click to enlarge

It may seem a terrible invasion of privacy to most Americans, but it's been a long-standing tradition in many cultures—on the morning after the wedding, the family runs into the bedroom to inspect the sheets, then joyfully runs outside to announce that the marriage has been consummated. It's a simple no-brainer, and the tiny red spot is a reason for the days of joyful celebration that follow.

That's what is expected when the bride and groom are really in love. But Biden's wedding party, just a little over a year ago, was not the commencement of a comfortable match. With an expectation that the scale-tipping VP's vote would give Democrats control of the Senate, naivete gave him/us confidence that the new president's agenda would be a series of big wins.

But, after only a little more than a year in office, there's still no sure evidence that the marriage between Biden and his taming-of-the-shrew task is headed in a positive direction. We, as family, knew that it wasn't going to be a—excuse the expression—slam dunk, but with "control" of the Senate, Biden supporters and progressive Americans had every reason to believe that great things would happen and that his aggressive agenda could be fully implemented. But guess again.

It was bad enough that the bride's commitment was always somewhat in question. When Biden leaped onto the marriage bed, he understood that he'd probably have to ply her with wine to make it happen. But, oh, the surprises were coming. Just when he believed success was near, he suddenly heard the dreaded words, "Sorry, I have a headache."

Married to a Senate that seems determined to keep its knees together, what should have been a blissful honeymoon is appearing grim, at best. While there seems to have been more than a bit of foreplay—a big score on several key bills—it seems only wishful thinking that the biggest score is yet to come. The wedding night is over, but none of us are actually sure if it's going to be blood, or merely a tiny dab of catsup.

Stalled on some of the key promises of his campaign, the polls are making it clear that—at least for now—Biden has lost his chance to take America by storm. With one of the lowest first-year ratings of any of his predecessors, it's a grim specter. While the traitorous factions of the Republican Party take delight in Biden's obstructed progress—as the Orange prick continues to work his extortion on his string of pathetic wannabees—even friendly Democrats are wondering if the marriage can last. While "she" seemed to be a blushing bride, there was always infidelity in her heart, from the very start and, when it comes to headaches, the marriage bed became even more hostile when Manchin and Sinema decided to join the Trump/obstructionist team. It's a sad day when your supposed allies jump ship.

The question now is how Biden and his team can become more effective in fixing those American problems that most need fixing. And that's not going to be an easy thing. The fantasy that true love would develop, that bipartisanship would make things happen and that all of America's (and the world's) problems would be swiftly dealt with is not even close to the reality. It's certainly not all Biden's fault, because the fact is that it's not the president who changes history for the better. Instead, it's history and circumstance that create history's view of each president.

Sadly, Biden drew an awful hand: the pandemic; the Trump-scheduled pullout from Afghanistan; the threat of our arch-enemies systematically consolidating their power; disruption of the world supply channels; and the lingering slime of the previous administration. Those haunted him while his shoes were still on the starting block. And some things—virtually all beyond his control—will have to change before he can look good in the polls. How? Certainly, a little Madison Avenue finesse might create a more positive image, and Democrats need to focus upon and highlight the definite successes of his early administration. While not a marriage made in heaven, there's still much that he can do to achieve cooperation with his shrew. Despite their differences, he must assume the mantra, "Even if it's not everything we asked for, if they'll give a little, we'll take it." The reality is that Biden could have done so much more if he hadn't insisted on getting the moon.

Frankly, it's not the same as it was years ago, when the U.S. seemed to be the undisputed leader of the free world and no situation seemed to be too big or too far away.

Biden is not the capable defender of freedom in our world—because he simply can't, and what's happening in Ukraine and Belarus is likely to further tarnish his presidency. It's not his fault, but that's the way the system works. In a perfect world—one in which America has unlimited reach and influence—Biden would, undoubtedly, look much better.

Whomever he is, it's the present president that gets to take credit for tidying up the world's problems. Instead, Biden's efforts may well end up with substantial egg on his face, as America's greatest foes steadily work to consolidate their power and keep the rest of the world in a state of economic dependence.

We're not totally powerless. There are initiatives that can establish better domestic sourcing of the computer chips China has used to hold us hostage.

Certainly, we need to update and modernize the voting system to make sure every citizen is given an equal chance to have a say. And infrastructure, though it seems to have been waylaid by a couple of Democrat holdouts, is not dead. Everyone in America knows we can't allow our bridges to fall and our roads to turn to sinkholes.

Yes, Manchin's an asshole, but he's expressed interest in a similar bill—one with not nearly as big a price tag. And it's time for this administration to accept the fact that some sort of compromise—if Biden gets another chance—would be the prudent move.

Take heart, Americans. The marriage is still new, progress will be made, and the shrew will be tamed. Biden will find his way, and that little spot won't be catsup.

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist, and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.