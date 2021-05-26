click to enlarge

Tandoori Taqueria Opens

I'm living for the Indian fusion joints that are opening up all over town, and Tandoori Taqueria (3540 S. State Street, thetandooritaqueria.com) is no exception. This South Salt Lake location will join their flagship restaurant all the way down in Panguitch; we're always glad to get more of what our Southern neighbors have cooking. The menu includes tacos inspired by traditional Indian flavors like tikka masala and phulkopir, a vegetarian fusion of Mexican and Bengali flavors which. Tandoori Taqueria will also be preparing Mexican favorites like pozole and chorizo tacos, creating a tasty balance between their two chosen cuisines. Can't wait to check this place out.

CupBop Serving Chicken Sandwiches?

While scrolling through my Instagram feed, I happened upon a giveaway from the local Korean food legends at CupBop (cupbop.com) that involved Korean fried chicken sandwiches. According to the post, CupBop whipped up a slew of chicken sandwiches at their Orem location as a way to pilot the idea to its audience. Obviously, this sounds like something that we'd all love to see on their regular menu, so I'm hoping the post and the pilot launch got the traffic they needed to persuade CupBop to make this happen. I'll be monitoring the CupBop fried chicken sandwich situation with great interest, and be sure to keep you updated, dear readers.

Crisp Moves to Salt Lake City

A local software company called Crisp (crispnow.com), in the management software biz, recently relocated from Provo to Salt Lake City, which is cool for several reasons. I'm guessing if you own a restaurant, you've been sourcing your software management needs somewhere outside of Utah. With Crisp, you've got a local option that looks pretty promising. Based on a quick perusal of their website, they offer resources for customer service, staff management, growth and marketing exclusively to those in the restaurant and hospitality community. Now that they're in Salt Lake, checking them out to see if they're a good fit for your restaurant will be that much easier.

Quote of the Week: "Live every day like it's Taco Tuesday." –Anonymous