo-Burlesque, which developed in the 1990s, puts more emphasis on modern movement, music and performance art.

Along with choosing an exciting stage name like Peek a Booty Betty or Scarlet Starlet to match the persona, performers have to school themselves in all methods of storytelling in order to create a unique piece of theater people will return to see. "I think, to me, burlesque was a break from life and a chance to be something different, or to finally be yourself," L'Amour says. "Life around us can be hell, but burlesque gives us a chance to breathe, laugh or cry while breaking free of the mold and stereotypes people try to stuff us in."

In addition to unprecedented entertainment, the event includes low-cost workshops for seasoned pros and burlesque "virgins" looking to find their inner burly babe. Held in a safe and secure environment, those classes include instruction on everything from storytelling, big reveals and body confidence to costuming, tasseling and rhinestones 101. Tickets for the shows and workshops are available online at utahburlesquefestival.com in advance only, with no door tickets. Networking and vendor merchandise will also be available at the event.

"We wanted to create a festival that was both unique to Utah and inviting to out-of-state performers, and this is a weekend chock full of immersive burlesque experiences that appeal to all performance-minded individuals," the producers say. "We are absolutely excited, terrified and thrilled in waiting for this festival to happen."